Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce: Stable And Safe With A 5% Yield

Other big Canadian banks offer greater earnings growth over the next few years. So, unless you only care about the income, you should consider the other banks first.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM, TSX:CM) generates stable earnings, which translates to a stable stock most of the time. Stable earnings coupled with a sustainable payout ratio makes CIBC's current yield of 5% solid.

In other words, it's a better income generator than GICs in Canada or CDs in the U.S. which offer interest rates of roughly 2.4% or 2.1%, respectively, on a one-year term.

CIBC's stock often gives the notion that it underperforms the other Big Six Canadian banks, but as we shall see, that's not always the case.

Recent News

Year-to-date results

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, CIBC reported adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") of C$9.07, down 1.5% against the comparable period a year ago. These are stable enough earnings and led to a payout ratio of just under 46%. As well, its return on equity fell 2% to 15.8% year over year.

Fiscal Q3 results

In the last reported quarter, its Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking segment and U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment, together making up 59% of the quarter's net earnings experienced growth of 3% and 6%, respectively, year over year.

However, its remaining segments, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets experienced earnings that fell 1% and 13%, respectively. Although earnings from Capital Markets are more volatile in general, it only made up 2.4% of earnings.

Sale of a majority stake in CIBC FirstCaribbean

Earlier this month, CIBC agreed to sell a majority stake, 66.73%, of CIBC FirstCaribbean for about US$797 million to GNB Financial Group, and it'll maintain a minority 24.9% interest in FirstCaribbean and act in a supporting role. FirstCaribbean had US$12 billion of assets at the end of 2018. So, the sale will have a negligible impact on CIBC's earnings.

As a result of this transaction, CIBC's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio is expected to improve by about 0.40% to roughly 11.8%. Additionally, it'll result in an after-tax loss of about C$135 million that'll be recognized in fiscal Q4. Thankfully, the loss will be offset by a favourable foreign currency exchange, translating to gains of roughly C$280 million.

CIBC vs. The Big Six Banks: Dividend, Earnings Growth, & Total Returns

Let's compare the dividend, earnings growth, and total returns of the Big Six Canadian Banks over about 10 years, coming out of the financial crisis from fiscal 2009.

Notably, CIBC and BMO had the biggest hit on their earnings during the last recession triggered by a financial crisis. Therefore, they had more room for recovery when they right the ship. We were surprised to see how stable National Bank of Canada's (OTCPK:NTIOF, TSX:NA) earnings were - even during the recession, its adjusted EPS increased every year.

Company Earnings Growth [1] Dividend Growth [1] Dividends Received (CAD$) [2] Total Returns [1] Royal Bank of Canada (RY, TSX:RY) 7.4% 7.4% $5,405 9.7% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD, TSX:TD) 9.8% 9% $6,363 12.1% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, TSX:BNS) 6.1% 5.9% $5,920 8.5% Bank of Montreal (BMO, TSX:BMO) 7% 3.8% $6,539 10.3% CIBC 7.5% 4.9% $7,059 9.8% National Bank of Canada 7.2% 7.9% $6,915 12.2%

Annualized Based on C$10,000 of initial investment

Here's the same type of comparison over a five-year period.

Ticker Earnings Growth [1] Dividend Growth [1] Dividends Received (C$) [2] Total Returns [1] RY 8% 7.5% $2,235 9.6% TD 9.9% 9.5% $2,197 9.9% BNS 5.6% 6.4% $2,264 5.8% BMO 7.4% 5.7% $2,237 7.8% CIBC 6.3% 7.3% $2,467 6.3% NA 7% 7.2% $2,232 9.2%

Annualized Based on C$10,000 of initial investment

The total returns in the tables above indicate only how well (or not) the stocks performed in that period, which will be skewed by the valuations of the stocks at the start of the period and the valuations they have today.

If anything, CIBC isn't the worst performer. Moreover, in both the ten-year and five-year periods, it delivered the most income - if that's what certain investors seek.

Other than valuation, earnings growth is also a driver for price appreciation. Moreover, it's a driver for dividend growth.

Is CIBC a Buy?

Over the next three to five years, the other Big Six Canadian banks are estimated to experience EPS growth that will be more than twice as fast as CIBC's estimated EPS growth of 2.2%. Therefore, the stock trades at the lowest P/E among the banks for a reason.

It's best to consider names like TD or National Bank for long-term investment, especially on dips.

However, we'd consider buying CIBC as a trade for capital gains in the short term (and get the dividend in the interim) whenever it's too cheap to ignore. At a P/E of ~9.5, we don't think it's at that level. (We did buy CIBC in our DGI Across North America service when it fell below C$100 for a quick profit.)

Income investors who care more about income than total returns might also choose CIBC over the others. Here are a few 5-6% yielders that offer safe dividends and better upside potential.

The Big Six Canadian banks are set to report their fiscal Q4 and full-year results starting with Scotiabank on November 26th through to TD and CIBC on December 5th. Cautious investors can wait for the earnings results to get better clarity on the banks' outlooks for the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, BNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We're long on the TSX: TD and BNS. This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.