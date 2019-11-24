Royal Caribbean Cruises: Fleet Expansion Driving Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is an industry leader and the second-largest cruise operator in the world with over 60 ships across a number of different brands. The stock is up 55% in the past three years on a total return basis driven by growth from an ongoing fleet expansion and higher earnings. The stock has been volatile more recently, pressured over global economic growth concerns and the potential negative implications for the cruise line industry. The company is optimistic that its new ships and renovation efforts can support higher yields and drive profitability. This article covers the latest earnings release along with our view on where RCL is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

Royal Caribbean Cruises reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 30th with non-GAAP EPS of $4.27, which missed expectations by $0.05. Revenues for the quarter at $3.19 billion increased by 13.9% y/y, although slightly below the market estimate. Revenue growth was supported by a 9.9% increase in capacity based on delivery of new ships over the period compared to Q3 last year.

(Source: Company IR)

The story this quarter was a lower-than-expected net yield at 6.4% impacted by Hurricane Dorian that hit the Bahamas and affected travel in the Caribbean region along with its ports in Florida. The company called this "one of the most operationally and financially disruptive storms in its history" based on the particular path and timing which explains part of the earnings miss.

The yield metric here is an industry term for revenues per average passenger cruise day "APCD"; the latter a measure of capacity times the number of cruise days in a period. There were a relatively high number of cancellations and higher drydock days this quarter. Some of the added costs during the period based on the storm added to "other operating expenses" which increased by 25.2% y/y, pressuring the overall operating margin.

Full-Year Guidance

Beyond the storm and weather-related impacts this quarter, management took an optimist view looking forward to four new ships entering the fleet in 2020 that will add about 5% to capacity. The greatest impact will be towards the second half of next year based on expected deliveries. There is also a shifting dynamic between the company's different operating regions with Asia and Europe as growth drivers.

While RCL will only issue 2020 financial guidance in January, the full-year 2019 forecasts were narrowed to net yields of ~8% in constant currency, which represents a recovery compared to the result in Q3. Adjusted EPS guidance in a range between $9.50 and $9.55 was revised lower from a range $9.55 to $9.65 in Q2 and as high as $10.00 earlier in the year. The current full-year earnings estimate if confirmed would represent an increase of 7.5% at the midpoint compared to $8.86 in 2018.

(Source: Company IR)

Looking ahead, according to published consensus estimates, EPS growth is forecast to accelerate to 11.5% in 2020 and 12% in 2021. One of the drivers is the recognition that the new ships present more value-added selling opportunities for the company with additional services and amenities. The dynamic is summed up in the annual report. Overall, the outlook for growth and higher margins are supporting the bullish case for the stock.

Our newer vessels traditionally generate higher revenue yield premiums and are more efficient to operate than older vessels.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The cruise industry exemplifies the concept of a highly cyclical business that has benefited in recent years from the trend of strong economic growth and trends in consumer spending particularly in the U.S. The cyclical risk isn't just that cruise passengers will skip a vacation during an economic downturn, but the impact to "on-board spending" in higher margin services would likely face an even deeper pullback. Part of the volatility RCL has faced this year was based on concerns over a global slowdown which has been confirmed with a deceleration of various Asia-Pac countries and weaker indicators from Europe.

Favorably, across valuation multiples, RCL stock appears reasonably priced at least relative to its own trading history. Ratios including price to earnings at 13x, price to sales at 2.3x, and EV to EBITDA 9.9x are below the five-year average. The industry in general trades at a discount to the overall market considering cruise lines are recognized as being capital intensive and relatively high risk.

(Source: Data by YCharts/ table author)

We note that RCL trades at a premium to its peer group based on a forward P/E of 12.5x compared to 10.2x for Carnival Corp. (CCL) and 10.6x for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). RCL's forward EV to EBITDA multiple at 10.4x is also ahead of NCLH's at 8.9x and CCL's at 7.6x. In our view, we believe this premium to be justified as RCL has presented higher growth recently and a structurally higher profit margin based on its tilt towards the higher end of cruising.

Data by YCharts

Clearly, it's a very competitive market with each of these cruise operators among other smaller players always attempting to differentiate from the group with continuously evolving offerings. The long-term fundamental tailwinds for the industry are based on the idea that cruising is still an under-penetrated form of leisure worldwide as Royal Caribbean notes in its annual report:

Industry data indicates that market penetration rates are still low and that a significant portion of cruise guests carried are first-time cruisers. We believe this presents an opportunity for long-term growth and a potential for increased profitability.

This suggests that the market is big enough for all the players to grow into, but we still question what appears to be an aggressive expansion strategy for RCL which introduces some execution risks. The company's fleet addition pipeline of 17 new ships across each of the cruise brands (including its joint venture with TUI Cruises) represents a +30% increase in total capacity over the next 5-6 years. It's also expected Royal Caribbean would announce new orders for more vessels through the period. This is in the context of RCL's own data suggesting the global cruise industry grew by a more moderate 4.8% in 2018 in terms of number of guests and a lower 2% per year between 2014 and 2018 just considering North America (Caribbean).

When factoring in the fleet expansion pipeline of competitors Carnival and Norwegian, the concern here is the possibility that down the line yields will structurally be pressured based on lower average pricing necessary to maintain occupancy rates with significantly growing capacity in the industry. Longer term, we also see risks related to environmental concerns and the logistical constraints to growth based potentially on over-crowded key destinations.

Takeaway

In our view, an investment in RCL today really comes down to a bet on global economic growth and trends in consumer spending. We take a more cautious view on global macro conditions and rate shares of RCL as a hold without a clear catalyst for upside beyond on what may already be priced in. While the market has built up some near-term momentum with positive sentiment, we expect more volatility into 2020. Monitoring points going forward include net yields and operating margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.