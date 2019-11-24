Weekly Economic Vital Signs - More Juice

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Housing Starts and Permits

The housing sector is robust relative to the rest of the economy and picking up steam, as seen in the chart below. Starts rose in October to a 1.314 million annual pace, which is the best number since May of last year, while permits rose to an expansion high of 1.461 million. Both starts and permits for September were revised higher. This should help to ease the inventory concerns as completions rise.

The number of homes (single-family and multi-dwelling) under construction is running 1.1% above the average for the third quarter, which means that residential investment will be a positive contributor to Q4 GDP.

Existing Home Sales

Existing homes increased 1.9% in October to an annual rate of 5.46 million, which means sales are now up 4.6% over the past year.

The median sale price of a single-family home has risen 6.2% over the past year to $273,600, and 46% of the homes sold in October were on the market for less than a month. It remains a seller's market, especially with mortgage rates below 4%, but supply continues to dwindle at just 3.9 months at the current sales pace.

PMI Composite FLASH

Markit's Composite PMI is starting to show some signs of life after several months of near stagnation. The index rose to 51.9 in mid-November from last month's 50.9. The service sector rose to 51.6 from 51.0, while the manufacturing sector rose to 52.2 from 51.5. These combined to show the fastest rate of growth since July, but we remain significantly below trend.

What was surprising in this report was the rise in new orders for manufacturers despite the ongoing trade war. Employment also improved for both segments of the economy after two months of losses. Still, confidence remains relatively weak, but this modest upturn in economic activity is a clear positive and is consistent with GDP growth of 1.5% and a monthly payroll increase of 100,000.

Consumer Confidence

Confidence is a coincident indicator, so it doesn't provide us with much guidance as to what will happen moving forward, but it is interesting to see how consumers are reacting to other indicators. The University of Michigan's index for consumer sentiment rose to 96.8 in November from 95.5 in October, which reflects continued job growth, modest inflation and low interest rates. I'm sure that stock market performance doesn't hurt either. There seems to be no concern about the ongoing trade war, the political uncertainty of the impeachment process or the mind-numbing levels of debt that are fueling our growth.

Conclusion

It may seem like the US economy continues to stand resilient, as purported by the Fed in the minutes of its last meeting, but there is one caveat that Fed officials fail to mention in their positive economic outlook. We are becoming ever more reliant on lower and lower interest rates and increasing amounts of debt to sustain this expansion. The federal government is issuing so much debt that banks are running out of cash to buy them. This is one reason that the Fed has had to intervene in overnight lending markets with additional liquidity and resume its quantitative easing program through the purchase of $60 billion in short-term Treasuries per month as of October.

It is no coincidence that stock prices have soared since the Fed started to increase the size of its balance sheet. Quantitative easing promotes easy financial conditions, encourages risk taking and inflates financial asset prices. Yet if stock and bond prices were divorced from the economic reality on the ground before this new program, they will be even more so when it ends. The wealth effect crafted by Ben Bernanke more than a decade ago has led to unprecedented wealth and income disparity, which contributed to an extremely slow rate of economic growth. The excesses of this expansion are not in the real economy, but in the financial markets that have been juiced by the Fed for a decade. I think it will be the decline in markets that not only forecasts the next recession, but also is the cause of it.

