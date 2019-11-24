Helmerich & Payne: High Yield Is Still Secured Despite Loss

The last time I covered Helmerich & Payne (HP), the Tulsa-based onshore and offshore drilling company, was in August when I assessed its fundamentals from the standpoint of a dividend investor. Back then, the stock yielded stupendous 7.7% because of plummeted share price amid the oil market headwinds and dwindled profits; the yield looked especially attractive, given the flawless history of DPS increases since 2011. After examining the fundamentals, I concluded that HP's dividend might be considered as relatively safe despite the shale slowdown, weak WTI price, and the trade war repercussions, as the company has solid cash conversion and an exemplary financial position.

I also mentioned that in a portfolio comprised of the OFSE companies HP is overweight, while its peers Nabors Industries (NBR), Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN), and Precision Drilling (PDS) are underweight as Helmerich & Payne was more attractive regarding its capital structure, EV/EBITDA multiple and Return on Capital.

On November 15, the company published fiscal 2019 Form 10-K. So, it is worth updating my sentiment on the stock.

A few improvements amid the harsh environment

First and foremost, despite the slowdown in the shale business, HP managed to grow annual revenue by 12.5% and, most importantly, to increase its FY19 net operating cash flow by staggering 53.4% to the highest level in four years, which surely should soothe its investors who have been worrying about the sustainability of dividend amid shale slowdown and other structural issues HP had to address.

In the previous article, I made a cautious prognosis on HP's FY19 operating cash flow. I assumed its FY19 net CFFO margin would remain on the same level and would be equal to 29%, while revenue would likely climb to $2.79 billion, as analysts anticipated back then. Hence, net CFFO would be equal to ~$809 million, fairly enough to excessively cover capex and return cash to shareholders without jeopardizing the balance sheet, burning the cash pile, or arranging debt issuances.

However, in FY19, HP generated $855.75 million with the net CFFO margin of 30.6%, and I am pleased that my prognosis appeared to be a bit skeptical. Operating revenue also did not fall short of expectations and amounted to $2,798.49 million (Q4 revenue, however, did not live up to the expectations of the Wall Street pundits), but I suppose the expansion of margins is of greater importance because it secures shareholder rewards.

Next, I estimate its 2019 FCF to equal $448.2 million (after capex, but with cash proceeds asset sales factored in).

This figure specifies a 10.7% FCF Return on Equity (FCF/Average Shareholder Equity), which looks decent. What is more, in FY19, HP returned to shareholders $362.6 million in total ($49.2 million via buyback and $313.4 million in dividends). So, shareholder rewards were covered by FCF 1.2x.

Nevertheless, Helmerich & Payne spent 51% more on Research & Development (around 1% of revenue); it slightly reduced the operating margin and overall funds attributable to shareholders, but I appreciate higher R&D costs related to new projects of the H&P Technologies segment, as the firm's competitiveness and market share strongly depend on its ability to implement cutting-edge solutions. So, it is unnecessary to sacrifice R&D even during the cyclical downturn, as it will definitely backfire in the future.

While improvements deserve high praise, investors should keep in mind that resilient cash flow and revenue growth was achieved amid the harsh environment that hindered H&P from delivering more impressive figures and forced the company to adapt to avoid more profound losses.

The essential issue is the West Texas Intermediate oil price. It is quite simple to explicate the relationship between WTI price and HP's shareholder returns. Weak commodity price weighs on capital budgets of E&P shale players that are HP's principal customers. As the oil price is not supportive, capital expenditures are no longer stretched, as the bulk of players shun growth at all costs and focus on fortification of financial position and cash return on invested capital. While Helmerich & Payne has a well-diversified portfolio with a strong international footprint (e.g., its clients are in Argentina, Colombia, Bahrain, the UAE), the U.S. Land segment contributed around 85% to total revenue in fiscal 2019. The division has 299 rigs, 88.5% of the overall company's fleet. The majority of its rigs are working in the Permian Basin, followed by the Eagle Ford (141 super-spec rigs are in Texas, 30 are in Oklahoma). Offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico are of far lesser importance. As it was clarified in the 2019 Form 10-K, the Offshore segment consists only of eight rigs. What is interesting, HP reported that, in fiscal 2019, no one individual customer accounted for 10% or more of its revenue, while in 2018, it was EOG Resources (EOG).

So, even international diversification and portfolio versatility could not offset the repercussions of the shale slowdown, as the U.S. Land segment underpins most of the revenue. Still, HP managed to improve its segmental sales by 14.7%, which indicates the company has a robust market position, and it is capable of withstanding the headwinds.

HP is still unprofitable

In FY19, the firm remained loss-making. Its net income amounted to -$35.61 million; the result was better than LTM profit on June 30, but still sub-zero. However, GAAP net income is not crucial for dividend coverage, as HP's fiscal 2019 profits were substantially distorted by non-cash impairment, and, hence, its liquidity was not shattered as a consequence.

A few remarks on Argentina

Another matter that also should be taken into account is the situation in Argentina. In the previous article, I mentioned that the shale boom in the Vaca Muerta play and the attempts of the country to replicate the shale successes of the United States would provide stable demand for HP's super-spec rigs. However, it is also worth bearing in mind that in August, the Argentinian stock market melted down, as the results of primary elections provoked investors' hysteria (I have touched upon that matter in greater depth in the article on YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)). Moreover, in October, Alberto Fernández ultimately won the presidency. So, the future of the oil & gas business in the country remains uncertain. As the CEO of HP clarified during the earnings call,

The elections are over in Argentina, but their impact is still very uncertain. While we have not experienced any meaningful operational disruptions this quarter, we did have a customer delay a commitment to move a second super-spec FlexRig from the U.S. Even with these challenges, we continue to remain committed and optimistic about the ultimate potential in the Vaca Muerta basin and Argentina in general.

A brief relative valuation

Now its is worth comparing current trading multiples of HP and its closest peers Nabors Industries, Precision Drilling, and Patterson UTI-Energy. I will use EV/EBITDA and the analog of the traditional Return on Total Capital with net CFFO in the numerator to exclude the impact of non-cash impairment on HP's operating income. In this equation, total capital is a sum of shareholder equity and total debt.

As a reminder, Helmerich & Payne has the healthiest balance sheet among the peers, as its Debt/Equity ratio is the lowest and currently equals only 11.9%, while NBR has 127.4% and PTEN 33%. PDS has an almost equal amount of debt and equity and the D/E ratio of 97.3%.

EV/EBITDA and adjusted ROTC are summarized in the chart below.

In sum, now HP looks a bit expensive compared to the peers, but it is still relatively undervalued compared to its historical levels, as it trades at a 43.4% discount to its 5-year average EV/EBITDA.

Final thoughts

To conclude, in FY19, Helmerich & Payne delivered solid revenue and cash flow growth even amid an unfavorable market environment. What is more, the company reduced long-term debt and improved financial position. As HP generated a sizeable cash surplus, its shareholder rewards were fully covered. While FY20 revenue will likely be flat or creep lower, I consider its 7.3% dividend yield as relatively safe due to opex flexibility and low capex.

Yet, prospects of further dividend hikes in the near term are fuzzy. I reckon the firm in the embattled industry will not add additional pressure to its balance sheet by increasing DPS amid the cyclical downturn. The yield is already gargantuan, the highest in the peer group. So, HP will likely consider dividend hikes only if the industry shows broad and pronounced signs of recuperation.

