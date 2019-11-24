EUR/CAD: The Bearish Channel Will Hold

The bottom of this pair's long-term trading range, 1.3784, is one reasonable target over the medium term (implying downside of around 6%). We could also entertain the possibility of EUR/CAD seeing 1.3190 longer term, if the slide continued.

While the bond market may adjust the interest rate spread upward, supporting EUR/CAD, any upside is likely to be limited and short-lived.

This negative carry is deep (safely under -2% if using German and Canadian bond yields as a proxy), hence a positive yield differential is unlikely for the foreseeable future.

Although the bond market has priced in a short-term yield differential that is more pessimistic than what central bank rates would alternatively indicate, the pair remains in a negative-carry position.

The euro continues to make its way down a long-term downward channel, relative to the Canadian dollar. The chart below illustrates this direction; the EUR/CAD pair currently appears to be in the middle of this channel.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

The above chart uses weekly candlesticks. If we try to identify a long-term trading range, it would appear that the low of 1.3784 (set in the week that commenced February 13, 2017) and the high of 1.6154 (set in the week that commenced March 19, 2018) are significant areas. Extending the range and finding the midpoint of 1.4969, we see that the current market price for EUR/CAD is now below the midpoint of this range (previously used as support).

It would appear that the probability of the pair finding the bottom of this trading range is rising. Generally speaking, the change in market interest rates supports the downward trend. The below chart shows the difference between the German one-year bond yield and the Canadian one-year bond yield, with the new red line (set against the far-right y-axis).

The current difference is negative -2.33%, deeply negative, which means that the pressure on the euro should remain against the Canadian dollar for the time being. A significant revision upward in the yield differential would be required in order to support the EUR/CAD spot price. The lower the interest rate spread goes, the more attractive it becomes to sell euros in terms of Canadian dollars (for the positive carry on the short side).

We can compare this spread to the rates set by the central banks of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada (see table below).

The table confirms the negative carry; however, the difference between the ECB rate and the Bank of Canada's equivalent is lower, implying -1.75% as opposed to the -2.33% we saw in the prior chart above. Even if this difference were to rise, such as by the Bank of Canada raising rates further (as they did by 25 basis points in October 2018), the difference between -2.33% and -1.75% is 58 basis points, more than two 25-basis-point hikes.

In essence, it would appear that the bond market has priced the yield differential a little too pessimistically. We could indeed see another rise in the yield differential to close some (or all) of the gap between the current level of -2.33% and -1.75% central bank rate 'delta', subject to any changes in December 2019 (when both the ECB and Bank of Canada will have their next meetings).

Nevertheless, while the market-priced yield differential might rise and support the price of EUR/CAD, ultimately it is likely that the carrying value of EUR/CAD will remain negative over the medium- to long-term. Therefore, while we should prepare for some short-term upside in EUR/CAD, we should maintain the view that the longer-term trajectory will continue to be negative for this pair.

The first target for EUR/CAD could be the bottom of the trading range identified above: at approximately 1.3784. Although a retracement may occur before this potential level of future support is broken, EUR/CAD may then continue to fall further to the lows last seen in April 2015 (under 1.32). My view on EUR/CAD certainly continues to be bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.