The Treasury Bond And Utilities ETFs In Trading Ranges As The Junk Bond ETF Stalls

The High Yield Bond ETF is on top of its “reversion to the mean” at $107.91 with its monthly risky level at $109.45.

The Utilities Sector ETF remains below its semiannual pivot at $63.67 with quarterly and annual value levels at $59.84 and $58.98 and monthly risky level at $65.24.

The Treasury Bond ETF is above its semiannual pivot at $135.75 with its annual pivot at $145.84.

The yield on the 30-Year Treasury Bond yield rose to 2.444% on Nov. 7 holding its semiannual value level at 2.431%. Weekly and semiannual value levels are 2.344% and 2.431%, respectively, with its annual risky level at 1.756%.

The dividend yield for the Utilities Stock ETF slipped to 3.13% last week down from 3.14% on Nov. 15.

Continue to avoid junk bonds as their yield spread versus U.S. Treasury yields should continue to widen longer-term.

Here are weekly charts for these ETFs

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

The Treasury Bond ETF ($139.90 on Nov. 22) is up 15.1% year to date and set its 2019 high of $148.90 on Aug. 28 and is 6% below the high. This ETF is in bull market territory up 25% from its 2018 low of $111.90 set on Nov. 2, 2018. TLT has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $139.31 and remains well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $126.15. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 28.55 last week down from 32.09 on Nov. 15.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to its semiannual and quarterly value levels at $135.75 and $131.83, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to its annual risky level at $145.84.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

The Utility Stock ETF ($63.00 on Nov. 22) is up 19% so far in 2019 and is 24% above its Dec. 26 low of $50.81. XLU has a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $63.14 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $53.21. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 55.05 last week down from 65.89 on Nov. 15.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to its quarterly and annual value levels at $59.84 and $58.98, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to semiannual and monthly risky levels at $63.67 and $65.24.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

The Junk Bond ETF ($107.92 on Nov. 22) is up 7.1% so far in 2019 and is 9.3% above its Dec. 26 low of $98.76. The weekly chart for JNK is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $108.25. The ETF is on its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $107.91. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 60.20 last week down from 64.40 on Nov. 15.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its quarterly, annual and semiannual value levels at $103.02, $102.60 and $99.15, respectively. Reduce holdings on strength to its monthly risky level at $109.45.

How to use my value levels and risky levels

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on Dec. 31. The original annual level remains in play.

The mid-year close established the semiannual level for the second half of the year.

The monthly level changes at the end of each month, the latest on Oct. 31. The quarterly level was changed at the end of September.

My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in.

To capture share price volatility investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share-price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years.

The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading and I found that the slow reading worked the best.

The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00 with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold. Recently I noted that stocks tend to peak and decline 10% to 20% and more shortly after a reading rises above 90.00, so I call that an "inflating parabolic bubble" as a bubble always pops. I also call a reading below 10.00 as being "too cheap to ignore."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.