What Matters For 'Newly Christened Macro Bulls'

As with everything else, the fate of the rotation is inextricably bound up with the fate of the "Phase One" trade deal.

Bloomberg ran a feature piece on this Friday afternoon, and it's worth your time to consider how it plays into the broader narrative headed into 2020.

I wanted to follow up on Friday's note with some additional color on the maybe-alive/maybe-dead pro-cyclical rotation.

Over the weekend, China put on a little "good cop, bad cop" routine.

On Saturday, at a gathering of G-20 foreign ministers in Japan, Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi delivered a series of inflammatory remarks which, taken together, amounted to a wholesale rebuke of US foreign policy.

In addition to chastising US lawmakers for supporting pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Wang called the US "the world’s biggest destabilizing factor." The Trump administration, Wang charged, "is broadly engaged in unilateralism and protectionism, and is damaging the multilateral trading system."

That was the "bad cop."

"Good cop" came on Sunday, when Beijing released a sweeping decree outlining how China plans to strengthen intellectual property protections.

When I say "sweeping," I mean the guidelines contain dozens upon dozens of promises and pledges. Clearly, Beijing is attempting to address one of the key sticking points in the trade talks in a bid to help push the negotiations around the "Phase One" deal across the finish line ahead of December 15, when tariffs on an additional $160 billion in Chinese goods would go into effect.

(Heisenberg)

This is worth repeating: It is now abundantly clear that most market participants' base case vis-à-vis the macro narrative revolves around the assumption that the December 15 escalation (the "planned" tranche in the visual) will be shelved.

That assumption informs not just the broad bull case for equities but, more specifically, the pseudo-consensus view around the continuation of the pro-cyclical rotation which recently manifested itself in higher yields and outperformance from sectors and styles that have lagged in the "slow-flation" environment.

That rotation has taken a break over the past week+, prompting speculation in the financial media that the rotation was a head fake, and may now be dead. I've written at length about this elsewhere, but frankly, it's a tedious discussion and I haven't observed a lot of interest in it among readers here beyond the broad strokes. In their coverage, Bloomberg uses the Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) to make the point. Below is a simple visualization:

(Heisenberg)

That will work as a kind of crude representation of what's better captured using more narrowly construed factors and correlations with the long duration trade in rates. The point is simply that when bonds surged (yields collapsed) in August, the high beta trade crumbled too, and then, when yields snapped back in early September, talk of a pro-cyclical rotation was all the rage. That same ebb and flow is illustrated with the highlights and arrows in the visual. Here's Bloomberg to describe it:

Lurches in retail, technology and commodity stocks are spelling trouble for newly christened macro bulls, sending an exchange-traded fund that tracks high-volatility shares to its first decline since October. Back on top are health care, utilities and real estate, defensive sectors that dominated all year.

I like the "newly christened macro bulls" characterization.

Note that the latter bit (about utilities, real estate and defensives) is another way of saying that the bond proxy trade is ascendant again as yields pull back from local highs (around 1.96% on 10s). Remember, there is arguably a massive bubble in bond proxies and other equity expressions tethered to the duration trade in rates. Min. Vol. products like SPLV and USMV have been singled out as particularly vulnerable. Have a look at this:

(Goldman)

When you throw in the chronic underperformance of Cyclicals and Value, you end up with 1) a massive valuation and performance disparity, and, relatedly, 2) extreme risk of an unwind in barbell strategies levered to this trade (i.e., to Long Secular Growth and Defensives against Short Cyclicals and Value).

Both legs of that trade have the potential to get murdered (figuratively speaking) on a duration unwind, and trend positioning (i.e., CTAs) in rates can make things worse by turbocharging any move higher in bond yields. Hence this:

(Heisenberg)

In the interest of not getting too far into the weeds, the important thing to note is that for investors who only care about the direction of the broader market, these kinds of "under-the-hood" rotations don't have to matter. Stocks have obviously performed quite well in an environment where bond yields have generally trended lower, and that dynamic is both a cause and a consequence of crowding in Tech, which, at various intervals, has become somewhat synonymous with multiple factors including Growth (obviously), Low Vol. and Momentum.

But as we saw in August, there comes a point when the market can no longer stomach collapsing bond yields. Past a certain threshold, a furious bond rally ostensibly signals something dour about the economic outlook, and that signaling effect can overwhelm the following trio of positive outcomes precipitated by falling long-end yields: 1) the mechanical boost to equities, 2) the support for the consensus trades tethered to the duration infatuation, and 3) the loosening of financial conditions.

At that juncture (i.e., when yields fall too far, too fast), a bounce is a welcome development, especially if it's led by breakevens, as that signals that fears of economic armageddon may have been overdone.

A side effect of rising yields is an unwind in the trades mentioned above (and illustrated crudely in the visuals). And yet, most investors didn't even know those unwinds took place in early September and early November. At the index level, it didn't matter that multi-standard deviation factor rotations were playing out just below the surface.

So, the hope going forward is that the interim trade agreement with China can reignite the elusive "animal spirits," which, on top of the assumed boost to economic activity from this year's central bank easing efforts (which is expected to start showing up in the data soon), will add rocket fuel to the pro-cyclical rotation previewed in early September and earlier this month.

I talked about this on Friday in "Heads Bulls Win, Tails Bears Lose," when I mentioned the Long breakevens trade, which is just a "purer" (if you will) bet on a continuation of the same pro-cyclical rotation.

In that post, I mentioned two ways that stocks can rally in the face of what one assumes will be a persistently accommodative lean from central banks:

If, on one hand, growth remains sluggish and inflation fails to respond convincingly, the “everything rally” can persist, as bonds are bid on “slow-flation” dynamics, while “TINA” and the promise of abundant liquidity bolsters equities and credit. If, on the other hand, stimulus does start to manifest itself in better economic outcomes (e.g., an inflection for the better in manufacturing PMIs), you can argue that although bonds may suffer in a pro-cyclical rotation, equities will rise on risk-on sentiment tied to improving macro, and credit can rally as the cycle is prolonged.

In scenario one, we return to the same trades that have worked for years, while in the second scenario, the brighter economic outlook changes the game at the sector and style levels, but leaves the broader market to push higher.

With everything said above in mind, let me add a caveat.

Yields are still much closer to "recession scare" territory than they are to "tantrum" territory. That means that the risk to stocks is probably skewed towards another bond rally. That is, with 10s just ~30bps from local lows (and not that far off all-time lows), but some 150bps from the local highs hit in October 2018, the worry for equity bulls is that the trade deal falls apart, triggering another deceleration in the data and a repeat of December 2018, when the bottom fell out for breakevens amid the rout in risk assets.

With that, I'll leave you on an unrelated happy note. Over the long-term, all that matters is fundamentals:

(BofA)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.