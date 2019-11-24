AZZ: Improvement, But Accounting Issues Linger

The company is working through some accounting issues, which has caused a delay of its Q2-20 report and recently switched both the auditor and CFO.

AZZ is a tale of two business segments: Energy and Metal Coatings. Energy has faced some headwinds in recent years.

The other segment, Metal Coatings, saw subdued growth in Q1, but continues to shine among the two segments in both overall growth and profitability.

Thesis

AZZ, Inc. (AZZ) reported a strong Q1-20. The company consists of two business segments: Energy and Metal Coatings. Energy in recent years has been a problem for the company from both a revenue growth and profitability perspective. Metal Coatings, on the other hand, has been a consistently great business for AZZ, and the company continues to acquire competitors in this space to bolster its leading galvanizing position in North America.

In Q1, Energy revenue grew 13.6%, largely due to new business in China. Energy operating margins were 7.5% vs. 6.8% last year. The company's goal is to get Energy ops margins above 10%. Metal Coatings revenue grew 6%, but operating margins expanded dramatically from 21.9% to 24.1% due to reduced materials costs. The company's goal is to keep Metal Coating ops margins in the 23-25% range.

Continued Energy segment improvement in both revenue growth and margin improvement could make AZZ an attractive investment. The company looks like a value play by several measures, but it can be frustrating because it is essentially two distinct companies in one. Energy has been a source of pain while Metal Coatings has shined.

Additionally, recent accounting issues have been a recurring one and the company recently switched both the auditor and chief financial officer.

Q1: Energy Segment Showing Improvement

AZZ has gone through some growing pains in recent years. Revenue contracted in both 2016 and 2017 as the company struggled, mostly with its Energy segment. Things improved last year. Energy revenue was up more than 14%.

That strength continued in Q1-20. Overall company revenue was up 10%, thanks largely to Energy sales growth of 13.6%. Much of the sales boost was attributed to high-voltage bus shipments to China and a stable domestic refinery turnaround market. These positive developments were partially offset by lower international refinery revenues.

AZZ Energy provides specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial markets. Unlike the Metal Coatings segment, Energy faces a ton of competition, particularly from companies much larger than AZZ.

AZZ has two business units: Energy, 58% of revenue, and Metal Coatings, 42% of revenue. In Q3, Energy revenue grew at a faster rate than Metal Coatings revenue, but Energy margins have always paled in comparison to Metal Coatings. In Q1, Energy operating margins were 7.5% vs. Metal Coating operating margins of 24.1%.

Business Segment Q1-20 Rev Growth Q1-20 Ops Margin 2019 Rev Growth 2019 Ops Margin 2018 Rev Growth 2018 Ops Margin Energy 13.6% 7.5% 15.6% 6.4% -13.7% 0% Metal Coatings 6% 24.1% 13.1% 19% 6.4% 21.7%

Through a series of acquisitions, AZZ has become the leading provider of metal coatings in North America. Metal coatings consist of hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industries in the U.S. and Canada. Hot dip galvanizing is a metallurgical process in which molten zinc is applied to steel. The zinc alloying renders corrosion protection to fabricated steel for extended periods of up to 50 years. The company operates 42 metal coating plants, which are located in various locations throughout the United States and Canada. The company says it may continue to strengthen its metal coatings market advantage through more acquisitions. In just the last year alone, the company has announced four metal coating acquisitions.

Recent Accounting Issues

The company has delayed issuing its Q2-20 because it is not finished. The report was supposed to be issued October 8, but the report remains outstanding, and it is unknown when it will be released. On Oct. 23, the company issued a press release acknowledging that it was in violation of SEC reporting requirements as it continues to work on its Q2 report. The company also delayed its 2019 annual report filing for similar reasons.

The accounting issues don't end there. On Oct. 25, the company replaced its chief financial officer. In May, it changed the auditor. Grant Thornton was hired to replace BDO USA. And in 2018, the company restated prior earnings due to some revenue recognition issues in the Energy segment.

It remains to be seen when the Q2 report will be issued or if any other accounting adjustments are made given the recent replacement of the CFO and the hiring of a new auditor earlier this year.

Valuation

As stated above, it remains to be seen what the source of the Q2-20 report delay is or if the company will need to restate any previously reported earnings reports.

Assuming nothing changes, shares of AZZ look undervalued. The company historically has grown revenue at about 10% per year, with greater revenue growth strength from the Metal Coatings business. The company's revenue growth rate exceeds its industry average. And from a valuation perspective, the trailing and forward P/Es are trading at double-digit discounts to the industry.

Conclusion

I wouldn't consider investing in AZZ until the accounting issues are resolved. If AZZ can continue to find revenue growth and operational improvement in its Energy business, it may become a more consistent growth company with healthy margins that could be worth considering.

