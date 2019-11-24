Sentiment Speaks: Early 2020 Will Signal A 30% Stock Market Move

How the market handles the first quarter of 2020 will tell us if the next 30% move is to the upside or downside.

For those of you that have read my analysis over the last several months, I am quite certain you have thought of me as a perma-bear when it comes to the equity markets. Yet, I can assure you that is not the case.

In my history as an analyst, I simply make my determinations about the various markets I track based upon my objective analysis methodology. And, I can assure you that I have never been a “perma-anything.”

As one of the Seeking Alpha readers once noted about me:

“many SA authors are constantly about buying, others are constantly forecasting the next recession (they will be right... eventually) here we have an author in the gray area..he's neither perma bull or perma bear, he's perma profit”

Now that the market has been making new all-time highs of late, Wall Street analysts have been busying themselves with coming up with new targets for the bull market. If you have been following them, you would know that they now range between 3200-3350 in the SPX.

Yet, if anyone has read my work for longer than the last few months, you would know that my expectation has remained that the rally off the 2009 lows will not likely complete until the SPX is over 3800, as this has been my expectation for years. In fact, I still have the 4000 region as an ideal target as it stands today.

So, I am still quite bullish in the longer term, and have remained so. Even when the stock market was dropping down towards the 2300SPX region back in December of 2018, I was reiterating my expectations for much higher levels in the coming years. And, again, when all anyone could focus upon was the inverted yield curve which supposedly portended the end of the bull market, I continued to reiterate my long-term expectations.

However, to date, I have not believed we were ripe to begin that last rally to those long-term bull market targets upon which I have been intently focused for many years. And, while the current strength in the market has reduced the probabilities that we will see a much larger correction before we begin the rally to 3800+, at least based upon my analysis, I still think it is more likely than not that we see a much larger correction before we confirm we are in the last rally towards 3800+. While before we moved through 3115SPX, my expectations were in the 70-80% probability that we will revisit the December 2018 lows before the rally to 3800+ would begin, I now have to note that those probabilities have dropped to approximately 60-70% at this time.

But, what the market has now done in rallying to new highs before revisiting the December 2018 lows is that it has placed investors in a much more potentially precarious position than most even realize. You see, the structure with which we have now rallied can provide us with volatility over the next few weeks, set us up for even higher highs, and still set us up to break down to the December 2018 lows in 2020, but in much more dramatic fashion.

Now, since I think there is still potential for the market to continue in its break out, I will be buying the next pullback we see over the coming weeks. And, the structure of that next pullback/decline will give us indications as to where that buying point will reside. All the patterns I am tracking suggest the next bigger pullback is a buying opportunity for a multi-month rally even if we will eventually set up to break down in 2020. And, I have outlined to my members of The Market Pinball Wizard which index I potentially see outperforming during that rally.

However, as the market rallies into the first quarter of 2020, the structure of that rally will be of utmost importance in telling me whether I can continue to hold my long positions and whether we are on our way to the 4000 region over the next few years, or whether the market will not be able to maintain that bullish break out structure, and point us down towards the December 2018 lows just as everyone gets overly giddy about the new all-time highs the market is striking.

To be brutally honest, I recognize that we have potential for another 30% over where we reside today. But, I also need to protect the 5000 members who subscribe to our analysis, especially when I see the real potential for a 30% draw down. And when you consider that we also have 500+ money manager clients, you may begin to understand how seriously I must take my responsibility in protecting those who follow my work. So, the manner in which the market reacts as we look towards the first quarter of 2020 is going to be of utmost importance to me regarding the manner in which I guide those following my analysis.

So, as noted in the title of this article, I think the first quarter of 2020 will provide us insight into which direction the next 30% move will be seen in the stock market. The manner in which we will be able make this determination is based upon our Fibonacci Pinball method of Elliott Wave analysis. For those that want a bit more background into our methodology, you can read this six-part series I wrote on Seeking Alpha outlining our methodology:

Now, for those that believe that I have been underperforming the market due to my cautious stance of late, fret not. You see, when I raised cash in the fall of 2018 before the drop down to the 2300 region in the SPX, I earned 24% on that money in a trade when we bought the November 2018 lows in TLT. Since that time, the market is 8% over the point at which I raised that cash, which means that anyone that has followed my analysis has quite handily outperformed the market over the last year. Therefore, those following my analysis over the last year can afford to be more cautious at this time and still outperform the market.

Yet, when I do place that money back into the market over the coming weeks, I am going to maintain a very cautious stance with that money due to the significant risks I see as we approach the end of the first quarter of 2020. We will be applying a very tight risk management posture on that position, which will be guided by our objective Fibonacci Pinball methodology.

For now, support in the SPX is in the 3070 region, with the 3020/30 region below that. A break down below that lower support will provide us with the type of pullback I would like to see over the coming weeks to offer us a buying opportunity. And, the structure of that pullback will also provide answers as to where the buying opportunity resides.

But, I am going to warn you again that the potential for a 30% draw down in the market for 2020 is still not at the level of probability wherein I can comfortably say that we have already begun that rally to 4000. And, I don’t think I will have this issue resolved until the end of the first quarter of 2020.

If you would like further detail with regard to what I am seeing, feel free to join us in The Market Pinball Wizard. Over the coming 4 months, we will be focused upon keeping our subscribers safe as we look towards our longer-term targets for the bull market. In fact, the risks are now greater than many seem to be seeing. I would much rather garner the next 30% move in the market in a safe manner once the market makes it abundantly clear regarding its intentions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.