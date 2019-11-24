Dividend Increases: November 18-22, 2019

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the Dividend Champions List (CCC list).

This past week, 13 companies in the CCC list declared dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a five-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

Capital City Bank (CCBG)

CCBG operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank, which provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as asset management services. CCBG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

On Nov 21, CCBG declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is an increase of 18.2% from the prior dividend of 11¢.

Payable Dec 23, to shareholders of record on Dec 9; ex-div: Dec 6.

Merck (MRK)

MRK is a global healthcare company. Known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, MRK offers health solutions through prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. The company markets to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. MRK was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

On Nov 19, MRK declared a quarterly dividend of 61¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.9% from the prior dividend of 55¢.

Payable Jan 8, to shareholders of record on Dec 16; ex-div: Dec 13.

Everest Re (RE)

Through its subsidiaries, RE provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and in European markets. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. RE was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

On Nov 20, RE declared a quarterly dividend of $1.55 per share.

This is an increase of 10.7% from the prior dividend of $1.40.

Payable Dec 24, to shareholders of record on Dec 4; ex-div: Dec 3.

Agilent Technologies (A)

Agilent provides application-focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. It markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, and electronic commerce. A was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

On Nov 20, Agilent declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.8% from the prior dividend of 16.40¢.

Payable Jan 22, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

La-Z-Boy (LZB)

LZB manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and case good furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company also produces reclining chairs and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. LZB was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.

On Nov 20, LZB declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.7% from the prior dividend of 13¢.

Payable Dec 13, to shareholders of record on Dec 2; ex-div: Nov 29.

Royal Gold (RGLD)

Founded in 1981 and based in Denver, Colorado, RGLD acquires and manages precious metals royalties, metal streams, and similar interests, primarily in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Mexico. RGLD focuses on acquiring royalty and stream interests or to finance projects that are in production or in the development stage in exchange for royalty interests.

On Nov 19, RGLD declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.7% from the prior dividend of 26.50¢.

Payable Jan 17, to shareholders of record on Jan 3; ex-div: Jan 2.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, BF.B manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages in over 160 countries. The company provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, wines, brandy, and liqueur. BK.B sells its products under a variety of brands, including Jack Daniel's.

On Nov 21, BF.B declared a quarterly dividend of 17.43¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.0% from the prior dividend of 16.60¢.

Payable Jan 2, to shareholders of record on Dec 5; ex-div: Dec 4.

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

SYBT operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which provides commercial and personal banking services in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. It offers deposit and loan products and provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third-party broker-dealer. SYBT was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

On Nov 19, SYBT declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.8% from the prior dividend of 26¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 16; ex-div: Dec 13.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

GPI operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and several other countries. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. GPI was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Nov 20, GPI declared a quarterly dividend of 29¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.6% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable Dec 16, to shareholders of record on Dec 2; ex-div: Nov 29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

NSA is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top metropolitan areas throughout the United States. The company holds ownership interests in and operates self-storage properties located in 35 states and in Puerto Rico.

On Nov 20, NSA declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.1% from the prior dividend of 32¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 13; ex-div: Dec 12.

C&F Financial (CFFI)

CFFI operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank, which provides banking services in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The company offers various deposit, loan, and insurance products, as well as brokerage and wealth management services. CFFI was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

On Nov 20, CFFI declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.7% from the prior dividend of 37¢.

Payable Jan 1, to shareholders of record on Dec 13; ex-div: Dec 12.

United Bancorp (UBCP)

UBCP operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank, providing commercial and retail banking services in Ohio and West Virginia. The company provides various deposit and loan products, as well as brokerage services. UBCP was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

On Nov 21, UBCP declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.8% from the prior dividend of 13.75¢.

Payable Dec 20, to shareholders of record on Dec 10; ex-div: Dec 9.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

SIX owns and operates regional theme parks in the United States, as well as in Mexico City, Mexico, and Montreal, Canada. The company's parks offer a selection of thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. SIX was founded in 1971 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

On Nov 18, SIX declared a quarterly dividend of 83¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.2% from the prior dividend of 82¢.

Payable Dec 9, to shareholders of record on Nov 28; ex-div: Nov 27.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, MRK, BF.B, and SYBT.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

MRK's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MRK in January 2010 would have returned 12.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BF.B's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in BF.B in May 2010 would have returned 17.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SYBT's price line is at the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in SYBT in January 2010 would have returned 12.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 26-December 9, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date American Equity Investment AEL 1.03% $29.07 15 9.20% 0.3 12/02 12/12 Arthur J. Gallagher AJG 1.87% $91.74 9 3.20% 0.43 12/05 12/20 Allstate ALL 1.82% $110.04 9 11.80% 0.5 11/27 01/02 Anthem ANTM 1.10% $291.83 9 14.90% 0.8 12/04 12/20 Argo ARGO 1.96% $63.13 7 15.70% 0.31 11/27 12/13 Aramark ARMK 1.02% $43.09 5 N/A 0.11 11/29 12/09 Arrow Financial AROW 2.91% $35.78 25 2.40% 0.26 12/02 12/13 Ashland Global ASH 1.53% $72.09 10 9.90% 0.275 11/29 12/15 Atrion ATRI 0.86% $718.00 17 16.30% 1.55 11/29 12/16 Auburn National Bancorp AUBN 2.37% $42.25 18 2.70% 0.25 12/09 12/27 Avnet AVT 2.08% $40.40 7 21.10% 0.21 12/03 12/20 Avery Dennison AVY 1.79% $129.26 9 12.00% 0.58 12/03 12/18 Aircastle AYR 3.97% $32.25 8 10.40% 0.32 11/27 12/13 Bank of America BAC 2.17% $33.18 6 68.30% 0.18 12/05 12/27 Brookfield Asset Management BAM 1.12% $57.09 8 9.00% 0.16 11/27 12/31 Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP 4.49% $45.85 10 6.50% 0.515 11/27 12/31 Brown-Forman BF.B 1.01% $67.04 35 8.40% 0.17 12/04 01/02 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP 3.83% $52.44 12 10.40% 0.5025 11/27 12/31 BlackRock BLK 2.72% $485.00 10 12.30% 3.3 12/05 12/23 Badger Meter BMI 1.13% $60.05 27 9.90% 0.17 11/27 12/13 Brookfield Property Partners BPY 6.89% $19.17 7 15.00% 0.33 11/27 12/31 Cass Information Systems CASS 1.96% $55.24 18 8.70% 0.27 12/02 12/13 Cathay General Bancorp CATY 3.34% $37.16 6 66.70% 0.31 11/29 12/12 Commerce Bancshares OTC:CBSH 1.56% $66.63 51 5.90% 0.26 12/02 12/18 Cabot CBT 2.96% $47.23 8 10.30% 0.35 11/27 12/13 Capital City Bank CCBG 1.78% $29.17 6 N/A 0.13 12/06 12/23 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 3.04% $93.41 26 5.40% 0.71 11/27 12/13 Churchill Downs CHDN 0.45% $128.53 8 13.40% 0.581 12/05 01/03 CME CME 1.45% $206.90 9 9.20% 0.75 12/09 12/27 Canadian National Railway CNI 1.82% $90.42 24 10.90% 0.4105 12/06 12/30 CNO Financial CNO 2.46% $17.88 8 28.80% 0.11 12/09 12/24 Central Pacific Financial CPF 3.16% $29.08 7 38.70% 0.23 11/27 12/16 Carter's CRI 1.97% $101.50 7 30.30% 0.5 12/02 12/13 CSG Systems International CSGS 1.58% $56.34 7 13.30% 0.2225 12/02 12/18 CSX CSX 1.36% $70.51 15 8.30% 0.24 11/27 12/13 Dominion Energy D 4.41% $83.24 16 8.20% 0.9175 12/05 12/20 Donaldson DCI 1.53% $54.76 33 8.40% 0.21 12/09 12/27 D.R. Horton DHI 1.29% $54.11 5 N/A 0.175 11/26 12/11 Dunkin' Brands DNKN 2.00% $74.89 8 12.80% 0.375 11/29 12/11 Dover DOV 1.79% $109.48 64 9.40% 0.49 11/27 12/16 Estee Lauder EL 0.99% $193.18 10 16.20% 0.48 11/27 12/16 Emclaire Financial EMCF 3.60% $32.25 9 7.00% 0.29 11/29 12/20 EPR Properties EPR 6.26% $71.89 9 6.60% 0.375 11/27 12/16 Evercore EVR 2.96% $78.50 13 15.90% 0.58 11/27 12/13 Evergy EVRG 3.13% $64.44 14 5.00% 0.505 11/26 12/20 Expeditors International of Washington EXPD 1.32% $75.51 25 8.40% 0.5 11/29 12/16 Exponent EXPO 1.04% $61.48 7 28.20% 0.16 12/05 12/20 First American Financial FAF 2.68% $62.61 9 27.20% 0.42 12/06 12/16 Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS 1.40% $62.95 7 21.70% 0.22 11/27 12/18 FedEx FDX 1.66% $156.55 17 31.70% 0.65 12/06 01/02 Flowers Foods FLO 3.52% $21.58 18 9.80% 0.19 11/27 12/13 First Mid Illinois Bancshares FMBH 2.29% $34.88 9 9.40% 0.4 11/27 12/13 Franco-Nevada FNV 1.03% $96.94 12 5.70% 0.25 12/04 12/19 First Merchants FRME 2.55% $40.71 8 36.10% 0.26 12/05 12/20 Cedar Fair FUN 6.76% $55.35 8 6.90% 0.935 12/03 12/17 Glacier Bancorp GBCI 2.67% $43.49 8 11.00% 0.29 12/09 12/19 Griffon GFF 1.39% $21.51 8 21.80% 0.075 11/26 12/19 Genuine Parts GPC 2.94% $103.71 63 5.70% 0.7625 12/05 01/02 Group 1 Automotive GPI 1.14% $101.88 10 9.90% 0.29 11/29 12/16 Goldman Sachs GS 2.27% $220.28 9 9.00% 1.25 11/29 12/30 Home Depot HD 2.50% $218.03 10 21.40% 1.36 12/04 12/19 Hartford Financial Services HIG 1.95% $61.59 8 18.50% 0.3 11/29 01/02 Huntington Ingalls Industries HII 1.65% $249.81 7 43.30% 1.03 11/27 12/13 Houlihan Lokey HLI 2.61% $47.58 5 N/A 0.31 12/04 12/16 Hubbell HUBB 2.50% $145.71 12 11.20% 0.91 11/27 12/16 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling HY 2.14% $59.39 8 4.30% 0.3175 11/27 12/13 Interpublic IPG 4.26% $22.09 7 22.90% 0.235 11/29 12/16 Ingersoll-Rand IR 1.63% $130.10 8 23.90% 0.53 12/05 12/31 ITT ITT 0.85% $69.08 7 6.00% 0.147 12/06 12/30 Jack Henry & Associates JKHY 1.07% $149.45 29 15.20% 0.4 11/29 12/20 Kellogg K 3.53% $64.51 16 4.10% 0.57 11/29 12/16 KeyCorp KEY 3.84% $19.26 9 21.30% 0.185 12/02 12/13 Kimberly-Clark KMB 3.09% $133.53 47 5.50% 1.03 12/05 01/03 Coca-Cola KO 3.02% $53.03 57 6.90% 0.4 11/29 12/16 Lancaster Colony LANC 1.78% $156.87 56 8.60% 0.7 12/05 12/31 Lear LEA 2.52% $119.01 9 32.70% 0.75 12/05 12/26 Linde OTC:LIN 1.71% $204.91 26 6.60% 0.875 12/02 12/17 Lockheed Martin LMT 2.46% $390.74 17 11.40% 2.4 11/29 12/27 LyondellBasell Industries LYB 4.50% $93.34 9 14.90% 1.05 11/29 12/09 La-Z-Boy LZB 1.81% $30.91 7 22.20% 0.14 11/29 12/13 ManpowerGroup MAN 2.35% $92.78 9 17.00% 1.09 11/29 12/13 Mercantile Bank MBWM 3.07% $35.20 8 15.60% 0.27 12/05 12/18 McDonald's MCD 2.59% $193.14 44 6.10% 1.25 11/29 12/16 McKesson MCK 1.07% $152.61 12 9.90% 0.41 11/29 01/02 Meredith MDP 6.56% $35.06 26 6.00% 0.575 11/27 12/13 MGE Energy MGEE 1.84% $76.47 44 4.30% 0.3525 11/27 12/15 Herman Miller MLHR 1.76% $47.83 8 9.20% 0.21 11/27 01/15 MidWestOne Financial MOFG 2.38% $34.05 9 9.30% 0.2025 11/29 12/16 NACCO Industries NC 1.59% $47.74 34 15.90% 0.19 11/27 12/13 NextEra Energy NEE 2.14% $233.38 25 11.00% 1.25 11/27 12/16 Nike NKE 1.05% $93.34 17 13.80% 0.245 11/29 01/02 Northrop Grumman NOC 1.51% $349.16 16 14.60% 1.32 11/29 12/18 EnPro Industries NPO 1.58% $63.14 5 N/A 0.25 12/03 12/18 Insperity NSP 1.62% $73.95 9 18.70% 0.3 12/05 12/20 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS 3.89% $38.05 19 4.00% 0.37 11/27 12/11 NVIDIA NVDA 0.30% $210.89 7 14.50% 0.16 11/27 12/20 Realty Income O 3.57% $76.22 26 4.10% 0.227 11/29 12/13 Open Text OTEX 1.62% $43.03 7 21.20% 0.1746 11/27 12/19 Occidental Petroleum OXY 7.98% $39.58 16 5.40% 0.79 12/09 01/15 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina PEBK 1.85% $30.31 7 36.70% 0.14 12/02 12/16 Public Service Enterprise PEG 3.11% $60.40 8 4.60% 0.47 12/09 12/31 PepsiCo PEP 2.85% $134.07 47 9.40% 0.955 12/05 01/07 Principal Financial PFG 4.03% $54.62 11 16.50% 0.55 12/02 12/27 Polaris Industries PII 2.50% $97.74 24 7.40% 0.61 11/29 12/16 Power Integrations POWI 0.84% $90.47 7 14.90% 0.19 11/27 12/31 PPL PPL 4.88% $33.82 18 3.50% 0.4125 12/09 01/02 Perrigo PRGO 1.71% $49.01 17 16.10% 0.21 11/27 12/17 Qualcomm QCOM 2.92% $84.89 16 13.30% 0.62 12/04 12/19 Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA 1.91% $41.90 19 6.70% 0.2 11/26 12/18 Everest Re RE 2.32% $267.23 6 19.30% 1.55 12/03 12/24 Regions Financial RF 3.72% $16.67 7 38.70% 0.155 12/05 01/02 RLI RLI 0.95% $97.31 44 5.40% 0.23 11/27 12/20 Ross Stores ROST 0.91% $111.52 25 21.50% 0.255 12/05 12/31 Sinclair Broadcast SBGI 2.24% $35.68 8 4.30% 0.2 11/27 12/16 Southside Bancshares SBSI 3.57% $34.74 25 12.10% 0.31 11/26 12/12 Stepan SCL 1.14% $96.35 52 7.30% 0.275 11/27 12/13 Southwest Georgia Financial SGB 2.34% $20.55 7 18.60% 0.12 11/29 12/12 Six Flags Entertainment SIX 7.29% $45.57 9 11.70% 0.83 11/27 12/09 Silgan SLGN 1.44% $30.65 16 7.40% 0.11 11/29 12/16 SpartanNash SPTN 5.69% $13.35 9 15.50% 0.19 12/09 12/31 STAG Industrial STAG 4.70% $30.43 9 3.90% 0.1192 11/27 12/16 Stanley Black & Decker SWK 1.75% $157.28 52 5.40% 0.69 11/27 12/17 Skyworks Solutions SWKS 1.80% $97.84 6 N/A 0.44 12/02 12/24 Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl SWM 4.15% $42.45 7 6.50% 0.44 11/27 12/20 TFS Financial TFSL 5.46% $19.78 6 N/A 0.27 12/02 12/17 Tennant TNC 1.20% $73.43 47 3.40% 0.22 11/27 12/16 Travelers TRV 2.43% $135.13 15 9.10% 0.82 12/09 12/31 Tyson Foods TSN 1.94% $86.41 7 41.50% 0.42 11/27 12/13 Tetra Tech TTEK 0.70% $85.76 6 N/A 0.15 11/29 12/13 United Bancorp UBCP 4.51% $12.42 6 12.40% 0.14 12/09 12/20 United Fire UFCS 3.06% $43.14 7 11.90% 0.33 11/27 12/13 Universal Forest Products UFPI 0.82% $49.01 7 21.40% 0.2 11/27 12/15

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.