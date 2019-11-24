Halma: The Electronic And Electrical Equipment Gift That Keeps On Giving

Halma plc (OTCPK:HLMAF), based in the UK, engages in providing hazard detection, life protection, personal and public health improvement, and environmental protection products worldwide.

Halma is the gift that keeps on giving, returning over 200% in the last four and a half years. The FTSE 100 company delivered its latest set of record results on November 19 boosting the stock price further as recently sceptical sell-side analysts upgraded their ratings.

The Global Investor has been a fan of Halma for a while, a company probably best known for its smoke detectors, but I have avoided recommending this stock mainly because of the stock’s quite high valuation. With the stock’s price action being very bullish from a technical analysis perspective, however, could it be that Halma’s better than expected first-half results mean the stock is now a strong momentum candidate crucially also backed by solid fundamentals?

Company background

Halma started out in Sri Lanka in 1894 as the Nahalma Tea Estate Company. The company changed its name in 1956 and transitioned to an industrial holding company. The company listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1972 and became a constituent of the FTSE 100 in 2017. The company has expanded steadily via acquisitions and its market capitalisation is now around £7.2 billion. It operates in the US, mainland Europe, the UK and Asia Pacific.

M&A and business segments

Given Halma’s acquisitive track record in recent times, it was somewhat of a surprise that there was no new acquisition announcement along with its first-half year results presentation. Management did however remind investors that it had completed three small deals in the first half: Ampac, an Australian fire and evacuation systems supplier and a further two since the end of September.

Ampac fits nicely into the infrastructure safety division. This segment is the largest by revenues and produces smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, sensors and radars. There are three other business units: the environmental and analysis division makes monitors and sensors for water and gas; the medical division manufactures products including blood pressure monitors; and the process safety business makes valves and locks for use in challenging industrial locations. The key characteristics of Halma's businesses are specialist technology and application knowledge for niches within markets offering strong long-term growth potential. Many Group businesses are market leaders in their specialist fields.

First-half Results

The strong stock price performance on the back of the November 19 results showed that investors were not expecting such strong results. Results showed increases in revenues over the six months to the end of September by double digits for the two biggest divisions. Also, importantly, organic growth provides reassurance that Halma is not simply a deal machine.

Management announced a 7% increase in the interim dividend as improving margins underpinned performance. Halma also reiterated its commitment to global M&A hunting, but only when attractive opportunities present themselves. This can be supported by a strong balance sheet with net debt at less than one times EBITDA.

Halma is also set to be a winner in this new era of Environmental Social and Governance – ESG – investing. Management has put increasing emphasis on its Environmental & Analysis segment which offers technologies to improve environmental protection and the security of life-critical resources. There are limited UK listed stocks with such clearly defined environmental businesses, so as ESG grows as an investment strategy there is naturally more demand for Halma’s stock, given the limited supply of options for very good environmental businesses.

Halma 4.0 growth strategy

Halma is also making good progress on its “Halma 4.0 strategy”, through which its companies are addressing the diverse challenges and opportunities presented by the digital age. It has continued to increase investment to support its companies to improve the speed and cost of innovation.

Halma’s innovation and digital accelerator programmes are increasingly focusing on the commercialisation of projects. The group is piloting a new Execution Accelerator programme that delivers targeted support to shorten the time from investment to revenue by addressing specific areas of challenge, such as the development of new routes to market and new technology. Increasingly the company is also utilising its existing digital project development experience and will be creating improved IT and digital architecture.

Valuation and conclusion

So, how about the stock’s valuation? Halma’s shares have risen by 51% year to date. They are also up 15.4% above the FTSE UK Electronic & Electrical Equipment sector year to date. A recent sell-off in October was largely driven by analyst expressions of concern about the stock’s valuation, but that seems to be put to bed now with the strong first-half results performance.

The shares are not cheap, valued at 41.9x trailing P/E and 35x forward P/E, with a dividend yield of only 0.8%. For other companies this might seem too expensive to be considering investing. But Halma’s return on equity is nearly 19% and it has a strong balance sheet with net debt/equity just 0.3x. This high return, low risk financial profile can justify a 35x P/E. In 2015 the shares traded at £7, now they trade for above £20. The momentum is strongly with this stock. Based on the present health of trading and operations, there is every indication this performance will continue. The trend is safely still your friend. Buy any near-term dip.

