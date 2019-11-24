VF Corp. For The Long Haul

The real clincher is that this is one of only a few companies in this segment that can offer a realistically strong growth story well into the next decade.

The goals themselves are not entirely impossible to achieve, but it will stretch the management team to significant limits.

A lot of that growth is priced into the stock, but the market is clearly taking it with a pinch of salt.

VF Corp. (VFC) has been growing revenues at a steady clip over the past four quarters after a brief period of decline during the first half of the last fiscal year. In Q3 2019, VFC once again started on the growth path and kept it consistently above the 5% level through Q2 2020. Growth after the Kontoor Brands (KTB) spin-off now comes from the 'Big Four' brands comprising Dickies, Timberland, The North Face, and Vans.

My case is built on the assumption that any company that's growing fast in its largest markets, segments, and geographies and openly announces a lofty Total Shareholder Return target for the next five years is setting itself up for success. The main reason is that this growth is sustainable and spread across multiple market subsegments, and the last five years have shown that VF Corp. is more than capable of 'turning around a downturn' and getting back on the growth path. The company clearly feels confident that this momentum will hold for the medium term, and long-term investors would do well to take a closer look at what makes this stock a worthwhile pick even at the current high valuations.

Revenue Growth Sustainability

Going back to my initial point about the 'right' kind of growth, VFC has shown strong action on multiple fronts, one of them being revenue growth. But any revenue growth in the short term is only as valuable as its viability for the medium to long term. In other words, if a key revenue growth driver has enough steam to deliver results over the next several years, that's a tremendous asset when compared to a one-time or short-lived increase in revenues.

Here's why VFC fits the bill here. Some examples of that:

Source: Q2 2020 Quarterly Report

From a product portfolio perspective, the Active segment is the company's second-largest segment and it grew by a strong 8.74% between Q2 2019 and Q2 2020. This complemented growth in the Outdoor segment, allowing the company to post an overall revenue growth rate of 5.4%. The strong growth in Active was seen both domestically and internationally.

The largest segment, Outdoor, grew 4% in Wholesale and 4.5% in DTC (Direct To Consumer.) The point to note here is that the gains in DTC were able to provide the fuel for North America to grow revenues by more than 9% during the period. Wholesale, too, obviously, but a healthy dose of DTC is where the future is headed for most apparel retailers, and VFC delivered an 11% growth rate on that front, again driven by the Active segment.

From the Geographic Revenues table, it's clear that the U.S. is still a major part of the growth story moving forward. China was a major contributor to International revenue growth (20%) but the market has tremendous potential.

So, what we essentially have is growth in key subsegments like Outdoor, Active, and DTC, but even more important is the fact that there's still room for growth in the domestic market via the DTC as well as Wholesale channels. The point to note here is that DTC growth is on the back of strong organic results - 9% in Q2 2020.

It's only fair that we also look at the flip side: the parts of the business that are creating a drag on growth.

Problematic Areas

We've seen the great performance in different subsegments, but there's also a flipside to it. To see that side, we need to look at the non-growing parts of the business.

The first one seems to be affecting the Work segment, but could be misleading. Q2 2020 showed a 3.5% decline over the prior period. If you drill down, you'll see that the decline can be attributed to several factors:

Loss of revenue from the Van Moer business unit

"declines in the Dickies® brand" of "4% and 2% in the three and six months ended September 2019"

1-2% negative impact from foreign currency

"timing of its shipments in the U.S. mass channel compared to a year ago"

Dickies appears to be a challenge for now. Wholesale revenues dropped 6%, U.S. revenues dropped 11%, and EMEA revenues dropped 3%. The problem here is that DTC for the brand is only a small slice in the distribution pie chart between direct and wholesale, so the 15% increase in direct could do little to offset the 11% decline in wholesale. China could be the saving grace for the brand: a 50% increase in revenues contributed to a 20% increase in overall segment revenues.

Although the issue with Dickies in Q2 2020 has largely been attributed to shipment timings at the earnings call, it's clear that the brand needs refreshing. That's why the company appointed brand mastermind Denny Bruce to take over as Global Brand President in July 2019 to try and turn around the brand's fortunes.

The second area of concern is Timberland, another brand facing headwinds. DTC showed no movement during the quarter (on a YoY basis) in the U.S. market but that was offset by wholesale gains of 10%. The brand had no such luck in Europe, where a decline in wholesale of 15% failed to be offset by a DTC increase of 6%. DTC saw a decline of 5% in the APAC market, with wholesale saving the day with an 11% increase. The overall effect was only a 1% decline, but there are clearly certain areas of concern.

The company has guided for "low-single-digit growth for the global Timberland brand, including sequential improvement in Europe," per the statement from CEO Steve Rendle during the Q2 2020 earnings call, which would keep it in positive territory and support overall growth - or at least not prove to be a consistently weak link.

To be fair, Dickies doesn't represent as much a drag on growth as Timberland. The company expects growth in the former to get back to mid-single digits for FY 2020; for the latter, the company only forecasts growth in the low single digits.

Nevertheless, these two brands should be the focal point of VFC's growth strategy so the strong revenue increases in Vans and The North Face aren't watered down.

Investment Case

As of now, the company expects overall revenue growth through fiscal 2024 to be in the range of 7 to 8 percent. If you look at current valuations, you can see that the growth has been factored in. Forward P/E ratio (non-GAAP) stands at around 25, which is nearly 50% higher than the sector median and reflects the market's expectations over the next several years. However, the price drop after the Q2 2020 report was released shows that investors are mildly skeptical of the company's targets, and this has subsequently opened up a nice window of opportunity that hasn't yet closed.

If you're looking solely at dividend growth, buyback yield, or capital appreciation, the stock does look expensive. But when you combine all three factors and look at them as three prongs of the same strategy trident, VFC is definitely a buy-and-hold stock because it promises strong growth well into the next decade, which isn't really something that all large companies in the segment can boast of in this climate of consolidation, consumer caution, and trade uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.