There Are Several Technical Warnings For The 5 Major Equity ETFs

The Russell 2000 ETF continues to trade back and forth around its semiannual, annual and quarterly pivots at $156.14, $157.49 and $158.88.

The QQQ ETF set its all-time intraday high of $203.84 on Nov. 19 and ended the week below its monthly and quarterly pivots at $202.70 and $203.80.

The Spiders ETF set its all-time intraday high of $312.69 on Nov. 19, above monthly and quarterly pivots at $305.88 and $306.76 with a weekly risky level at $313.29.

The Diamonds ETF set its all-time intraday high of $280.84 on Nov. 19 with its quarterly risky level at $285.57.

Here’s Today’s Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Diamonds ETF is 28.5% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on Dec. 26 which was a “key reversal” day buy signal. Diamonds has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $273.62. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 87.41 last week, up from 83.24 on Nov. 15. Its annual pivot is $257.94 with its monthly and semiannual pivots at $270.01 and $272.78 and quarterly risky level at $285.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Spiders ETF is 33.1% above its Dec. 26 low of $233.76 which was a “key reversal” day buy signal. Spiders has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $304.63. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 92.21 last week, up from 89.93 on Nov. 15. This reading is above the 90 threshold which makes the ETF an “inflating parabolic bubble.” The annual pivot is $285.86 with a semiannual pivot at $294.72, a monthly pivot at $305.88 and a quarterly pivot at $306.76. This week’s risky level is $313.29.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The QQQ ETF is 40.7% above its 2018 low of $143.46 set on Dec. 24. QQQ has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $197.14. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 92.02 last week, up from 89.95 on Nov. 15. This reading is above the 90 threshold making the ETF in an “inflating parabolic bubble.” The annual value level is $169.27 with a semiannual pivot at $188.63, monthly and quarterly pivots at $202.70 and $203.80 with a weekly risky level at $207.13.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

IYT is 24.9% above its 2018 low of $155.24 set on Dec. 24 and is 7.4% below its Sept. 14, 2018 high of $209.43. The weekly chart for IYT is positive with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $192.10. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 73.60 last week, up from 70.52 on Nov. 15. Its 200-week simple moving average is $173.32 with monthly, semiannual, quarterly and annual pivots at $185.60, $193.47, $195.40 and $196.35, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

IWM is 25.8% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on Dec. 26 which was a “key reversal” buy signal. The ETF is 8.7% below its Aug. 31, 2018 high of $173.39. IWM has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $156.01. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 80.24 last week, up from 75.77 on Nov. 15. Its 200-week simple moving average is $142.66 with monthly, semiannual, annual and quarterly pivots at $149.97, $156.14, $157.49 and $158.88, respectively.

How to use my value levels and risky levels:

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on Dec. 31. The original annual level remains in play.

The mid-year close resulted in the second half semiannual level.

The monthly level changes at the end of each month, the latest on Oct. 31. The quarterly level was changed at the end of September.

My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in.

To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings:

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share-price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years.

The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading and I found that the slow reading worked the best.

The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00, with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold. Recently, I noted that stocks tend to peak and decline 10% to 20% and more shortly after a reading rises above 90.00, so I call that an “inflating parabolic bubble” as a bubble always pops. I also call a reading below 10.00 as being “too cheap to ignore.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.