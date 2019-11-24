Planet Fitness: Strong Growth Continues

With less than 2,000 gyms in the U.S., the company believes it still has plenty of runway for growth with the goal of 4,000 gyms in the future.

Thesis

Planet Fitness (PLNT) reported another quarter of strong revenue growth and raised full-year revenue guidance from 18% to 19%. This comes after the company raised revenue growth guidance from 15% to 18% last quarter.

While some have criticized Planet Fitness' business model as being a gym for people who don't really want to exercise, I think the business helps serve a niche of people who want to work out but are uncomfortable by the idea of a traditional gym. It has a no-guilt concept that incentivizes those who don't have a strong background in fitness into joining for a fee of just $10 a month with no contractual commitment. Compare this to the average U.S. gym membership price of $58. Or to Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), which is selling fancy exercise bikes on 39-month terms that cost customers nearly $100 a month.

The company, which went public >4 years ago, is likely to continue seeing strong revenue growth, both from store openings, and from same-store sales which seem to be consistently in the 8-9% range every quarter.

Q3-19: Strong Growth, Guidance Raised Again

Planet Fitness reported another quarter of stellar growth that exceeded consensus expectations. Total revenue was 22% and same-store sales growth was up 7.9%. Following the report, the company raised its full-year revenue growth guidance from 18% to 19%. This comes after the company last quarter raised full-year revenue growth guidance from 15% to 18%.

The company generates revenue in three primary ways: company-owned gyms (24% of Q3 rev), franchised gyms (32%), equipment sales to franchise gyms (36%). The crux of the company's growth these days comes from continued expansion of gym count, which today is 1,899 across 50 states, with a tiny but growing presence internationally.

The company has 14.1 million members and believes that its addressable market in the U.S. is 255 million potential members, which is a larger number than other gyms view as potential members. Planet Fitness believes it is more friendly to potential customers who are intimidated by the traditional gym experience and actively seeks to create a culture of comfort that is amenable to those potential customers who dislike the idea of joining a traditional gym. The 255 million figure is the number of Americans over the age of 14. The company opened 230 new locations in 2018 and plans to open 225 by the end of 2019 with the ultimate goal of reaching 4,000 locations domestically vs. the less than 2,000 today. The company also recently announced plans to enter the Australian market.

On the marketing sponsorship front, the company recently announced it will be the exclusive fitness partner of The Biggest Loser when the show returns in January on USA network. The Biggest Loser is a televised weight loss competition.

Same-Store Revenue Growth And Customer Churn

Planet Fitness continues to post strong same-store revenue growth. The 7.9% growth rate this quarter exceeded consensus estimates of 7.3%. The same-store revenue growth rate a year ago was 9.7%. The company had guided for 8% same-store growth this year but now expects that figure to be 8.6%. In prior years, this rate has fluctuated. It was 10% last year, 12% in 2017, and 9% in 2016.

The company doesn't actively talk about churn rates because it doesn't actively measure churn. The churn rate, or attrition rate, comes up in calls sometimes, but the figures aren't published in company press releases, nor are they published in quarterly or annual SEC filings. On past earnings calls, the company says its attrition rate is typically 1.5-2.5% per month. The company measures this rate only after a customer has been with the gym at least one year. But the company doesn't routinely report it, so we don't know how often the metric is measured or what the true metric actually is in a given quarter. We also don't know what percentage of customers are leaving before the year ends. A recent Wall Street Journal article encapsulated by Seeking Alpha noted that estimates had 25% of new clients exiting the system before a year was up.

It would be nice to know what the true churn/attrition rate is. Peloton is under a lot of pressure to prove that its churn rate is low and stable. Peloton's churn rate has consistently hovered below 1% and the company has indicated that its churn rate could exceed 1% because of its new 30-day free trials of its equipment. If the equipment is returned inside of 30 days, that client cancellation counts against the churn rate because the company is booking that 30-day giveaway as a new customer. Peloton isn't waiting a year to count somebody as a customer. All cancellations, not just cancellations after one year, are included Peloton's reported churn rate.

That said, Planet Fitness continues to score high in several business metric categories, such as customer service quality and is the sixth fastest growing franchise brand in the country.

Valuation

The company began 2019 with expectations of 25% full-year EPS growth after earning $1 per share in 2018. The company looks on pace to exceed the $1.25 2019 EPS. Assuming the company can grow EPS another 25% in 2020, that would get us a conservative EPS of $1.56.

Planet Fitness is current trading at 46x next year's earnings. The $72 stock price has recovered from a beating to $56 in August after the company's 8.8% same-store sales growth in Q2 did not meet expectations. The current valuation looks expensive, but the company has a lot of runway left in gym openings. Same-store growth continues to be strong despite the minor miss last quarter. As long as the company can keep delivering strong revenue growth, strong same-store sales growth, and strong earnings growth, shares are likely to retain a valuation premium and continue their trek upward.

Any disappointments in growth will crush shares as it happened in Q2. The bet is that the company can continue its growth story. With less than 50% penetration on domestic gym count potential, this is still a growth story for the foreseeable future. This stated, the insider ownership rate of shares is unfortunately low and there are no insider buy transactions on record since the company went public. Insiders, including the CEO, have been consistently selling shares for years. It's not necessarily a red flag that insiders have been selling - but no insider buy at all coupled with very low insider ownership gives me a pause about the company's long-term potential as an investment.

Conclusion

Planet Fitness is still a growth story. After the sharp run-up from $56 in August, the current $72 price does not leave much room for error, but if the company can deliver in Q4, shares will likely continue their trek upward beyond the 52-week high of $82 in 2020. It remains to be seen if 4,000 locations domestically will be the saturation point or if that could come sooner than the company expects.

The growth story is interesting, but I'll remain on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.