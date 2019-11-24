AUD/JPY To Continue Bearish Trend Downward

A revision lower in the market-priced interest rate differential will imply a weaker carrying value in the AUD/JPY pair. This could further support a drop in the pair below the midpoint of the current daily trading range.

The interest rate spread implied by the central bank rates is +0.85% in favor of the Australian dollar, yet the market-priced difference is over +1.00%.

The 74.30 level has also been broken, an area which was previously used as support from above. If this level continues to serve as resistance, this will help spark downside.

AUD/JPY is currently below the midpoint of its long-term trading range identified by this author (the low being from the January 2009 close, and the high being from April 2013).

Framing the long-term price action of the AUD/JPY pair using a Fibonacci tool, we can see in the chart below (which uses monthly candlesticks) that the pair is once again attempting to break the 61.8% Fibonacci level. The Fibonacci tool uses the closing price of the month of January 2009 and the closing price of the month of April 2013 as the low and high of the trading range.

Taking away the Fibonacci tool, we can also illustrate the current trajectory of this pair using trend lines. In addition to trend lines, I draw in the chart below the "equal lows" of just over 74.30 (i.e., the horizontal line), an area which was on several occasions used as support from above.

The trend currently looks set to continue, especially as the pair is struggling to regain levels above 74.30 (the current market price being approximately 73.70).

If we zoom into the daily candlesticks, we can see that although the pair has been making higher highs and higher lows since about September 2019, we now potentially about to witness a lower low which could break this positive trajectory.

Revisiting the current rates as set by the central banks of Australia and Japan, respectively, we can see from the table below that these are 0.75% and -0.10%. (Table source: Investing.com Central Banks.)

The interest rate "delta" is therefore the difference between 0.75% and -0.10%, which places AUD/JPY in favor from a carry-trade perspective (i.e., by +0.85%). However, does the market-priced interest rate spread differ? The chart below is the same as the chart shown previously, yet with the addition of the red line representing the difference between the Australian one-year bond yield and the equivalent short-term yield from Japan.

Set against the far-right y-axis, we can see that the yield is positive +1.014%, which is stronger than the implied difference of +0.85% which we established previously. As the Japanese rate is already negative, we would probably err on the side of this implying that Australian rates are priced too optimistically.

However, in the chart below, by separating out the Australian one-year yield (in red) and the Japanese one-year yield (in green), we can see that the rate offered by Australian bonds is +0.818% with the Japanese counterpart offering -0.196%.

In other words, the market is pricing Australia's yield optimistically versus the current central bank rate (+0.818% versus +0.75%), meanwhile the Japanese rate is priced pessimistically (-0.196% versus -0.10%).

Going forward, we should anticipate the possibility that the yield offered by this currency pair will revert downward overall, which will put additional pressure on AUD/JPY as it will imply a weaker carrying value for the pair. This could be led by both a positive adjustment in short-term Japanese yields and a negative adjustment in short-term Australian yields.

Complementing this short bias is the newfound resistance around 74.30 as identified previously. Going back to a simple daily candlestick chart, I draw in the chart below a daily trading range to frame recent price action.

As you can see, the pair must now break the midpoint of the daily trading range. Nevertheless, given the apparent difficulty that the pair has had in even reaching the top of the range recently, it would seem that the downside will be favored by this pair.

I would suggest a trade idea: short AUD/JPY at the current market price of 73.69 with a target of the bottom of this trading range at 70.70. A stop could be placed at 76.06 (as being the top of this daily trading range as illustrated in the chart above). This would provide us with a reward:risk ratio of >1.25x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.