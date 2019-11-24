Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/21/19

Includes: CRZO, ENPH, FNKO, GIFI, NEWM, NGL, PBF
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/21/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • NGL Energy (NGL);
  • Gannett Co. (GCI); and
  • Enphase Energy (ENPH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI);
  • Funko (FNKO); and
  • Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Nesco (CIC);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Purple Innovation (PRPL);
  • Morningstar (MORN); and
  • Dicerna Pharm (DRNA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • NeoGenomics (NEO);
  • BioLife Solutions (BLFS); and
  • Amarin Corp Plc Uk (AMRN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Topper Joseph V Jr

DIR, BO

CrossAmerica Partners

CAPL

JB*

$139,466,624

2

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$15,960,383

3

Reed Michael

CEO, DIR

Gannett Co

GCI

B

$1,883,850

4

Averick Robert M

DIR, BO

Gulf Island Fabrication

GIFI

B

$1,347,291

5

Casdin Partners Master Fund

BO

BioLife Solutions

BLFS

B

$616,536

6

Collingsworth James M

DIR

NGL Energy

NGL

B

$505,530

7

Denson Charles D

DIR

Funko

FNKO

B

$498,240

8

Webster Steven A

DIR

Carrizo Oil & Gas

CRZO

B

$454,771

9

Jacobson Lee

CEO, DIR

Nesco

CIC

B

$352,154

10

Branderiz Eric

VP, CFO

Enphase Energy

ENPH

B

$176,994

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$578,217,920

2

Circle K Stores

BO

CrossAmerica Partners

CAPL

JS*

$139,466,624

3

Pearce Tony Marion

DIR, BO

Purple Innovation

PRPL

JS*

$61,432,476

4

Innohold

BO

Purple Innovation

PRPL

JS*

$52,864,952

5

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors

BO

Dicerna Pharm

DRNA

JS*

$38,552,500

6

Kolchinsky Peter

DIR

Dicerna Pharm

DRNA

JS*

$23,667,124

7

Winn Stephen T

CB, CEO, BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$7,966,795

8

Thero John F

CEO, DIR

Amarin Corp Plc Uk

AMRN

AS

$6,217,371

9

Van Oort Douglas M

CB, CEO

NeoGenomics

NEO

S

$4,515,000

10

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$4,335,692

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.