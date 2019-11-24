EUR/GBP: Short-Term Upside Potential With Long-Term Downside

Over the next few months, EUR/GBP could fall to 0.8300 (and below), in this author's view. Yet for now it would be wise to wait for further movement on the upside, to enhance the reward:risk ratio of any short entry.

Nevertheless, as the yield differential will likely remain in negative territory over the longer term, any rise in EUR/GBP should be monitored for potential short opportunities.

Given the possibly pessimistic view of the bond market, we could see a revision upward in the yield differential, which could support the spot price of EUR/GBP.

The interest rate spread has been falling too; however, the current interest rate spread is priced at levels lower than what current central banks would suggest.

Since I last wrote about the EUR/GBP currency pair in September, in my article entitled EUR/GBP Should Continue To Fall, the pair has indeed fallen. From the market price then of approximately 0.8900, EUR/GBP has plunged below my prior price target of 0.8660, through to as low as 0.8522 more recently in November 2019.

It would appear that the pair is now approaching the lows that were last seen in May 2019 of around 0.8500 (see chart below, which uses weekly candlesticks).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

If we apply equidistant spaces between key areas of the long-term price action of EUR/GBP, as illustrated in the chart below, we see that the price has now dropped below an area of support (i.e., the area which runs from around 0.8580 to 0.8675). The current market price is right at the bottom of this area, at 0.8582, after showing some difficulty to stay above 0.8580 in the week that commenced November 18, 2019.

Each shaded area would appear to serve as an area of support or resistance (the effect of each area depending on the direction in which price is moving; from below or above). As price is currently moving upward, but from levels below 0.8560, the bias is currently to the downside unless price can break back upward again with strength.

As shown from the chart above, the closest support-and-resistance area was previously used as an area of support on several occasions from May 2017 through to January 2019. EUR/GBP then broke below the level, but was able to regain its strength, achieving 'equal highs' of over 0.9300 (in line with similar highs achieved in August 2017) in August 2019.

EUR/GBP then proceeded to fall precipitously over many weeks. The question is now, "how low will EUR/GBP fall to?". If we are to zoom out further on the weekly candlestick chart, we can see that there is plenty of room for the pair to fall to, in terms of prior lows. Just two possibilities are highlighted with new red lines in the chart below: 0.8300 and 0.8062.

What is more, the pair is still fundamentally a negative-carry trade. As shown in the chart below, which still uses weekly candlesticks, we add a teal line (set against the far-right y-axis) which shows us the difference between the German one-year bond yield and the British one-year gilt yield. This provides us with a proxy for the carrying value of EUR/GBP, i.e., the interest rate differential.

As we can see, the yield is lower than it has been for quite some time (actually, the last time the yield was this low was in 2007, when the EUR/GBP exchange rate was trading under 0.7000). The short-term interest rate spread shown on the chart above is negative -1.295%. The difference between the current interest rates set by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, however, is much lower (see table below, provided by Investing.com).

The difference is 0.75% in favor of the pound, as implied by the difference between these two rates. The current yield priced in by the market, based on the government bonds of Germany and the United Kingdom, are therefore potentially too pessimistic on the European economy relative to the United Kingdom (i.e., an implication of -0.75% versus the market-priced -1.295%).

Therefore, there is an increased possibility of a reversion upward in the yield differential, which could imply a stronger EUR/GBP in the short term. And indeed, while the interest rate spread (as shown in the prior chart, with the representative teal-colored line) has evidently fallen, it has also been quite volatile.

While the negative-carry aspect of EUR/GBP should ensure that pressure holds on the currency pair, the fact that the market appears quite pessimistic on the euro relative to the pound (at least from a rates perspective) means we could see some upside volatility in the short term. Any upside is probably going to be short-lived, and hence while no trade recommendation is offered, we should wait for some further upside in the EUR/GBP pair before considering going short.

Being patient for higher prices in the short term will enable us to enhance the reward:risk ratio of any short entry. We could see an opening up of a short opportunity to take EUR/GBP down from 0.8670 (the top of the currently nearest support-and-resistance area) or even 0.8790 (the bottom of the next area, above), right down to one of the downside levels identified, such as 0.8300 (or even the 0.8062 area).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.