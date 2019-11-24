DBB: Renewed Weakness Driven By Zinc's Micro Fragility

Our Q4-19 forecast for DBB is set at $16.50 per share, an 11% upside from here.

Introduction

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

DBB, which includes copper, aluminium, and zinc, has come under renewed pressure since making a high of $15.80 on November 5. The weakness has been primarily driven by zinc, reflecting negative macro forces at play.

But given our positive fundamental view on copper and to a lesser extent aluminium, and given our friendly macro view, we believe that DBB will overcome the weakness in zinc and move higher into year-end and next year.

Our Q4-19 target for DBB is at $16.50 per share, implying roughly a 11% upside potential from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price performance from Orchid’s macro lenses

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As the chart above shows, the weakness in DBB since the start of November has been predominantly driven by the sell-off in LME zinc prices.

While the LME copper price (~flat) and the LME aluminium price (-1%) have barely moved so far this month, the LME zinc price has sold off 7% so far in November.

Zinc's weakness is driven by an increasingly bearish sentiment stemming from micro negativity. In this regard, LME available stocks (total stocks minus cancelled warrants) have climbed by 70% on the month. This steep rise in metal availability has prompted investors to reduce their long exposure.

Given the backwardation in nearby spreads, however, market participants have been refrained from fresh shorting (due to the elevated cost of rolling over a short position). Instead, market participants have reduced their gross long exposure, which is visible in the decline in open interest in LME zinc.

The signal from price dynamics are moderately bearish for DBB (blame zinc).

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Except for zinc (as discussed above), the open interest in DBB’s metals has increased noticeably since the start of November. This is a bearish market signal in the sense that it means that the declines in base metals prices have been largely driven by fresh shorting. In other words, this reflects an increased bearish sentiment toward the space.

The signal from changes in open interest in DBB’s metals is bearish.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While the ongoing decline in LME inventories in copper is a bullish signal (ie, stronger fundamentals), the resurgence of inflows in aluminium and zinc is bearish.

Having said that, we caution that the final quarter of the year tends to coincide with destocking from downstream consumers so this should not be a surprise that some of the metal is warranted in the final quarter of the year.

Q1 will be crucial to assess whether a restocking phase is taking place or not. A decline in inventories would suggest so, which would in turn underpin our bullish view on DBB.

The signal from LME exchange inventory flows is presently neutral for DBB.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As discussed above, nearby spreads in zinc are backwardated. While this is optically bullish, the backwardation could be also distorted by the fact that there is a dominant holder of warrants, keeping the metal tight, and therefore exacerbating the nearby tightness (as shorts struggle to cover or roll over their positions).

Nearby spreads in aluminium and copper have also tightened well since the start of November, having moved recently in backwardation. This is indicative of immediate physical tightness.

On net, the signal from changes in nearby spreads across DBB’s metals is bullish.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The speculative positioning for DBB’s metals has moved into a positive territory since the start of November. However, it has started to deteriorate again over the past week. Should the deterioration be sustained, this could exert further downward pressure on the base metals space.

For now, the spec positioning does not give us any clear signal. It is in line with its 1-year average.

The signal from DBB’s metals’ spec positioning is neutral.

Conclusion

The renewed weakness in DBB since the start of November is primarily attributable to the sell-off in zinc, driven by negative micro factors such as the rise in its availability on the LME.

Having said that, we remain fundamentally bullish on copper, and to a lesser extent on aluminium, and we expect the macro to remain supportive of the commodity complex in the near term, thanks to the likely trade partial deal and the progressive de-escalation of trade frictions.

In this context, we are of the view that DBB should move higher into the final month of 2019 and early in 2020.

Our Q4-19 target for DBB is set at $16.50 per share, marking an 11% gain from here.

