Huntington Ingalls Industries: Steady As She Goes

But there are risks - some manageable and some outside the company's control.

HII continues to return most of their free cash to shareholders through dividend increases and share buybacks.

Investment Thesis

My first Seeking Alpha article on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), Huntington Ingalls Navy Shipbuilder On The Right Path To 2020, was published April 4, 2018. I was positive toward HII and remain so today.

Q3 earnings were released on November 7. From November 6 to November 15 the stock increased nearly 10%. Investors were positive toward the Q3 earnings.

Source: Fidelity Investments, November 21

On the graph above, August 1 was the release of Q2 earnings and the subsequent conference call. A negative reaction was the result. Q3 beat the consensus estimate.

Large military shipbuilding is a complex and financially lumpy business. But HII has over five years of backlog, is diversifying into non-shipbuilding, is shareholder friendly and currently enjoys a stable financial picture.

In this article I will review Q3 results, provide a Columbia class submarine update which will provide substantial future revenue, highlight stable finances and define some near term risks.

Third Quarter: Some Good, Some OK and More Backlog

The consensus EPS estimate was $3.63 (-31.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate was $2.2B (+4.8% Y/Y). Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.74 beat by $0.11. Revenue of $2.22B (+6.7% Y/Y) beat by $20M.

Source: November 7, 2019 Earnings Presentation

In the Q3 Conference Call, CEO Mike Petters again stated they expect operating margins of 9% - 10% in 2020. Q3 was 9.6%.

Total backlog continued to increase. $17.8 billion of the $39 billion is currently funded by customers.

Source: November 7, 2019 Earnings Presentation

HII made capital expenditures, net of related grant proceeds, in the quarter of $113 million or 5.1% of revenues in the quarter. Cash from operations and Free Cash Flow improved over Q3 ’18:

One of the most important financial metrics is Free Cash Flow. Q3 yielded a good result as shown.

Source: November 7, 2019 Earnings Presentation

HII is shareholder friendly and has been returning essentially all FCF to shareholders. The dividend was increased 20% to $1.03/share for a yield of 1.8%. HII increased the share repurchase authorization by $1 billion from $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion and the term expended to October 2024.

Capital expenditures for the full year will be approximately 5% and remain near that level in 2020. And then to the 2.5% level in 2021. If that is the case, 2021 may be a growth year for FCF.

HII is making progress with its product diversification. Technical Solutions continues to grow and perform well. Revenue has grown from 12% of the company’s total in Q3’18 to 16% in Q3’19. They are positioned to achieve low single digital growth in 2020.

Source: November 7, 2019 Earnings Presentation

In September HII established a position of vice president of business development for nuclear and environmental services Huntington Ingalls Industries Appoints New Vice President of Business Development for Nuclear and Environmental Services Business within Technical Solutions. This position is responsible for marketing to the Department of Energy, which is separate and different than marketing to the Navy.

The Department of Energy business may not return great margins but it can provide excellent cash flow.

Columbia Class Submarine

The Navy plans to replace the aging Ohio class ballistic missile submarines with the new Columbia class.

Source: Artist rendering, US Navy image

General Dynamics (GD) Electric Boat will be the prime contractor with HII building modules as the partner/subcontractor.

Source: HII website

HII has already performed an initial effort - the first cut of steel, a major construction milestone.

The Navy is working towards getting the first two Columbia class submarines on final contract by October 2020. Major construction to start in 2021. A total of as many as 12 submarines are planned. Delivery of the first submarine is planned in fiscal 2027. At this point the Navy’s thinking is to contract for the initial two on cost plus, then contract for the remaining on a fixed price basis. The cost estimate for the entire program is $7 billion - $8 billion each in current dollars. . By comparison a Virginia class submarine is in the $2 billion range, although Block V, which is larger than the previous Virginia class may be more. (Block V is currently in negotiation with HII and Electric Boat).

The Columbia class submarine is the Navy’s number one priority. If there is a lessening of the DoD/Navy budget, other shipbuilding platforms could yield to the successful design and construction of Columbia class submarines

For those interested in more Columbia class information here’s background in Wikipedia Columbia-class submarine.

Stable Finances and Balance Sheet

Most of HII’s revenue is derived from long tern US government contracts. As such not all costs are allowed to be included in the cost buildup for government pricing. The government routinely audits costs that are included in the government pricing. Various types of pricing is contracted such as firm fixed-price, fixed-price incentive, cost-type and time & material. Some contracts may include award fees. Since shipbuilding is a multiyear project, revenue and accounting costs are recognized throughout the project cycle. Payment is often influenced by project milestones. Cost estimate at completion is usually defined by the “retirement of risks” on the multiyear project. Thus the shipbuilding business can be “lumpy” with regard to income and earnings.

In this government business environment HII is maintaining a stable financial condition. This has allowed HII to invest over $1.8 billion in shipyard facilities over the past few years, increase its dividends and increase its stock buybacks. Most of the Free Cash is returned to shareholders.

Long Term Debt at the end of 2018 was $1.3 billion. In 2018 the interest expense was $74 million (blended 5.6%). There is no required pay back principle until 2025. Over the past five years the debt to equity has been decreasing, albeit a recent tick up.

Source: YCharts

Pension and post-retirement liabilities have been trending lower ($millions) as noted in the HII 2018 Annual Report. The pension is 90% funded.

Source: HII 2018 Annual Report and website

Source: HII 2018 Annual Report and website

Free cash has been used to increase dividends and to buy back company stock ($million by year). The graphs show outgoing revenues, hence dividends and buybacks are below the line in the graphs. Notice the increasing trends.

Source: HII 2018 Annual Report and website

Source: HII 2018 Annual Report and website

Potential Risks

There are some technical/construction risks remaining and inherent risks with HII in the complex endeavor of shipbuilding and government business. Leadership understands this is a risky business. Specific financial liability is unknown in some cases. We point these out strictly for investor awareness. Major ones currently are:

Ford Advanced Weapons Elevators

The first of its kind, the Gerald Ford carrier has 23 new technologies designed and installed. One such is in the advanced weapons elevators. Instead of traditional cables it uses electromagnetic force to move the elevators. Only 3 of the 11 elevators are currently certified. HII, the subcontractor and the Navy have an agreed upon plan to make modifications for complete certification. Although the ship has been delivered to the Navy, It is not known if HII has any financial liability related to the weapons elevators. HII has some control of this risk.

The good news is that Ford has just completed its post-shakedown availability at sea. Resolution and identification of issues are worked during this phase.

Continuing Resolution - CR

Congress has not yet passed Fiscal Year 2020 appropriation bills to allow them to spend newly appropriated money. Thus a Continuing Resolution was passed to allow expenditures at the previous level and no new program starts. Congress is debating an extension to December 20 in order to avoid a government shutdown. If final appropriations are not passed and the CR continues into calendar 2020 the Navy may be impacted. Specific impacts may include one Virginia class submarine, John C. Stennis carrier refueling overall and the awarding of the new Frigate. HII has little or no control of this risk but it is not a new occurrence.

Staffing

Shipbuilding requires a large staff of skilled personnel from designers to welders. Workforce development is a prime goal of HII. HII has seen retirements in their workforce and have hired many new, less experienced personnel. Their website lists five pages of open jobs. HII Careers - Huntington Ingalls Industries

HII is making strides in implementing automation and digital technology in the construction workplace that is yielding productivity results. These digital technologies aid junior employees to become skilled at a quicker pace by giving them the tools to be proficient. A large skilled workforce is a core competency and received leadership attention.

USS Montana (Virginia class Block IV)

Delivery has slipped to the first half of 2021. So holding to the schedule is mostly within HII control.

Conclusion

HII remains a premier builder of large military (Navy and Coast Guard) ships. Their finances are characterized by rising revenue, manageable debt, manageable pension liabilities, return of Free Cash to shareholders, and diversification with Technical Solutions, all of which increases shareholder value. As with any businesses there are risks. With a large backlog ($39 billon) the next five years look stable, albeit Navy, Department of Defense, government budgets and appropriations dictate the future.

In the 8 ½ years since the HII spin-off from Northrop Grumman (NOC), they have done a remarkable job. I remain positive on HII. If one owns it there are currently good reasons to hold it as long as risks remain manageable and under control.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.