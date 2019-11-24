Peloton: Looking For A Moat In Exercise

It remains to be seen how sustainable or large the market for in-home exercise on expensive equipment is.

The company is attempting to replace the gym membership by placing one of these in your home with a subscription model to video training.

Thesis

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) reported a strong Q1-20. The company, which went public in September, reported triple-digit revenue growth and now has 1.6 million members and believes it is in the early stages of a long-term growth story.

Peloton sells stationary exercise bikes and treadmills that cost between $2,245 and $4,295. The company offers 39-month, zero percent financing to ease the pain of making a purchase. The company also recently introduced a 30-day free trial to boost sales. In addition to the exercise equipment, the company generates recurring revenue from its 1.6 million members with a monthly $39 subscription to a content library of training videos produced by Peloton itself.

While the Peloton advertisements look cool and make me feel like I'm somehow missing out, it's hard for me not to doubt the market potential for Peloton. The company didn't invent bikes or treadmills, it just made them fancier with high quality training videos. It has competition and that competition will intensify with price point likely becoming a major weakness for Peloton long term. The value proposition of the Peloton workout leaves me skeptical.

Q1 Highlights: Churn Rates and 30-Day Trials

Peloton reported a strong quarter. Revenue grew 103% to $228 million. Connected Fitness subscribers grew by 563k to 1.6 million. The average monthly churn rate - the percentage of customers who leave Peloton - remained below 1%.

The churn rate is something to watch. One of the criticisms of Peloton is that it could be nothing more than a fad. A lot of us know somebody who owned an exercise bike or treadmill at one point, only to see them bury it in the basement six months later after they got bored with it.

Peloton's churn rate appears to be creeping upward and the company said that trend may continue now that the company is promoting sales with 30-day free trials. Each 30-day free trial signup is being counted as a customer. If that customer cancels within 30 days, the cancellation is added to the churn rate. The churn rate, now at 0.90%, is not expected to get higher than 1.05% in 2020. The churn rate was 0.70% in 2017 and dipped to 0.65% in 2019 before hitting 0.9% in the recent Q1.

Market Potential

Peloton believes it is just scratching the surface of its growth story. In its S-1, the company noted that between April 2018 and March 2019, 27 million people used stationary bikes and 75 million people used treadmills in Peloton's markets of the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Germany. During that same 12-month period, 3 million stationary bikes and 5 million treadmills were sold in those markets. Peloton cites this as proof of a strong market in which it can steal share.

In addition to this, the company noted in its S-1 that 80% of its customers were not in the market for a stationary bike or treadmill before they purchased one from Peloton. This means Peloton believes it is creating a market where none existed before in convincing non-traditional customers to become Peloton customers.

Today, Peloton's primary source of revenue - 69% in Q1 - is the sale of bikes and treadmills. Subscription revenue comprises 29% of sales. The remainder of sales came from 106k digital subscriptions - people buying the training videos but not the bikes or treadmills - for $19.99/month. Due to the diverse and expanding library of videos being produced by Peloton, the company has suggested these digital-only subscribers could be the acorn that grows into an oak tree for the company over time.

Value Proposition

Peloton believes its bikes and treadmills are adequate alternatives to gym memberships. The company recently promoted bike sales over 39-month terms at 0% APR. This results in a monthly bike payment of $58. Peloton President William Lynch said the $58/month is comparable to the average price of a gym membership: $58. This $58 figure surprised me. However, a quick search of average pricing online confirms this $58 figure.

But the $58 monthly bike payment over 39 months just pays for the bike. It doesn't include the $39 monthly subscription fee to watch the training videos that play on the bike's monitor. The $58 payment + $39 subscription fee brings the total monthly Peloton cost to $97. Compare this to Planet Fitness, which sells gym memberships that include a variety of equipment, free classes, and 24-hour access, for $10 a month + $39 annual fee with no contractual commitments.

Cost aside, Peloton has another problem vs. gyms. With a gym, you have multiple workout options that Peloton cannot provide. On a Peloton bike or treadmill, you're confined to a specific type of workout. The workouts that are supported by the bikes and treadmills don't include weight training or other forms of cardio that could be attained through a gym membership. It is easy to get bored doing the same type of workout over and over. There is a benefit to switching workouts and mixing up a routine. Anybody who works out and emphasizes cardio also understands the importance of at least modest weight training. The company also sells weights as accessories, but how much space do I need to carve out in my home to create a mini gym? At what point is it too much?

I think there's a reason why people buy bikes or treadmills and then stop using them: they get bored. Maybe the video training content will change that. For anybody who wants to exercise, but is cost-conscious, the value proposition of the bike at $2,245 + $39 month, or the treadmill at $4,295 + $39 a month, feels like a major financial commitment for one-dimensional forms of exercise. That said, the Peloton equipment is probably something that would appeal to customers with time constraints who don't want to sit in traffic on the way the gym, or those who live in areas of the country with long winters and would benefit from having something like this in the home.

Valuation and Competition

The company is growing revenue at a triple-digit rate and touted the fact that it had just a minor adjusted EBITDA loss. Actual net income came in at a loss of $49.8 million on $228 million of revenue. The company is trading at forward price/sales of almost 6 vs. an industry average of less than 1.

Given the lack of profitability, the company's commitment to investing in growth in lieu of profitability, the key here is the addressable market and the revenue growth rate. How long can the company continue its strong growth?

I have doubts about the long-term viability of Peloton's growth potential given the rise of alternatives in the marketplace and the general fickleness about workouts in general. It's easy to get bored with one workout and trade it in for another. It can also get old doing all workouts in your home. Peloton sells exercise videos for yoga and boot camps as well, but I question the long-term viability of people just fully committing to doing all these workouts at home. And Peloton isn't the only company selling workouts that you can download to your phone.

All that said, I have read mostly positive comments on Reddit by Peloton users, with some exceptions. And popular comments to a recent New York Times article on the company had customers singing the company's praises. However, if the churn rate keeps climbing this year and eclipses the company's stated ceiling of 1.05%, shares could get crushed.

From a product perspective, Peloton has a lot of competition and this will only intensify. NordicTrack has a new bike and I have read multiple reviews online stating that NordicTrack's bike product is better, though at a similar price point. Additionally, other companies are developing other in-home fitness alternatives that consumers may prefer to biking or treadmills.

Conclusion

Despite a large and growing base of Peloton customers, I remain skeptical of the company's long-term growth potential. Fads come and go and it remains to be seen if Peloton is something more than just another exercise equipment company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.