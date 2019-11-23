GBP/AUD: Strong Upside Potential

A break of the 1.9080 level could enable the pair to hit the next Fibonacci level (at the 0.618 retracement area of the long-term trading range). This would provide us with a target of about 1.9850.

If this slight pessimism from the bond market (which is still priced in, despite the recent climb in the yield spread recently) is corrected for, we could see further upside in the GBP/AUD. This could enable the pair to break the 1.9080 level.

That new direction could well be to the upside. While the yield spread between U.K. and Australian rates is negative (per bonds), the central bank rate 'delta' is flat.

With the midpoint of approximately 1.9080 serving as an area of resistance, we should anticipate further consolidation in this area before this currency pair establishes new direction.

The pound is trading at the midpoint of a long-term trading range which began in August 2015, and whose low was set in October 2016.

The pound is priced at an interesting level at present, in relation to the long-term highs and lows that were achieved in August 2015 and October 2016, respectively. Using a Fibonacci retracement tool, we can see that the price of the GBP/AUD is currently positioned at a level which matches the midpoint of this long-term range (approximately 1.9080, versus the current market price of about 1.89).

Might this level continue to serve as resistance? We can see from the chart above (which uses weekly candlesticks) that the level of 1.9080 has already been tested recently, specifically in the week that commenced October 14, 2019. The high of that week was 1.9094, just over the midpoint in question (about 1.9080). If the pound can break 1.9080 against the Australian dollar, this could open up the potential for significant upside, provided that this level is also used as support from above.

The higher lows and higher highs that are generally being achieved by the GBP/AUD in recent weeks and months potentially indicate a propitious future for the pound versus the Australian dollar. The bond market supports the rise in the price, with the yield differential between the rates offered by U.K. one-year bonds and Australian one-year bonds also climbing (see chart below; the red line indicates the yield spread against the second, far-right y-axis).

Interest rate spreads naturally correlate positively with exchange rates, as the stronger the spread, the more attractive it is to purchase one currency in terms of another (i.e., as one currency provides a stronger yield versus another). In this case however, while the spread has indeed improved, the spread itself in absolute terms is close to zero.

When an interest rate spread (between two currencies) is close to zero, the case for going long or short is weak, as there is little money to be made in terms of the carrying value of the trade. Per the chart above, the one-year spread is only negative by -0.16%, hence while we might suggest that the pound is a more likely short (than long) versus the Australian dollar, that case is weak given how tight the spread in fact is.

The table below shows the central bank rates offered by the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia (table provided by Investing.com Central Banks).

As can be seen in the table above, the Bank of England's rate is currently set at 0.75% (rising by 25 basis points in August 2018), while the Reserve Bank of Australia's equivalent rate is equally 0.75% (falling by 25 basis points in October 2019). The net position here is clearly 0.00%, hence the close-to-zero short-term yield priced in by the markets.

Perhaps, however, the still-negative yield spread priced in by the market indicates some pessimism with respect to the pound (i.e., the U.K. economy, with rates expectations serving as a proxy for sentiment). From this perspective, we may well see a stronger pound against the Australian dollar over the near term. If indeed we see that GBP/AUD remains bullish, this would likely mean a break of the 1.9080 level. This in turn unlock significant upside.

The chart below uses daily candlesticks, effectively zooming into the most recent price action. While retaining the Fibonacci tool (the blue still representing the long-term midpoint of the long-term range), the additional shaded area has been added to illustrate the most recent daily trading range. The red line also has been added to show the midpoint of this daily trading range (about 1.8820).

What we could expect to see here is a retracement to the midpoint of the range, before a further rise to the upside. A break outside of this range, however, could cast doubts over the future trajectory of the GBP/AUD pair. Given the political uncertainty surrounding Brexit, which is seemingly never-ending, a longer-term view must be taken due to the potential for unanticipated volatility.

My inclination here is that we will see further consolidation for the time being, but that with a break of 1.9080 we could see significant further upside, provided that such upside is supported by the bond market (and, ultimately, economic data).

The upside could be significant, but at the very least, a clean break of 1.9080 could see the GBP/AUD pair meeting the next Fibonacci level on the upside of over 1.9850 (see the 0.618 level in the chart below, which uses weekly candlesticks).

Even longer term, there is also a case to be made for the pair to regain its prior highs of over 2.20 (last seen in September 2015). However, this would likely require a positive and growing interest rate spread in favor of the pound. In turn, this would probably require economic outperformance in the U.K. relative to Australia. While a case could be made for this too, it would be safer to revisit this possibility at a later date ("post Brexit").

