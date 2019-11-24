Estee Launder To Acquire Have & Be For First Asia Move

With the deal, EL is making a major move into Asia. I expect more acquisitions in the future.

Have & Be is a Seoul-based beauty brand with over $500 million in annual sales.

The Estee Lauder Companies has agreed to acquire the remaining portion of Have & Be at an enterprise value of $1.7 billion.

Quick Take

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) announced it has agreed to acquire the remainder of Have & Be for an undisclosed amount.

Have & Be operates as a global skin care company, marketing its products under the brands Dr.Jart+ Skincare and Do The Right Thing.

With the deal, EL is acquiring an existing partner and its first Asia-based beauty brand as management hints at more acquisitions in the region.

Target Company & Market

Seoul, South Korea-based Have & Be was founded in 2005 to manufacture and market its skincare and men’s grooming products under the brands Dr.Jart+ Skincare and Do The Right Thing, respectively.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO ChinWook Lee.

According to a market research report by Report Buyer, the global skin care products market is projected to reach $183 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing demand for natural, herbal, and organic products that have no adverse effects, primarily due to a rising geriatric population.

Major vendors that provide skin care products include:

L'Oréal (EPA:OR)

Unilever (ULVR)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Colgate Palmolive (CL)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

EL didn’t disclose the acquisition price and terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance.

The firm is acquiring the remaining two-thirds of Have & Be that it previously did not own. EL invested in Have & Be in 2015.

Have & Be’s current enterprise value is estimated to be $1.7 billion and EL said it will fund the deal with debt.

To that end, perhaps, EL filed an 8-K stating that it has completed offerings of a total of approximately $1.8 billion in senior notes.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, EL had $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents and $10.9 billion in total liabilities, of which $2.9 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($295 million).

In the past 12 months, EL’s stock price has risen 37.0% vs. the U.S. Personal Product industry’s rise of 21.9% and the overall U.S. Market’s growth of 16.1%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, according to the chart shown below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has risen from a low in Q4 2018 according to a linguistic analysis illustrated here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $69,350,000,000 Enterprise Value $73,210,000,000 Price / Sales 4.58 EV / Sales 4.81 EV / EBITDA 21.99 Earnings Per Share $5.09 Total Debt To Equity 133.74% Net Free Cash Flow $1,560,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 9.34%

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) chart of the firm’s projected current price vs. estimated fair value:

This DCF concludes the firm’s shares at fair value should be $174.88 versus the current price of $192.74, indicating they are overvalued by 10.2%, with the assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

EL is acquiring the remaining two-thirds of Have & Be according to its original investment agreement as the firm acquires its first Asian beauty company.

As EL stated in the deal announcement,

As one of the fastest growing skin care brands globally, Dr. Jart+ is expected to help further strengthen The Estée Lauder Companies’ leadership position in skin care, and will especially help expand the Company’s consumer reach in Asia/Pacific, North America, the United Kingdom and travel retail.

South Korean beauty brands have demonstrated their influence far beyond the country’s borders and into China, Japan and Asia more broadly.

The deal, noted as the ‘first acquisition,’ will likely not be EL’s last acquisition in Asia.

EL is smart to acquire a firm it has already partnered with, reducing any integration risks or the potential for culture clashes.

With interest rates continuing to move lower, EL funding the deal with debt doesn’t present a short-term financial hardship.

While EL’s stock may be overvalued at its present level, acquiring Have & Be should be a positive over the longer term as EL pivots to Asia to a more substantial degree

