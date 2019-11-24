Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/21/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/21/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

PBF Energy (PBF);

NGL Energy (NGL);

Gannett Co. (GCI); and

Enphase Energy (ENPH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI);

Funko (FNKO); and

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Nesco (CIC);

RealPage (RP);

Purple Innovation (PRPL);

Morningstar (MORN); and

Dicerna Pharm (DRNA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER);

NeoGenomics (NEO);

BioLife Solutions (BLFS); and

Amarin Corp Plc Uk (AMRN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Topper Joseph V Jr DIR, BO CrossAmerica Partners CAPL JB* $139,466,624 2 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $15,960,383 3 Reed Michael CEO, DIR Gannett Co GCI B $1,883,850 4 Averick Robert M DIR, BO Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI B $1,347,291 5 Casdin Partners Master Fund BO BioLife Solutions BLFS B $616,536 6 Collingsworth James M DIR NGL Energy NGL B $505,530 7 Denson Charles D DIR Funko FNKO B $498,240 8 Webster Steven A DIR Carrizo Oil & Gas CRZO B $454,771 9 Jacobson Lee CEO, DIR Nesco CIC B $352,154 10 Branderiz Eric VP, CFO Enphase Energy ENPH B $176,994

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $578,217,920 2 Circle K Stores BO CrossAmerica Partners CAPL JS* $139,466,624 3 Pearce Tony Marion DIR, BO Purple Innovation PRPL JS* $61,432,476 4 Innohold BO Purple Innovation PRPL JS* $52,864,952 5 Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors BO Dicerna Pharm DRNA JS* $38,552,500 6 Kolchinsky Peter DIR Dicerna Pharm DRNA JS* $23,667,124 7 Winn Stephen T CB, CEO, BO RealPage RP AS $7,966,795 8 Thero John F CEO, DIR Amarin Corp Plc Uk AMRN AS $6,217,371 9 Van Oort Douglas M CB, CEO NeoGenomics NEO S $4,515,000 10 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $4,335,692

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

