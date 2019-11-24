Greenbrier: Seeking Direction

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is a stock we have traded several times in the past. The stock has been volatile in recent months, and is up from a 52-week low, but recently the market has valued the name a bit lower thanks to the backlog and fears that orders will slow, as well as concerns over rail volume and the overall economy. We contend that these same fears have been cited for years, and at $28 we think the stock is a possible trade for a rally to well over $30, which represents about a 10% upside on a short-term trade, especially if we catch a pullback in the coming sessions. Of course, when the outlook for the company and sector eventually improves, we could be looking at gains of 50% or more. We see opportunity in owning this name into 2020 as a lot of damage has been done in the share price, but overall the outlook remains less dire than many suggest. Let us discuss.

Most recent quarter

On the surface of things, Q4 was weak. However, we note that much of the company's efforts to transition to a more efficiently run operation to drive performance was somewhat reflected in the results, but there remains work to be done. The outlook is somewhat cloudy, but we do not believe it is as bad as the market is telling us, and we expect the stock to rebound higher. What kind of efficiencies is Greenbrier focused on? Well, it seeks to really streamline the delivering of its railcar orders, is working down the backlog, trying to improve service revenues, is working to expand margins, and is continuing to expand internationally.

Revenues returned to growth

When we looked at sales, we noted there was record quarterly revenues for Q4, and they were up 10% from the sequential quarter. The revenues were $20 million below our expectations, but they rose substantially from last year. Revenues came in below our $935 million expectation. Our view was based on momentum gained during Q3, existing orders, etc., and anticipated deliveries. Still, the year-over-year growth is notable:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Revenues came in up 33% year-over-year to $914 million, a stellar rise. We were not surprised by the miss considering the market action leading into the earnings report, and frankly felt it was going to be worse. The market sold the name off hard in September, though thanks to better economic data, bounced in October. We do note that consensus was missed by over $40 million, and we question whether expectations were simply too high. Let's dig deeper.

We see some strengths that emerged in the quarter and the company really delivered on improving operating efficiencies in North America. This performance is a nice reversal from much of the bearish momentum in 2017 and early 2018. Revenues are growing. Much of the sales were driven by incredible international expansion, and we believe this expansion is set to continue.

You must realize that Greenbrier's international expansion is contributing to each quarterly result. These new markets are providing the company with new sources of revenue and a diversification of the backlog. What we found impressive is that order activity was strong in the quarter and comprised of a broad range of railcar types. The company is entering fiscal 2020 supported by solid railcar order activity and improvements in operational areas that caused headwinds in 2019, and this is welcomed. We are pleased that in the fourth quarter, both deliveries and earnings met expectations. In the quarter, 4,900 orders for new rail cars were received, and this impacted the backlog

The backlog has expanded

When we discuss names like Greenbrier, the backlog is a key indicator to keep an eye on. We continue to believe that the Street has some concerns here. We think the market is valuing the company lower because it expects a prolonged period of low volumes for orders and deliveries, despite a big backlog. The problem here is that there is nothing the company has said or guided that suggests this is really something to be overly concerned with. It seems that the market is now pricing in continued pressure on orders because of a sizable backlog, in conjunction with rail shipping data (subscription may be required), with fear of big declines in future orders.

In the quarter, the company delivered 7,300 railcars, a bit above our expectations of 7,000, which we had surmised would reflect strong international deliveries. We expect the number of deliveries to continue to grow in strong international markets where rail is growing, and GBX is expanding.

The thing is, order volume can be tough to predict, but we were looking for at least 4,500 in the quarter. While that was a conservative estimate, new orders came in at 4,900. This follows 6,500 last quarter and 3,800 the quarter before that. Order activity continues to be broad-based and diversified. This takes us to the backlog.

The backlog is a key indicator and reflects future cash flow generation and earnings. Railcar backlog had been declining before mid-2018 as the company chipped away at the backlog while seeing new orders of 3,000-4,000 a quarter. This time, the company saw backlog increase, and it is back over 30,000 units. Back in May 2018, railcar backlog was 24,200 units, valued at $2.3 billion. Last quarter, railcar backlog is higher again at 26,100 rail cars, valued at $2.7 billion. At the end of Q4 2019, backlog expanded to 30,300, valued at $3.3 billion. It is important to note that the backlog reflects the transfer of 10,600 units from ARI and the removal of 3,500 small cube covered hoppers for sand service for which the company realized negotiated economic benefits. A large or growing backlog can either represent a significant inability to meet demand, or it can reflect a significantly improving demand. We believe in this case it is the latter, but also is reflective of the ARI acquisition. Considering order activity is expected to ramp up in 2020 and over the coming years, the current backlog provides strong visibility and cash flow into fiscal 2020. Looking ahead, you must watch for trends in new orders. We want to point out that we expect deliveries will approximate 27,000 in fiscal 2020. That said, the orders that are being delivered have been costly, so margin erosion was a concern.

Margin power and earnings

We were pleased to see gross margin expansion. Gross margin once again improved from the lows in Q2 2019. Gross margins back in Q3 rose 420 basis points to 12.4%. Here in Q4 it expanded another 220 basis points to 14.6%. This is the highest it has been in over a year and sets the company up for a strong entry into 2020. There was continued strong manufacturing performance and lease syndication activity. We also note that three of the four areas with big challenges earlier in the year, Europe, Gunderson and Brazil, saw improvement in Q4, with Europe generating a pre-tax profit.

Gross margin was 14.5% in the manufacturing segment, up from 13.3% last quarter and up from the lows of 6.9% in Q2, mostly stemming from manufacturing inefficiencies, and higher deliveries. The wheels, repairs, and parts segment has been burdened with high costs, but saw a 4.7% margin, up from 4.1% last quarter. There were lower volumes due to decreased rail traffic, perhaps something the bears have latched onto, but the wheels section saw a big increase in profitability. Finally, leasing and services saw major increases to 50.7%, way up from 21.4% last quarter, mostly driven by more normalized margin levels due to less secondary market syndication activity. The critical issue is whether this segment pressure will continue. Realignment of Greenbrier's railcar repair network is all but complete, which will help earnings performance in the wheels, repair and parts segment, so that is a sliver of good news. Given the strong margins, earnings held up fairly well, but the lower than expected margins drove an EPS miss, despite improving from last year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This trend is positive in our opinion, even if it was below expectations. The EPS grew to $1.31 but missed by $0.07 on the back of revenue weakness relative to consensus. Still with the growth noted, we see momentum for 2020 and an attractive valuation.

Near-term outlook is flat but valuation attractive for future growth

In 2019, the company saw revenue of $3 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.87 per share. We think some bearishness stems from the EPS outlook, which suggests growth may be flat, down, or up. We see flat EPS, and that is what will hold the stock back. While the outlook can easily change with deviations in shipping volumes or margins, this is why shares are stuck. So what about earnings potential? With the valuation, we think there is opportunity. The company sees 2020 EPS at $2.60-$3.00 at the midpoint. At $28 per share, the stock trades at just over 9 times forward earnings at the high end. This also is attractive as analysts predict EPS to resume meaningful growth in the following fiscal year

Final thoughts

We thought the quarter was solid in many respects despite the top and bottom line relative to consensus. We think the Street has taken exception to the wide 2020 outlook, but at the midpoint, the company has an attractive valuation when we consider that 2021 EPS is projected to grow. The stock is seeking direction. We think you should wait for a pullback, then consider some buying for a swing trade higher. There are a ton of risks now baked into the price. Keep watching new rail car orders and the backlog, and of course monitor rail volume data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.