Apocalypse Now, Blood In The Streets: Buy Pennsylvania REIT Yield 15%

Catching absolute bottom is nearly impossible, fortunately, it is not necessary to enjoy market-crushing returns.

Malls are one of the few sectors that are extremely undervalued.

It is important to step back and look at the big picture to see what is likely in the long-term.

We always hear the phrase "buy low, sell high" or "the time to buy is when there's blood in the streets."

When is the best time to buy a stock? Consider one of the strongest performing stocks so far in the 21st century- Amazon (AMZN). The company has gone from an online bookstore to a retailer capable of wreaking havoc just through rumors that it is going to enter a new industry.

Looking at history, what were the two best times to buy AMZN stock? Clearly, shortly after IPO was a fantastic time, if you snagged it at IPO and invested a mere $1,000 that investment alone was enough to make you a millionaire today (if you had the guts to hold).

Though we daresay that even Bezos himself couldn't entirely dream of the empire that AMZN would become back then.

Another fantastic time to invest in AMZN was 2001. AMZN had fallen from trading at over $90 to below $5 at one point. With a drawdown of well over 90%, that was quite a drop for even the largest AMZN believers to hold through.

Consider these news stories, from June 2000,

"We do not believe that the risk in the credit is priced in the convertible bonds and recommend that investors avoid the securities," Suria said.Standard & Poor's rates those bonds CCC-plus, considered a "low junk" grade. Moody's Investors Service rates them Caa3, three notches up from the lowest rating on its scale.Moody's analyst Marie Menendez said the low rating is because of the uncertainty in Amazon's business strategy, and also uncertainty over its ability to produce positive operating profit and positive cash flows.

Or the New York Times in February 2001,

The new options will vest quickly, some in just six months, so that even a little bounce in the stock price will let the insiders cash in. That is a good thing for them, since the long-term outlook for Amazon remains dubious. Amazon's most unfortunate decision was to borrow a lot of money when its stock was hot, even though it could have gotten virtually free capital from stock buyers. Now, with the shares down 86 percent from the peak, Amazon has a $130 million annual interest expense. It may yet have to restructure its debts by giving equity to the bondholders. Amazon's preferred profit number excludes interest expense. But ignoring something does not make it vanish. Some investors may learn that lesson the hard way.

An investor reading such stories, along with numerous others as many "dot-coms" actually did file for bankruptcy. It was a very hard time to hold AMZN, and even those who thought they were getting it at a steal when they bought at $15-$20 had their conviction tested as the stock dropped another 70%+. That decision looked horrible in the short-term, with the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, buying AMZN at $15-$20 was a brilliant investment.

Analysts were downgrading it left and right, everybody "knew" that dot-com was dead and stories of poor retail investors who lost tens of thousands of dollars following the advice of advisors were everywhere.

In hindsight, we now know that all the analysts recommending buying when AMZN was $90 were right- since then AMZN has handily outperformed the general market. Those who recommended selling at $90 were also right- just over a shorter time-frame.

We have a tendency to phrase discussions as who was "right" and who was "wrong" when in reality both sides are frequently right (and wrong) at the same time.

Today we are in the midst of another crisis, with news story after news story proclaiming the death of an entire sector. What few investors who bought at the peak and still hold today have to feel like they messed up big time. Even investors like us, who bought after a huge drawdown, have seen plenty of red in our portfolio. As it turns out, the bottom wasn't in.

We are speaking of "The Retail Apocalypse".

Apocalypse Now

We contend that the retail apocalypse is the brick and mortar retail's version of the dot-com bubble bursting. Providing us an opportunity to pick up great companies at steep discounts, while locking in high-yields such as Macerich (MAC) yielding over 10%, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) yielding over 15%, and Washington Prime Group (WPG) yielding over 23%.

Are there real problems and real companies that are going bankrupt?

Absolutely.

Is the future of retail going to be materially different than it was before?

Absolutely.

Is brick and mortar retail going to disappear and never be seen again?

Absolutely not.

This environment of fear produces the opportunity to invest in retail at prices that will not be seen again for decades. At HDO, we like dividends, and so naturally, we are drawn to the retail landlords who have suffered from the fallout. We prefer mall REITs for a variety of reasons, most notably REITs pay out higher dividends and they also provide a much lower risk.

If you invest directly in a retailer, you have to figure out which retailers are going to survive. If you invest in a mall, you don't have to worry about which tenants survive, you only have to worry that some tenants will survive. They don't even have to be traditional retail tenants.

But what if no tenants survive? Everyone is familiar with the headlines, thousands of stores closing, store closings are speeding up, bankruptcies everywhere, whatever are landlords going to do?

This is a time we have to step back from the hysteria that creates wonderful, clickable headlines. In fact, there have been over 21,000 retail store closings since 2017 according to Coresight. That ignores the store openings that offset roughly half that number.

Then when we look at who closed their stores, over 50% of all store closings are concentrated among 10 retailers. You know the names as they are often in the news:

Three years of store closings and half of them are chalked up to these 10 companies. Payless Shoesource alone accounts for more than 15% as it was the second-largest closer in 2017, third-largest in 2018 and the largest in 2019.

Source: WPG Presentation

That is why when you dig into the numbers, the NOI declines and occupancy declines are tied directly to a handful of bankrupt tenants. Remove those 6 bankruptcies, and there is no "retail apocalypse", as the remaining tenant bankruptcies are offset by organic growth.

Without the already existing impact of those major liquidations, the market would have shrugged its shoulders at Charming Charlies or Forever 21 bankruptcies. Retailers filing for bankruptcy is hardly an unusual occurrence.

Bad Tenants Or Bad Location?

The central question when choosing whether or not to invest in malls today is determining whether these bankruptcies are caused by the tenants or the locations. For malls, the answer to that question is everything. If the locations are terrible, then no matter which tenant is there, they will fail. If it is the tenants that were terrible, then it is just a matter of finding better tenants.

We have a few clues to help us out.

First, tenant sales per square foot, the amount of gross revenue that tenants are receiving, was flat or even down in 2016. No doubt that slowdown in sales is one of the things that pushed already precarious retailers over the edge. However, since 2017, sales have risen and the rate of increase has picked up over the past year.

Of our picks in the sector, WPG has been the slowest, but even for them, tenant sales are up 4.5% year over year. This means that even as some tenants shutter their stores, the remaining tenants and the replacement tenants are seeing growing revenues.

The next clue we have is that these REITs have not struggled to find new tenants.

Source: PEI Presentation

PEI finished 3 redevelopments in September, as well as Fashion Place Philadelphia, their JV with MAC. WPG has tenants lined up for 17 of their 23 major anchor redevelopments. In their earnings call, MAC highlighted the vacant Charlotte Russe properties in their portfolio,

As most will recall, earlier this year, Charlotte Russe filed Chapter 11 and ultimately liquidated March, leaving us with 26 locations totaling 160,000 square feet. YM bought the rights to the Charlotte Russe name and ultimately signed leases with us at 18 of our 26 vacant Charlotte Russe locations. And as I mentioned, seven of those locations opened in the third quarter. The remaining 11 will open between fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2020. The eight Charlotte Russe locations that YM didn't take, five have already been leased to other retailers. So at the end of the day, we've leased 23 of the 26 Charlotte Russe locations leaving only three of the 26 locations or only 18,000 square feet of the 160,000 square feet unaccounted for and this all happened within six months of Charlotte Russe liquidating.

They also highlighted that of the three (yes only three) Forever 21 stores that they own and are expected to close, two already have new tenants lined up- Forever 21 hasn't even move out yet.

Digitally native brands, like Casper, AdoreMe, and UNTUCKit- companies that started out on the internet- have been expanding into vacant mall space. They are expected to open 850 stores over the next 5-years. We expect that the number will be materially higher. AMZN alone could exceed that number as they continue to experiment with various bricks & mortar concepts, and we all know they are capable of expanding rapidly when they find what works best.

Perhaps the ultimate example that the issue is the brands, not the locations, is L Brands (LB)

Source: LB 10-Q

Long a staple of US Malls, their Victoria Secret brand has lost its mojo, with sales per square foot declining 7% year over year. On a stand-alone basis, one might be tempted to blame the location. Yet Bath & Body Works, operated by the same company, is in pretty much the same malls, often within a stone's throw of VS, experienced a 5% increase in sales during the same period.

The Shorts

The "retail apocalypse" has been the inspiration behind a lot of shorting activity with MAC, PEI, and WPG all with significant short interest. Some large hedge funds have attempted to short mall CMBS loans through CMBX 6 and CMBX 7, pushed by the now defunct Alder Hill, the trade has been dubbed "Big Short 2". The trade recently gained more attention as it was revealed that Carl Icahn has more than $400 million riding on it.

This news promptly caused another drop in mall REIT prices. After all, what retail investor wants to be trading against Icahn?

First of all, the trade so far has not been working out so well. Data from Trepp suggests that despite the surge of bankruptcies, many of these malls remain healthy, especially the larger ones.

Of the top ten loans, only 3 of them have occupancy rates below 90%. Only 3 loans are currently delinquent, making up approximately 1% of the debt. Sarasota Square, Salem Center and Indiana Mall.

Which brings us to another point, even if Icahn is right and gets enough defaults to profit from his position, many of these malls are not owned by public REITs. Sarasota Square is owned by Westfield Group, Salem Center is owned by JLL, and Indiana Mall is owned by a gentleman named Joe Anthony.

The dirty little secret that is rarely discussed is that mall REITs are heavily biased towards higher end malls. Even those "lower quality" malls in public REITs tend to be above average.

Source: Green Street

As the slide above illustrates, the lower you go in quality, the fewer malls you see in the hands of public REITs. The higher quality you go, the fewer are in the hands of private owners. Today, the difference is even more stark as many public REITs have trimmed their holdings over the past two years.

So when considering that the poorest quality malls are the ones most likely to fail, remember that most of those malls are not owned by public REITs. When considering the potential impact of malls that are at risk of shutting down, it is important to go REIT by REIT and look at the quality of their particular portfolios.

The over-reaction of public REIT equity prices to news like Icahn's short position is a buying opportunity.

Simple Thesis

The investment thesis for mall REITs today is incredibly simple: over-leveraged tenants that failed to modernize to evolving consumer tastes are going bankrupt. The problem is not the locations, most malls owned by REITs are considered prime property and are capable of charging much higher than average rents for their respective markets. We can see that it is not the properties as tenant sales continue to increase and many brands are thriving in malls.

When we really look at the impact on malls, the majority of the impact over the past 3-years has come from a relatively small number of tenants. For mall landlords, the vacant space does cause a disruption in cash-flow. This is particularly true for the anchor spaces from Sears, BonTon and Toys 'R Us. These larger spaces require more time to fill and many spaces are being dramatically restructured for very different uses. Redeveloping those spaces means more money upfront but higher rent payments in the future.

What mall REITs need to do to be successful is:

Find new tenants to fill the vacated space. Raise sufficient capital to reconfigure the space for the new tenant. Get through the process of actual physical construction. Collect rent.

#1 is the hardest and most uncertain step. Fortunately, MAC, PEI, and WPG have all been very active and have demonstrated that they can find new tenants relatively quickly.

All three have also demonstrated that they can access the capital that they need for redevelopment. That leaves us with step #3, a step that the market has been extremely impatient with but a step that simply takes time. As it is completed, the mall landlords will start collecting rent and will see improvements in their financial metrics.

As mall REITs start collecting rent from backfilling these spaces, their dividend coverage will improve, FFO will be growing and the market will become bullish on them again. We will already have locked in our 10%+ yield and enjoy the capital appreciation on top. Talk about having your cake and eating it too!

The market is panicking and allowing these REITs to trade at substantial discounts to their NAV and their inherent value. It has priced in massive disaster, despite these REITs being able to maintain occupancy, having access to plenty of capital and having many redevelopments that are already underway.

Mr. Market might be impatient, but we are not. This is a great time to be buying while the market is running in fear. MAC, PEI and WPG will all have significant upside and currently offer dividend yields of 10-23%.

