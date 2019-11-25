3 Reasons Brookfield Is A Must-Own Dividend-Growth Stock

Brookfield offers exceptional long-term return potential if you buy at the right price.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei

On Aug. 31 we last recommended Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) in "3 Reasons Brookfield Asset Management Is One Of The Best Long-Term Investments You Can Ever Make". We advocated it not as a deep value investment but merely as the quintessential Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price."

BAM Total Returns Since Our Last Article

(Source: Ycharts)

BAM has been red-hot since that article was published, nearly doubling the impressive returns of the broader market.

BAM YTD Total Return

(Source: Ycharts)

BAM has had a fantastic year, doubling the sensational returns of the broader market, which is having its strongest year since 2013.

BAM Total Return Since December 24th, 2018 Lows

(Source: Ycharts)

Anyone who was brave, smart and disciplined enough to be "greedy when others were fearful" on BAM during the December 2018 correction has seen their investment soar nearly 60% in less than a year.

That's not a fluke, because 11/11 quality Super SWAN Brookfield Asset Management is one of the best dividend stocks in the world. It is as close to a "must own, buy and hold forever" company as exists on Wall Street.

We consider BAM a long-term retirement holding (Dividend Sensei targets 10% of it in his retirement portfolio). That's as strong an endorsement we can give any stock, since Dividend Sensei manages Dividend Kings' 289-company (and counting) Master List.

Our new policy is that we'll steadily buy more BAM anytime it's trading at a "reasonable" price, meaning a 4% or smaller premium to fair value. That's until we hit our 10% of invested capital risk limit.

So let's look at the three reasons BAM is one of our favorite companies of all time, and will likely one day be Dividend Sensei's retirement portfolios and Fortress' largest holding.

More important, find out what's a reasonable and prudent price for adding the greatest dividend stock in the world to your own diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio.

Reason 1: Fantastic Management With A Proven Record Of Making Investors Rich

As was pointed out by Ben Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing, only in the long term does the market always correctly "weigh the substance of a company."

(Source: imgflip)

Well, the market has weighed in on Brookfield and has declared this to be one of the best wealth compounders in history.

Brookfield Asset Management Total Returns Since 2002

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BAM

Despite some major bear markets and corrections, since current management took over in 2002, Brookfield has nearly tripled the S&P 500's returns. It's also been 34% less volatile over time, resulting in almost double the reward-risk ratio (excess total returns/negative volatility).

That's not just cherry-picking either. Across all frames, BAM's average rolling returns have doubled or tripled the broader market's.

How impressive is 20% CAGR total returns over 17 years? It's on par with those of the greatest investors in history, including Warren Buffett.

What's the key to Brookfield's sensational long-term returns? Superb quality, which makes this an 11/11 Super SWAN. Brookfield's quality begins at the top with its world-class management.

CEO Bruce Flatt is a legend in hard asset investing and joined Brookfield in 1990. In 2002 he took over the top role after having served many years running its real estate and investing operations. Flatt's expertise was in deep value investing: buying up top-quality real estate assets out of bankruptcies for pennies on the dollar, improving their operations, and then selling them for impressive profits later.

Flatt is backed up by a skilled and experienced team of managing partners, specializing in numerous asset classes, including:

Brian Kingston (CEO of BPY/BPR): managing partner of BAM's real estate empire, and an 18-year veteran of the company

Cyrus Madon: CEO of private equity, who has been with Brookfield for 21 years; before that he was a corporate finance and distressed asset recovery specialist for Pricewaterhouse Coopers

Craig Noble: CEO of alternative investments (basically hedge funds); 15 years with Brookfield

Sam Pollock: CEO of infrastructure (and CEO of BIP); 25 years with BAM

Sachin Shah: CEO of renewable energy (and CEO of BEP); 17 years with Brookfield

And those are merely the top executives. Brookfield's all-star bench is very deep, with no fewer than 124 managing partners and directors, specializing in various asset classes and geographic regions.

(Source: investor presentation)

Brookfield continues to expand its specialized circle of competence, including through the 61% acquisition of Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK), a legendary value-focused bond asset management firm.

That continues a rich and successful tradition of breaking out into large, rapidly growing and lucrative industries outside of traditional infrastructure management.

(Source: investor presentation)

However, Brookfield isn't guilty of "de-worsification" but only targets areas of finance in which it believes it can deliver true alpha for its clients and investors.

How are those new strategies doing? According to Bruce Flatt, speaking at the Q3 conference call,

Our newer strategies are also seeing significant capital inflows... we expect this next round of flagship fundraising together with Oaktree's flagship distressed credit fund could reach $100 billion.

BAM is on track to raise a record $50 billion in capital from investors in 2019 alone. And that is with Oaktree growth being included just in Q4. The next capital raise (scheduled for 2021 and 2022) could set another record and grow AUM by about 20% all on its own.

BAM has no difficulty raising capital from investors because of its incredible track record of success.

(Source: investor presentation)

In the year ending September 2019, Brookfield was very busy, raising $31 billion in new capital, deploying $32 billion into lucrative long-term investments and realizing $17 billion in profits from asset sales.

Its private investor base continues to grow at a rapid click, on track to nearly quadruple between 2015 and 2023. Mind you, that is just for BAM itself.

(Source: investor presentation)

Brookfield's closing on its $5.2 billion Oaktree Capital acquisition has already surpassed that target, because it now has over 1,800 institutional clients and over $500 billion in assets under management.

(Source: investor presentation)

Oaktree had $120 billion in AUM in March 2019, and that's been growing steadily ever since. It's a specialist in conservative deep-value bond strategies and was founded by legendary value investor Howard Marks, who remains the CFO and co-chairman. Marks has 50 years of experience in value-focused asset management and has built Oaktree into one of the most respected bond managers in the world.

What's Oaktree's core philosophy, which is shared by Bruce Flatt and Brookfield?

Our goal is not superior investment performance but superior performance with less-than-commensurate risk. Above-average gains in good times are not necessarily proof of a manager's skill; it takes superior performance in bad times to prove that those good-time gains were earned through skill, not simply the acceptance of above-average risk. Thus, rather than merely searching for prospective profits, we place the highest priority on preventing losses. It is our overriding belief that, especially in the opportunistic markets in which we work, "if we avoid the losers, the winners will take care of themselves." -Howard Marks, Oaktree founder

Marks and the rest of the Oaktree management team (who own 39% of the company) will remain in place and operate independently. This is another example of smart management from BAM, who, like Buffett, runs a de-centralized operation where excellent executives are allowed to do their thing without micro-managing.

Note data in Euros, as of July 2019

(Source: Q3 shareholder letter)

BAM now has the equivalent of over 565 billion euros under management, making it the 28th largest asset manager on earth. In an industry where economies of scale lead to steadily rising profitability, BAM is now a powerhouse and continuing to grow much faster than its peers.

What's the result of adding $102 billion in private equity, fee-bearing capital to its balance sheet in the past year alone (not counting Oaktree)?

(Source: earnings supplement)

BAM Growth Over the Past Year Not Counting Oaktree

(Source: investor presentation)

How fast is BAM growing? Thanks to the Oaktree deal, fee-bearing capital rose 95% over the past 12 months. BAM is achieving some of the strongest fundamental growth rates of any large company in America, or indeed the world, in any industry.

It generated $2.4 billion in free cash flow over the past year, paying out $603 million of that in safe and steadily rising dividends, or an FCF payout ratio of 25%.

BAM management owns 20% of its stock, meaning their interests are very aligned with those of investors, including from $121 million in dividends that are rising at about 6% per year.

(Source: YCharts)

BAM's dividend is not the priority for the company, which is all about growth. However, in the Bruce Flatt era, the dividend has grown 9.6% CAGR and in Q1 2020 it is likely to rise by 6.3% to $.68 per share annually.

Brookfield is basically like the Amazon (AMZN) of hard asset mangers, steadily lowering its payout ratio (and improving its dividend safety) while plowing cash flow back into its business, which is growing like a weed.

That strong, double-digit growth rate is likely to last not just the next few years, but potentially for the next five decades or longer.

Reason 2: Decades-Long Growth Runway That Makes Brookfield A Long-Term Growth Powerhouse

Why are we so long-term bullish on BAM? Because CEO Bruce Flatt is a pure fundamental/valuation focused investor, in the classic style of Buffett, Munger, Graham, Dodd, Miller, Greenblatt, Lynch and Chuck Carnevale.

Take a look at what he wrote in his Q3 shareholder letter, explaining the current global macroeconomic climate and how it affects BAM's investment strategy.

Politics dominate the headlines and continue to unsettle investors. Looking longer term, however, these conditions in themselves are creating opportunity for investors like us who have on-the-ground intelligence and can, therefore, differentiate between headline news, and news that actually affects business fundamentals...The primary objective of the company continues to be generating increased cash flows on a per share basis and, as a result, rising intrinsic value per share over the longer term.

Bruce Flatt is literally the Warren Buffett of global hard assets, and his long-term focused and sensible approach to investing is one I can 100% endorse. It's also why I plan to entrust him with 10% of my life savings in the future, as well as 10% of our Fortress portfolio's capital.

Brookfield's growth catalysts are driven by the massive secular trend of rising infrastructure spending in the coming decades.

(Source: investor presentation)

By 2035 alone an estimated $69 trillion will be required to meet the needs of a fast-growing and urbanizing global population. Per Bruce Flatt,

By 2050, another two billion people will move into cities globally. A great percentage of these are in emerging countries, but the past 20 years has seen increasing intensification in every large city in the world. This trend affects many businesses in our portfolio — including our office space, residential high-rise, and a number of our infrastructure businesses.

According to the OECD, by 2040 the amount of new infrastructure capex will hit $94 trillion. For context, J.P. Morgan and Bloomberg estimate that in 2018 the entire global economy was about $90 trillion in size.

At the end of Q3 2019, BAM had $65 billion in investable capital to put to work in hard asset investments.

That includes in India, which will soon be the largest country by population, and within a few years the third-largest (and fastest-growing) economy on earth.

(Source: investor presentation)

Here's Anuj Ranjan, Managing Partner and CEO, India and the Middle East, explaining the smart approach Brookfield took entering the Indian hard asset market.

We've now been in India for more than a decade and have over $16 billion of assets under management with investments across all of our businesses, real estate, infrastructure, power and private equity. Now while we entered India in 2008, we did not close our first major transaction until 2014. Since India was a new market for us then, we were guided by our philosophy of being patient and invested capital only where we saw value opportunities. Initially, when we arrived in India, the country was going through an economic boom that was reflected in valuations that we thought were too high. So we decided to spend the first 5 years really understanding the market and building out our operating capabilities on the ground. We did this by creating operating platforms that would provide services to domestic real estate and infrastructure companies. By 2012, we saw signs of distress and a dislocation of capital emerging, and we spent 2 years putting together what became our first significant transaction in the market, which was a commercial office property owner.

Today BAM has 40 managers working in India, employing 6,000 workers though its various assets in the country. As the trade conflict slows global growth and causes India's credit markets to tighten, BAM is stepping up as "buyer of last resort" just as Buffett did with US banks during the Financial Crisis.

(Source: AZ quotes)

The point is that with a presence in over 30 countries (China is the next big growth target for Brookfield) BAM is the best positioned, in terms of expertise, and deep pockets, to profit from value opportunities in every corner of the global hard asset market.

(Source: investor presentation)

To help fund this incredible infrastructure need (which is critical to strong global economic growth) institutional investors have been stepping up, with steadily higher asset allocations for pension, private equity, and sovereign wealth funds.

(Source: investor presentation)

From just 5% hard asset allocations in 2000 (at the height of the tech mania) Willis Towers' 2018 Global Pension Asset Study estimates that hard asset allocations could soar to 40% or more by 2030.

And if interest rates around the world remain very low due to slower growth? Well, that could push up institutional asset allocations in hard assets as high as 60%, according to Bruce Flatt's most recent shareholder letter.

Interest rates continued to settle back in at historic lows, with the potential for them to go even lower when a global slowdown occurs. With interest rates in Japan and Europe now negative for all maturities, we seem to be in a new phase with global rates in the range of –2% to +2% for the next five to seven years.

This is particularly relevant for us and will positively impact on all asset values and businesses that generate cash. Should this interest rate environment continue to prevail, and with institutional capital growing, we expect that capital will increasingly be allocated to alternatives. We think that institutional investors will continue a push towards 60% alternatives allocation in their portfolios—from a global estimate of 25% today.

The reason for this is that in a world of negative interest rates (on about 25% of all debt) yield-starved investors are desperately searching for generous, safe and growing sources of cash flow.

(Source: investor presentation)

The leading asset managers on earth expect about 3% to 7% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the coming seven to 15 years. We use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model which estimates 6% to 6.5% CAGR total returns for large-cap stocks, about half the performance seen over the last decade.

With hard assets like real estate, infrastructure and renewable energy offering 7% to 20% return potentials, and rich cash yields, it's not hard to see why institutional money is flooding into this space - one in which Brookfield is the largest and most trusted specialist in the world.

How much of that $45 trillion of new institutional hard asset market by 2030 does BAM think it can realistically target with its funds? $25 trillion. Will BAM grow its assets under management to $25.5 trillion by 2030? No. But even it if captures 10% market share that would mean its assets under management would grow six-fold to about $3 trillion over the next 11 years.

For context, $3 trillion in AUM, measured against its current peers, would make BAM the third-biggest asset manager on earth. Since AUMs at rivals will grow over time, realistically BAM might crack the top 10. However, keep in mind that the largest names in this industry are stock- and bond-focused giants like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard. BAM has a chance to rival the biggest names in the industry, and with a far more lucrative and disruption resistant business model.

This might explain why management's long-term growth guidance is so bullish (but also realistic).

From 2018 to 2023, BAM expects to grow:

fee-bearing capital 14% CAGR

earnings fees 18% CAGR

intrinsic value (plan value) 24% CAGR

distributable cash flow 17% CAGR

By 2028 BAM expects its empire to generate $60 billion in cash that it plans to spend on:

$10 billion in dividends

$10 billion reinvested in its business

$40 billion in buybacks

And remember that BAM is famous for conservative guidance that it often exceeds.

The point is that BAM's growth engine is firing on all cylinders, and its growth runway is the largest and longest of any company I've ever seen. One that's likely to keep delivering strong double-digit total returns, not just for the next few years, but likely for decades to come.

Reason 3: Exceptional Long-Term Return Potential... If You Buy At The Right Price

(Source: earnings supplement)

Here is what BAM estimates it's worth, based on its plan value. The stock generally doesn't track that very closely, other than it goes up in most years.

To value BAM I use the market-determined fair value investors have actually valued it based on dividends, operating cash flow, EBITDA and EV/EBITDA. That's over a period of time (using average valuations) when its fundamentals and growth rates were similar to what's expected in the future.

Quality Score (Out Of 11) Yield Current Price 2019 Fair Value Approximate 2020 Fair Value Discount To 2019 Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential 11 -Super SWAN 1.1% $57 $52 $44 (NOT likely accurate) -11% 9% to 19%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

This year BAM is worth about $52, and next year analysts expect a decrease in cash flow (that I'm skeptical of given BAM's strong execution) to lower that to about $44.

Classification Margin Of Safety Required For Super SWAN Quality Companies 2019 Fair Value 2020 Fair Value Reasonable Buy -4% $54 $46 Good Buy 0% $52 $44 Strong Buy 10% $47 $40 Very Strong Buy 20% $42 $35 Current Price ($57) -11% (HOLD)

That negative growth is being forecast by just one analyst, so when it comes to BAM's 2020 valuations I consider it reasonable and prudent to stick with 2019 estimates until we can see how the company's cash flows actually grow next year.

Remember that after buying Oaktree, BAM's earning-bearing capital has nearly doubled, meaning that negative growth next year would require a severe recession, causing short-term capital gains and fees to collapse.

Using the best available data, based on market historical multiples of its cash flow, I estimate BAM is worth $52 this year and a "reasonable" buy at $54 or less. That's the level that I've set for my limit order on the company (good till canceled) and which we will use to build our position in BAM.

For now, BAM is a hold for us while we wait to get the initial 2020 forecast data from FactSet, which is likely to increase BAM's fair value by double digits and thus raise its buy price targets by an equal amount. Or to put another way, if BAM grows at double-digits next year (highly likely due to Oaktree) then its reasonable price buy target rises to about $59 or below in 2020.

What kind of total returns can investors expect buying BAM at an 11% premium?

FactSet long-term growth consensus: N/A

Reuters five-year CAGR EPS growth consensus: -4.4% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 14.9% CAGR over the last 20 years, rolling growth rates 4% to 30% CAGR

Management guidance: 15% to 20% CAGR fee growth (in various forms)

Realistic growth range: 10% to 20% CAGR

We have limited consensus forecasts, ranging from Reuters' -4.4% CAGR, which would likely require a severe recession. According to the bond market and the Cleveland Fed's recession forecasting model, a 12-month recession risk is 30%, down from 48% in early September.

Barring a recession, there is very little chance that BAM won't achieve management's long-term growth goals, or at least keep growing double-digits as Ychart's consensus forecasts.

So what does that translate to in terms of total return potential? For that, we can turn to John Bogle's three-factor total-return model. This is actually the Gordon Dividend Growth Model and has proven relatively effective (within about 20% margin of error) for predicting total returns since 1956 for periods of five years or more.

Market Returns = Dividend Yield + Earnings Growth +/- Changes in the P/E Ratio

With BAM now yielding 1.1% and likely to grow cash flows at 10% to 20% CAGR, investors buying at fair value could expect about 11% to 21% CAGR returns, basically its historical return rate over the last 17 years.

Due to the mild overvaluation, the multiple would likely contract slightly, dragging on total returns by about 2% CAGR. That means 9% to 19% CAGR total returns are possible from BAM over the next five years.

Or to put another way, buying today, even without a sufficient margin of safety, means you're likely to make money from this fast-growing Super SWAN. However, margin of safety is critical to long-term investing success, which is why we are waiting for BAM to come down to $54 or less before buying more.

That's because every company, even Super SWANs like BAM, have risk profiles that investors need to consider and be comfortable with before they invest their hard-earned money.

Risks To Consider

What are the fundamental risks to Brookfield's business model? Perhaps the biggest medium-term one is regulatory risk to its large and fast-growing carried interest.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Carried interest is the share of the profits of an investment paid by asset manager clients above what the manager invested on its own behalf. In other words, as a result of the 2% and 20% that alternative asset managers like BAM often charge their clients, billions of dollars in unrealized gains are taxed at 20% instead of the top marginal tax rate of 37% - and this only when an asset manager cashes those gains out.

For context, BAM's net income was $6.7 billion in the last 12 months and carried interest (unrealized profits) were about 50% as large. But if carried interest is such a sweet deal for BAM then why is it a risk?

It's because populist politicians like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders want to eliminate the "carried interest tax loophole", which could significantly damage the private equity asset management market.

Warren has been the biggest critic of private equity managers, and her "economic patriotism plan" is designed to:

Raise wages, help small businesses, and spur economic growth, we need to shut down the Wall Street giveaways and rein in the financial industry so it stops sucking money out of the rest of the economy.

What's in Warren's plan? According to Vox, based on her Stop Wall Street Looting Act of 2019 (which has no chance of passing the current Senate),

The bill would overhaul the way private equity is governed and require the industry to change some of its most lucrative business practices. It would also offer more protections for workers when their private equity-owned employers go south.

According to Robert Willens, a New York-based tax analyst and former managing director at Lehman Brothers, “She’s pretty much proposing a total revamping of the way private equity firms do business.”

Most of the private equity shops Warren is railing against are focused on leveraged buyouts, not hard asset management. But the regulatory changes Warren is proposing could still negatively affect BAM's growth rate, if only due to higher carried interest taxes and increased equity requirements (lower leverage).

How worried should investors be about such proposals? Not very, and here's why.

First off, Joe Biden (who is far less aggressive about private equity reform) is still leading in the national primary polls, and that lead is now growing, not shrinking.

(Source: Real Clear Politics)

Second, national polls are not actually relevant to who wins the nomination. According to 270towin.com,

There is a 15% minimum threshold to receive any delegates. Those not receiving the minimum are excluded, with the delegate pool divided proportionately among those candidates receiving 15% or more.

3,979 delegates apportioned by state primaries and caucuses will decide who wins the nomination. If no one gets 1,990 (50% +1) on the first ballot in July 2020, then 16% of the vote controlled by Super Delegates, party insiders like Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama will get to cast their votes on subsequent ballots.

The Electoral College of The 2020 Democratic Primary

(Source: 270towin.com)

Just like the US presidential popular vote (tracked by national polls) is irrelevant to who wins the White House, state-by-state support of 15%+ is all that matters in the 2020 Democratic primaries.

Latest State-By-State Primary Polls

State Biden Warren Sanders Buttigieg CA 24% 23% 17% 7% AZ 29% 18% 16% 9% SC 33% 13% 11% 6% IA 15% 16% 15% 25% NH 15% 15% 9% 25% NV 33% 21% 23% 9% NC 37% 15% 14% 6% MI 30% 21% 17% 3% FL 27% 19% 13% 5% WI 30% 15% 17% 13% PA 28% 16% 14% 4% ME 27% 22% 15% 9% Average 27% 18% 15% 10%

(Source: Real Clear Politics)

We currently have 12 state by state polls, which basically line up with the national polls right now.

Now let's see how the 15% cutoff rule changes things.

Percentage Of Delegates Awarded In Each State

State Biden Warren Sanders Buttigieg CA 38% 36% 27% 0% AZ 46% 29% 25% 0% SC 100% 0% 0% 0% IA 21% 23% 21% 35% NH 27% 27% 16% 45% NV 43% 27% 30% 0% NC 71% 29% 0% 0% MI 44% 31% 25% 0% FL 59% 41% 0% 0% WI 48% 24% 27% 0% PA 64% 36% 0% 0% ME 42% 34% 23% 0% Average 50% 28% 16% 7%

(Source: Real Clear Politics)

If the latest polls are how the actual voting turns out (no guarantees of course), then Biden would get 50% of the delegates needed to win the nomination.

Number Of Delegates Each Candidate Would Get

State Biden Warren Sanders Buttigieg CA 156 150 111 0 AZ 31 19 17 0 SC 54 0 0 0 IA 9 9 9 14 NH 7 7 4 11 NV 15 10 11 0 NC 78 32 0 0 MI 55 39 31 0 FL 129 90 0 0 WI 37 19 21 0 PA 97 56 0 0 ME 10 8 6 0 Total 678 438 209 25 % of Delegates In These States 50% 33% 16% 2% % Of Delegates Needed To Win Nomination 34% 22% 11% 1%

(Source: Real Clear Politics)

These 12 states alone, using the most recent polling data, would get Biden 34% of the way to the 1,990 delegates he needs to win on the first ballot.

Notice I'm not saying that I support Biden - just that the objective facts and math, using the best available evidence we have right now, says he is likely to win the nomination.

In the general election, the Democrats are slightly favored to win the electoral college, 56% to 44%.

(Source: 270towin.com)

That's because only six swing states are likely to decide the presidential election. There are seven ways they could break in which the Democrats win, four in which Trump wins, and two that result in a tie.

In that case, the 2020 House, on a state-by-state basis, would elect our president. Currently, the state delegations are controlled 26/24 by the GOP, and that's expected to remain the same based on the current consensus House forecast.

So basically a tie in the electoral college is a likely win for Trump and thus the swing states give him six pathways to reelection. Might things change over the next year? Sure, because $2 billion is expected to be spent on the presidential race and voter sentiment in various states could change.

Investing is all about probability-weighted outcomes, and as things stand now, the math gives Biden a slight edge in becoming the next president. Does Biden want to eliminate carried interest too? Yes, in fact, the carried interest tax loophole is something that even Donald Trump has said he'd like to eliminate.

Trump last reiterated that goal on May 19, 2019, though three days later Treasury Secretary Mnuchin testifying before the House Financial Services Committee told Congressmen,

I know that’s something the president is interested in...but we’re not doing anything...We’ll see...Maybe during a technical corrections bill, if we ever get something from Congress, we can contemplate it.

As Bloomberg explains,

...there are a couple of reasons the carried-interest tax break, despite bipartisan opposition, isn’t dead yet. Most Republicans, and even some Democrats, oppose killing a tax option that investment firms have successfully argued creates jobs. And eliminating the break wouldn’t actually raise all that much money.

Eliminating the carried interest loophole would raise $0.3 to $1.6 billion per year, depending on the plan proposed.

Basically, as explained by Stephen Myrow, managing partner of Beacon Policy Advisors in Washington, “As a political scalp, it’s still something very hot for Democrats, but no Republicans are going to vote for a tax increase.”

Barring Sanders or Warren beating the current long odds and becoming president, most likely a gridlocked Congress will not be changing the carried interest tax rate.

Consensus 2020 Senate Map Forecast

Consensus 2020 House Forecast

(Source: 270towin.com)

Here is the current consensus Congressional forecast for 2020. It shows that most likely the Senate will be split 50/50 with Democrats possibly having the VP tie-breaker vote. That's far from the 60 vote filibuster-proof majority needed for the kind of historic changes being proposed such as Medicare-for-All (5% or less probability that becomes reality over the next 10 years according to Morningstar).

The House, which initiates all spending bills, is expected to see the Democrats have a one-seat majority, down from 17 seats today. In other words, the most likely outcome (about 95% probability) is that no significant tax code changes that could damage Brookfield's wildly profitable and rapidly growing business model.

In a worst-case scenario, BAM would grow more slowly, but continue to grow, since the secular trend behind hard assets would continue even if carried interest were taxed at 37% every year (rather than just when gains were realized).

Still, concerns over populist political promises could cause BAM to fall into a correction, which would likely be a great long-term buying opportunity that we would most assuredly take advantage of.

Valuation risk is now elevated with BAM about 11% overvalued for 2019 though likely about fair value for 2020.

Volatility risk is something that even low beta Super SWANs investors must contend with.

BAM Peak Declines Since 2002

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BAM

BAM has suffered only one bear market in the Bruce Flatt era: the 67% crash during the Financial Crisis. The market was terrified of any financial company with a high reliance on global credit conditions. BAM was able to sail through that while remaining liquid and profitable, and its dividend payout ratio peaked at a very safe 28% in 2009.

However, BAM has suffered six corrections and several pullbacks over the past two decades, including several single month swoons that tested the intestinal fortitude of buy and hold investors.

Brookfield One-Month Corrections Since 2002

Month BAM Total Return S&P Total Return April 2004 -15.3% -1.6% July 2007 -11.6% -3.1% October 2007 -11.2% -4.2% June 2008 -11.6% -8.4% September 2008 -11.3% -8.9% October 2008 -33.9% -16.8% November 2008 -19.6% -7.2% February 2008 -15.2% -10.7% December 2018 -12.6% -9.0%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

We don't point out this historical volatility to scare you out of owning Brookfield, because all stocks will be volatile at times. Rather we want to highlight that volatility is only risk for those with poor risk management.

Here are all the months that BAM has gone up 10%+ in a single month, most of which occurred following a sharp short-term plunge and following times of severe market panic.

Months In Which "Greedy When Others Are Fearful" Paid Off Immensely For BAM Investors Since 2002

Month BAM Total Return S&P 500 Total Return February 2002 10.4% -1.9% March 2002 11.0% 3.7% March 2003 14.4% 8.3% October 2003 13.9% 5.6% February 2004 15.3% 1.4% May 2004 16.8% 1.4% October 2004 18.6% 1.5% September 2005 17.7% 0.8% April 2006 13.9% 1.3% April 2007 11.6% 4.4% September 2007 13.7% 3.7% April 2008 22.5% 4.9% May 2008 12.5% 1.3% April 2009 13.7% 9.6% May 2009 13.3% 5.6% July 2009 24.1% 7.6% September 2009 11.7% 3.7% February 2010 17.8% 3.1% July 2007 11.5% 7.0% September 2010 10.7% 8.9% December 2010 13.9% 6.7% January 2012 11.4% 4.5% October 2015 11.2% 8.4% March 2016 13.5% 6.8% January 2019 12.3% 8.0%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

BAM has crashed 10%+ in a single month nine times in 17 years. It's soared 10%+ in a single month 25 times, most of which corresponded to broader market corrections.

Long periods of high broader market fear, such as the 2000 and 2008 market crashes, were followed by several years of gangbuster returns.

BAM Annual Returns Since 2002

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BAM

This is just further proof that the market is not rational or efficient in the short term and that harnessing volatility is the most powerful tool long-term buy-and-hold investors have.

(Source: imgflip)

Does that mean you should only buy BAM following a crash? Heck no. Remember what Peter Lynch said: "Time is on your side when you own shares in superior companies."

BAM is one of the best companies on earth, and likely will grow its cash flow at double-digit rates for decades to come. This is why we're now making it a top priority stock, out of 289 (and counting) on the Master List.

Any time BAM is trading at a "reasonable" price, meaning 4% or less above fair value for that year, I'll buy it for my retirement portfolio, as well as our Fortress portfolio. That's all the way to our risk cap of 10% of invested capital.

When you have a properly diversified and risk-management portfolio, and buy top-quality companies at reasonable to attractive companies, then you don't have to worry about being "more lucky than good." Good long-term investors create their own luck.

Bottom Line: Brookfield Asset Management Is As Close To A "Must Own, Buy And Hold Forever" Stock As Exists On Wall Street

(Source: imgflip)

Top-quality companies, run by excellent management teams that are skilled capital allocators, are one of the best ways to exponentially grow your income and wealth over time.

When it comes to dividend stocks, the 47 Super SWANs on the Master List are some of the best companies you can ever own (and have outperformed the S&P 500 by about 4% annually over the last 25 years).

Brookfield Asset Management is a one of the fastest-growing Super SWANs and has by far the largest and longest growth runway. The world-class management team and value-focused corporate culture, famous for its Buffett like opportunistic acquisitions of quality cash flow generating assets at great prices, are likely to deliver double-digit cash flow growth for the next decade at least. And possibly for the next 50+ years.

Today BAM is about 11% overvalued, and 7% above my "reasonable" price buy target. It's 9% to 19% CAGR long-term total return potential is still attractive but Dividend Kings and my retirement portfolio are waiting for this stock's normal historical volatility to bring it down to a more reasonable level.

At $54 or better, BAM is likely to deliver 11% to 21% CAGR total returns, driven by the largest single secular economic trend in human history ($100+ trillion in infrastructure spending over the next 25 years).

The beauty of long-term investing is you can hitch your wagon to time tested and proven capital allocators, in this case, the Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)/Amazon of hard asset managers.

Of the nearly 300 companies I've studied over the years, if I had to own invest 100% of my life savings into just one, it would be Brookfield Asset Management.

In reality, prudent risk management means that we're confident that Brookfield's legendary market smashing total returns will continue long into the future.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Sensei is Long BAM.