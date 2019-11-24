Unilever: Safe Investment With Significant Potential

Furthermore, there is much room for Unilever to grow in developing markets.

With correction fears in the air, this consumer staple is increasingly more attractive.

Thesis Summary

The Unilever Group (UL) is a solid company with consistent and diversified revenue streams that will hold up well during an economic downturn. Furthermore, the business has ample room to grow in emerging markets, which we will try to quantify in this article.

In my opinion, the company is fairly valued at around $60. anything south of this would represent a good buying opportunity. With little downside and some potential for growth, Unilever offers a safe return with some interesting potential.

Unilever seems fairly priced

Currently standing for $59.03, the company seems to be fairly valued. To this extent, it is easy to value a company like Unilever with such a long record of financials and steady growth over the past decade. Unilever sells consumer goods worldwide, the demand for which is predictable and steady. But don’t take my word for this, and let’s look at some cold hard valuation ratios.

Source: Morningstar.com

As we can see, UL trades at a P/E of ~15. much in line with the industry average. In terms of cash flow, and price to book, the valuations are a bit loftier but still within a good range.

Of course, it is best to put these numbers into context, so let’s analyze UL together with the competition; The Procter and Gamble Company(PG) and Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

UL CL PG P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 20,41 23,46 24,44 EV/Sales (TTM) 3,17 4,2 4,7 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 21,23 18,8 18,97

Data Source: SA

Again, we can see UL trades at significantly lower P/E and EV/Sales. The cash-flow ratio is somewhat higher but this shouldn’t be a reason for concern since Unilver has a great track record of increasing FCF since 2015.

UL is more profitable.

While on the surface companies like UL, CL and PG are fairly similar, I do think there is one thing that sets Unilever a part, and that is higher profitability.

Ul has always commanded higher-margins, and in fact, has become more profitable over the last 10 years.

Source: SA

Here we can see Operating Expenses as a % of the balance sheet. UL has managed to decrease this from around 30% to just under 20%. This has been achieved mainly by cutting SGA since RnD is almost negligible in this case.

Indeed, the story is supported if we once again lay out a comparative analysis.

UL CL PG EBIT Margin 24.81% 22.90% 21.89% EBITDA 3 Year (OTCPK:CAGR) 16.60% -2.53% 1.13% Net Income Margin 18.45% 15.04% 6.24%

Source: SA

UL wins on all accounts of profitability and has also managed to produce much more encouraging EBITDA growth over the last 3 years.

UL is still financially healthy

Unilever appears to be in decent health. The financial summary below will serve as a good testament to this.

Source: Morningstar.com

As we can see, UL has become increasingly leveraged. However, I see this as a positive, taking the opportunity offered by lower-interest rates to acquire and expand operations.

Even though financial leverage is high, the company has a coverage ratio of around 20 and can easily reduce its debt if necessary. Having said this it would be prudent to reduce leverage at this point.

Dividend

Of course, this analysis wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the dividend, although there is not much to say here.

Ul is set to finish the year with a payout of $1.82. That represents a 3.08% yield at the current price. The dividend seems quite safe, representing a total payout of 62.92% and supported by increasing cash flows and EPS.

The increase in profitability over the last 5 years has allowed UL to grow its dividends by 5.53% at that time.

The dividend offers investors a safe return and the potential to continue growing.

Growth potential

The most compelling argument to buy UL is its potential for growth in emerging markets, which I believe can more than offset the slowdown in Europe and the U.S.

Source: Q3 results presentation

As we can see, sales growth has been led by emerging markets and UL knows this, in it’s latest investor presentation, UL made a point of emphasizing the importance of tackling increasingly digitalized emerging and developing markets, including China and the rest of Asia and Africa.

UL sells consumer goods and is poised to grow together with these economies. To this extent, having a look at demographics can give us some insights.

Source: Ourworldindata.org

By 2050, the world population is expected to reach 9.7 billion. Population growth as a whole will indeed slow-down, but this is not necessarily the case for emerging markets, where populations are exploding. In the next 20 years, we will see a whole new demand for consumer staples coming from a middle class in Africa and a growing middle class in Asia.

UL is well-positioned to serve this market, which would provide the company with a steady 2-4% revenue growth over the coming decade.

Conclusion

As mentioned above, my rating for Unilever at the moment is Hold. At $55 or below, I would consider increasing the position. Unilever has piqued my interest because of its defensive nature. With investors uncertain about the near future of the market, UL offers an opportunity to get a decent return and mitigate risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.