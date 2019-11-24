Xylem: Headwinds To Continue Over Several Quarters

Poor Near Term Outlook For All End Markets

A poor near-term outlook is expected for Xylem’s (XYL) all four end markets, namely Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, and Residential. The Utilities end market is being affected by tough competition and project timing effects. The Industrial end market is showing a slower than expected growth in North America, China, Europe and Latin America, with Oil & Gas and mining markets also expected to decline in the second half of 2019 and onward. The Commercial end market is also expected to slow down; while the Residential end market is likely to remain flat or have a low single digit growth due to flattening of the US housing market, weaker economic conditions in Europe, and competitive replacements.

Source: Q3 2019 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

In the third quarter 2019, Xylem's sales fell by 1.59% from the same quarter a year ago and net profit decreased by 43.48% year over year; and the trend is expected to continue over several quarters. As a result, the company had to lower its 2019 organic sales growth projection from 5%-6% to 3%-4%. Moreover, Xylem is facing margin deterioration due to cost pressure, a sudden and sharp slowdown in the company’s high margin short-cycle businesses, and customers’ pushing out investments in the company’s high margin AIA digital solutions business (due to tight labor market conditions). As a result, its operating margin fell in third quarter 2019 to 0.85% from 12.71% in second quarter 2019, forcing Xylem to reduce its 2019 adjusted operating margin expectation from 14.3%-14.5% to 13.8%-14.0%; and the situation is likely to persist in 2019 and 2020 financial years.

Source: Q3 2019 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Headwinds Due To Trade War And Geopolitical Tension

The company is expecting some positive growth in China and India led by water treatment projects, building construction and Smart City initiatives and second water supply projects. However, significant headwinds due to trade war and geo-political tension may not bring out expected results. In 2018, the U.S. imposed tariffs on certain goods imported from China and certain other countries, which resulted in retaliatory tariffs by China and other countries. Additional tariffs imposed by the U.S. on a broader range of imports, or further retaliatory trade measures taken by China or other countries in response, could result in an increase in supply chain costs for Xylem. Furthermore, Brexit is also likely to affect Xylem’s results of operations and financial condition by increasing Xylem’s costs due to re-imposition of tariffs on trade between UK and EU, increased transportation costs, shipping delays and supply chain disruptions. Furthermore, a currency devaluation in UK would result in a material impact to Xylem’s consolidated revenue, earnings and cash flow.

Valuation

At just under $78 per share, Xylem is currently trading towards the higher end of its 52-week range. Analysts project that the company will earn $3.02 per share this year. That places the stock at an earnings multiple of 26X earnings. With a P/E of 27.67X and P/S of 2.65X, the stock is fairly valued. However, declining sales and deteriorating profit margins over several quarters will bring the share price down enough to create a decent entry point for long-term investors.

Conclusion

The sudden and pronounced slowing in Xylem’s end markets is presenting near-term challenges for the company and putting pressure on margins in their short-cycle businesses. Besides this, escalating trade tensions could further affect Xylem’s customer markets and the company’s business. As the sales decline and profit margins deteriorate, the company’s share price is likely to drop and the trend is expected to continue over several quarters. I believe, investors should wait for a good entry point (between $65-$69) to acquire a long-term position in Xylem.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.