Paving The Way For The Last Hurrah

Will 2020 be the final year of the bull market which began in 2009? That question has been a subject of a lot of speculation lately. And while it’s too early to answer it with any certainty, there’s enough evidence to suggest that next year could be the bull’s grand finale. Here we’ll discuss the possibility that 2020 witnesses the fulfillment of the bears’ long-awaited selling opportunity.

At the dawn of every new decade, it’s not uncommon for investors to fear the onset of a bear market. After all, the “zero” year of a decade is more often than not a bad year for equities. Instances of the bears having their way with stocks in the first year of a decade include the year 2000 (which saw the commencement of the “tech wreck”), year 1990 (a particularly bad year in the S&L crisis), and year 1970 (the final collapse of the ’69-’70 bear market). More recently, the year 2010 saw the “Flash Crash” which resulted in a 10% market drop in a single day, followed by months of consolidation.

The tendency for the first year of the new decade to be bearish for stocks isn’t widely understood and to my knowledge no one has yet provided a cogent explanation for it. My mentor in the advisory business, the late Samuel Kress, believed in the existence of a 10-year cycle which he said peaked near the end of the ninth year of each decade. Assuming the 10-year cycle is real and actually peaks in year nine, it would be logical to assume some downward pressure in the market during year zero of the new decade. Whether such a cycle exists or not, of course, is a debatable proposition.

Another explanation for the tendency for the first year of a decade to be down was provided years ago by the famed trader Larry Williams. In his book, The Right Stock At The Right Time, Williams provided his explanation as to why stock prices tend to conform to a repeating pattern in certain years of any give 10-year period. This is referred to as the “Decennial Cycle” by stock traders and is sometimes used to good effect.

Williams asserted that the tendency for stock prices to carve an upward or downward path in certain years on average can be a useful trading tool for investors. He also observed that over the last 100 years the “zero” year of a decade has typically been a down year for stocks. He further noted that between the years 1890 and 2000, only two of those “zero” years saw higher stock prices as measured by the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

With this in mind, we can now see that the bears’ predictions that 2020 will see the end of the bull market aren’t entirely without merit. And while interest rates remain low and corporate profits are still healthy, a lot can happen in the coming year to change the benign backdrop for equities. Let’s look at a couple of recent events which could be precursors for a bearish 2020.

One of the things which always sticks in my memory is how the bear market of 2000-2002 was preceded by an unusual degree of liquidation which took place below the market’s surface in the halcyon years of 1998-99. While the Internet stocks of those days were on a rip-and-tear and virtually everyone was bullish, there was an unusual degree of new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq in 1999. Market breadth actually peaked well before the major indices did in 2000, and this was a “heads-up” sign that informed investors were taking advantage of the buoyant market to unload their vast holdings in certain stocks.

Anytime there is an above-normal expansion of stocks making new 52-week lows for an extended period of time, it should always raise suspicion. As the year 1999 proved, the major indices can continue to move higher for several months even when new 52-week lows are on the rise. But sooner or later, the internal erosion taking place as evidenced by the new lows will catch up to the market and a major market decline will ultimately happen.

At the present time, there has been a problem in the energy sector with a growing number of energy stocks and funds making new 52-week lows on both the Nasdaq and the NYSE. This problem, which began to show up intermittently in May, has become a constant phenomenon since the start of October. It’s clear then that energy stocks are being liquidated by informed investors. (Retail investors tend to dump stocks all at once at or near a major market low. The “smart money,” by contrast, typically sell over an extended period to prevent undue volatility and to avoid unwanted attention). The question is this: Does this represent the start of an even bigger liquidation campaign by the big money crowd? Or is it simply a drawn-out sector rotation campaign? If the latter explanation is true, then we should soon see evidence of expanding new 52-week highs in both major exchanges. An expansion in the new highs would tell us that enough buying is taking place to offset the increasing new lows. But as of this writing, the new 52-week highs have been contracting for the last two weeks. So, if the smart money is moving into another area of the market, it’s unclear at this time what that sector or industry might be.

This doesn’t mean that the bull market is on the verge of ending anytime in the immediate future, however. In fact, there’s quite a lot of evidence to suggest that the bull has several more months of life in it. Consider that the percentage of AAII bulls has remained stubbornly low for most of this year. Every major bull market has terminated with a spike in the percentage of bulls. The old saying, “Bull markets end in euphoria,” comes to mind.

Indeed, the last few weeks of investor sentiment data from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) shows that only 34% of its members were optimistic about the stock market’s intermediate-term prospects. That represents a drop of nearly 7% from the previous week and in spite of the recent new highs in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). The following graph shows the trajectory of retail investor bullish sentiment over the last two years.

Source: AAII

As you can see here, enthusiasm for equities hit its last peak in the first week of January 2018. This was immediately prior to a market correction, and while the market had its ups and downs throughout that year, bullish sentiment has never completely recovered despite this year’s mostly sanguine performance of the SPX.

This is far from the ideal psychological backdrop for a bear market to begin. Keep in mind that the smart money crowd has spent the better part of the last 10 years accumulating stocks. Retail investor participation in this bull market has been rather conspicuous by its absence for the most part. The smart money needs someone to sell their stocks to, and that someone is the public (i.e. small investors). Therefore, until we see an increased enthusiasm toward equities on the part of retail participants – as reflected by a sizable increase in AAII bullish sentiment – the bull market is very likely to remain intact.

A recent event which could be interpreted as the opening salvo in a major distribution (i.e. selling) campaign by informed investors is the elimination of trading commissions by the major online stock brokers. Led by Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), zero-fee stock trading has now become a reality. This naturally will entice many prospective participants to consider trading and investing in stocks again after taking a long hiatus following the 2008 crash. Memories of the credit crash still remain, yet with the passage of time those memories aren’t as vivid. With this in mind, the coming year could well witness a resurgence of interest in stock trading on the part of the general public.

Not only do bull markets tend to end in euphoria, but they tend to thrive during times of fear and uncertainty. That’s where we are right now, and this is another reason for believing the bull market is still alive. As we saw above, bullish sentiment among individual investors remains fairly low right now. What’s more, there’s still plenty of things for investors to worry about, which in turn will keep short interest levels high enough to prevent a major market decline. The latest news headlines attest to these lingering fears, including a CNBC article from Nov. 20 which contained the following headline: “Markets more fearful about trade war, but still see chance for phase one deal and tariff rollback.” Anytime the word “fear” shows up in a major news headline, it’s a sure sign that the bull market’s “wall of worry” is intact.

This report should not be taken as a bearish forecast for the near-term outlook. Indeed, there’s still plenty of evidence in support of higher stock prices in the next few months, including rising corporate earnings and revenue estimates (below), an accommodative Federal Reserve monetary policy, and continued fear and uncertainty among retail investors (i.e. the “wall of worry”).

Source: Yardeni Research

Even though 2020 could witness the final end of the long-term bull market, investors should avoid the mistake of assuming a bearish posture at this time. The correct time for turning bearish will be when we see clear signs of euphoria in retail investor sentiment, along with a decline in forward earnings projections. For now, a bullish posture is still justified for stock investors.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund. I’m using a level slightly below the $33.00 level as the initial stop-loss for this trading position on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.