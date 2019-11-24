More Pain In Sight For Helmerich & Payne

Yet I am not comfortable buying the stock, as it is likely that the price will decline more from current levels.

Introduction

The energy sector has been in a lot of pain for a while now. While The S&P 500 (SPY) is up over 15% in the past 12 months, the SPDR Select Energy Fund (XLE) is down 13%. However the XLE ETF is market cap weighted. This undermines the true performance of energy stocks, by highlighting those with the highest market cap. During the past 12 months the median energy stock has lost 33% of its value. Helmerich & Payne (HP) has done even worse, losing 40% of its value.

The sector has been the ugly duckling in the market, and HP has been among the ugliest.

Helmerich & Payne is currently trading at $38.41 and yields 7.39%. My M.A.D Assessment gives HP a Dividend Strength score of 47 and a Stock Strength score of 82.

The company has been paying dividends for 46 years, which might lead investors to be attracted by the massive dividend yield.

Yet I believe that it would be a mistake to chase yield given the likelihood for further declines in price. I therefore believe dividend investors should avoid Helmerich & Payne at current prices.

I will first walk through HP’s dividend profile before considering the likelihood of capital appreciation from the current price.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks are stocks which pay a safe dividend while offering a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. With super high yielding stocks like HP, dividend growth becomes a secondary consideration, even an afterthought. The focus when looking at such stocks’ dividends should be on safety. Even without dividend growth, a 7% yield will compound nicely, yet a dividend cut would be disastrous for your income, and likely for the stock price.

Dividend Safety

Helmerich & Payne generated negative earnings during the past 12 months, which is a first red flag. During the past 5 years HP’s earnings payout has swung from positive to negative. If we tally up the dividends paid in the past 20 quarters and compare them to earnings, we realize that the amount paid in dividends amounts to 220% of earnings. That definitely isn’t sustainable.

HP pays 36% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 37% of dividend stocks. This level of dividend payout would be manageable if it went hand in hand with positive free cashflow.

And at a first glance this would seem possible. HP pays 83% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 27% of dividend stocks. Yet, just like with earnings, HP’s free cashflows have been extremely volatile during the past 5 years. While the firm paid $13.98 in dividends per share, it only generated $10.25 in free cashflow. It follows that of the dividends received $3.73 worth came from deteriorating the balance sheet in one way or another.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $2.7600 $2.7700 $2.8000 $2.8100 $2.8400 Net Income $3.87 $-0.54 $-1.20 $4.37 $-0.34 Payout Ratio 72% -513% -234% 65% -836% Cash From Operations $13.16 $6.97 $3.28 $4.99 $7.89 Payout Ratio 21% 40% 86% 57% 36% Free Cash Flow $2.50 $4.38 $-0.55 $0.49 $3.43 Payout Ratio 110% 64% -500% 562% 83%

These numbers don’t make HP’s payout look super safe. Yet the company has been paying dividends for the past 46 years without ever cutting them. Maybe they deserve the benefit of the doubt. Maybe management’s commitment to the dividend will push them to maintain it regardless of the cost on the business. Management reiterated in the latest earnings call that the company expected to “maintain our long practice of returning capital to shareholders through our dividend”. They also stated that they expect 2020 free cashflow to be sufficient to cover the dividend.

So maybe HP deserves the benefit of the doubt. Cutting the dividend after nearly half a century would be viewed as an extremely bearish signal by the market. It would also take HP another half century to build their reputation back to where it is.

Therefore, I expect management to go to extreme lengths to maintain its dividend and expect them to find a way to manage small increases every few quarters. This doesn’t mean that the dividend is sustainable. As it currently is, it is weakening the company, and a portion of the dividends received in the past 5 years should be viewed as a return of capital and not a return on capital. Yet, I still think a cut is unlikely given the trade-off between cutting the dividend and filling the gap between dividends and FCF with cheap debt or cash on hand. The likelihood of a cut decreases even more when you consider that FCF for fiscal 2019 has been enough to cover the dividend and that management expect this to continue.

Therefore, while I don’t believe that HP’s dividend is sustainable in the long term at current oil prices, I believe it would take a more extreme scenario than a 130% free cashflow payout over 5 years to get management to cut it. That being said, there is no real room for dividend hikes.

Dividend Potential

Helmerich & Payne Inc. has a dividend yield of 7.39% which is better than 91% of dividend stocks. The stock is in the worst position it has been in the entire business cycle. Never has it yielded this much in the past 10 years. It would seem that investors are totally spooked.

Dividend growth is irrelevant when you get a 7.39% yield. Or should I say, dividend growth is irrelevant if your time horizon is 10 years or less.

To understand this nuance, check out these two simulations below.

This first chart shows the expected dividends by investing $10,000 in a stock, which, like HP, yields 7.39%. The assumption is that dividends are reinvested at that constant yield.

As you see, your initial position generates a constant $739 each year (in orange), but as you reinvest all dividends, that amount compounds over time. Within 10 years you could expect to receive $1,454 in dividends, and within 20 years: $2,862 per year.

Now let’s perform the same simulation, but with a different stock: Exxon (XOM). XOM currently yields 5.38%, and has been growing its dividend around 5% per year. If we project this level of dividend growth into the future, here is what would happen:

Within 10 years you’d receive $1,421 in dividends. Within 20 years, you’d receive $3,729 in dividends.

So if you’re looking to maximize your dividend income 10 years from now, finding a safe 7% yielder with no growth might be just as good as finding a dividend stock which yields 5% and is able to increase its dividend by 60% over a 10 year period.

Yet, HP has somewhat grown its dividend, although infrequently since 2015.

This can be explained by the fact that during the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have been climbing back up since the massive revenue cut in 2016, but without coming close to prior levels.

With a cheap barrel, HP remains challenged. During the last quarter, the amount of rigs in operation declined as demand from its Exploration and Production clients went down. Management has yet to identify a bottom in rig count, and this puts a lot of pressure on HP’s margins. The firm hasn’t been able to consistently generate positive earnings since 2015. This worries investors, and places a large question mark over the future of the dividend.

If the firm can’t improve fundamentals, how will it increase its dividend in the future, or even maintain it forever without damaging the firm’s financial stability?

Dividend Summary

HP has a dividend strength score of 47 / 100. The dividend is stretched. As long as a supply glut remains in the oil market, it will be tough for HP to generate enough cashflow to confidently cover the dividend. Yet management is committed to it. I believe that regardless of what happens, it will likely maintain it for at least the next year. It is hard to see a clear direction much farther than that given the volatility in the underlying business.

HP involves a level of risk with which I likely will not be comfortable.

Stock Strength

But what about the price? Has it reached a bottom? Is the stock likely of going back up in the next 12 months? To answer those questions, I will turn to four fundamental factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality. By combining them I get a metric which I call stock strength, which measures the extent at which the company is likely of beating the broad market over upcoming quarters.

Value

HP has a negative P/E

P/S of 1.49x

P/CFO of 4.87x

Dividend yield of 7.39%

Buyback yield of 0.51%

Shareholder yield of 7.9%.

According to these values, HP is more undervalued than 78% of stocks, yet HP still trades at multiples of sales and cashflow higher than the median energy stock, which trade at 1.1x sales and 3.8x operating cashflow.

All of the energy sector is trading at low multiples right now. The question isn’t so much whether HP is undervalued, but whether the sector at large is headed for lower earnings, sales and cashflows or whether a turnaround is in sight, in which case the whole sector would get a significant kick.

I believe valuations have probably been dragged lower than they should have. But that doesn’t mean they can’t go lower. While energy stocks look cheap, I’d stay away from those with the absolute worse momentum, and favor those with positive momentum.

In early October, I recommended buying Valero (VLO), which was poised for an increase in price. It’s up 15% since then.

Market beating returns can be found in this sector, but one must tread lightly.

Value Score: 78 / 100

Momentum

Helmerich & Payne trades at $38.41 and is down -3.57% these last 3 months, -30.77% these last 6 months & -40.32% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 16% of stocks, which is appalling, and implies that the market expects it to continue doing badly. If management can’t stabilize the rig count, and if cashflow deteriorates, the price will most certainly continue to underperform.

I avoid the 3 worst deciles of stocks based on Momentum score. It’s just too easy to get burned trying to pick a bottom.

Momentum score: 16 / 100

Financial Strength

HP has a gearing ratio of 0.5, which is better than 81% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 0% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 46.8% of liabilities. This makes HP more financially sound than 97% of U.S. listed stocks. This is probably where HP shines among its peers. It is very well capitalized, and generates huge amounts of cashflow relative to its liabilities. This allows it to navigate these times of turmoil, and gives it some leeway if it needs more capital to fund its dividend in upcoming years.

Financial Strength Score: 97/100

Earnings Quality

HP has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -22.5%, which is better than 82% of companies. It depreciates 122.8% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 53% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 48% of stocks. This makes HP’s earnings quality better than 75% of stocks. Once again, HP’s accounting choices are better than a lot of stocks, and if the firm can find a way to operate above breakeven, the stock could once again thrive.

Earnings Quality Score: 75 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 82 / 100 which suggests that HP has everything it needs to see through the trouble the whole sector has been facing. However, if investor sentiment should be followed (and it usually should), HP will be facing more losses in the next few months.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 47 & a stock strength of 82, Helmerich & Payne is a risky choice for dividend investors. There is a lot of risk around the sector, and the stock could go down more from here in upcoming months. It would take nerves of steel to invest at the current prices.I’m personally not content with the stocks risk profile, and cannot invest in the stock at current prices, despite the lure of a large dividend and low price.

