Waiting For Godot's Dividend Could Pay Off For Patient Investors In Brookfield DTLA Office Trust Preferreds

Management has indicated they expect to pay the preferred dividends by 2023. Activist investors representing preferred shareholders have subsequently joined the board. Also note, the fund that owns the common stock can be redeemed by 2023.

Brookfield, along with institutional investors own the common equity, and cannot receive dividends until the company pays out all accumulated unpaid dividends on the preferred stock.

Preferred stock in Brookfield DTLA Fund Office Trust Investor trades at under $21 per share, although it has par value of $25, and accumulated unpaid dividends of $18.56 per share.

Brookfield DTLA Fund Office Trust Investor Inc.(Brookfield DTLA) is a partially owned subsidiary of Brookfield Property partners (BPY) which owns real estate in the Los Angeles Central Business District. BPY is a partnership managed by a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management(BAM). Brookfield DTLA’s only outstanding publicly traded security is DTLA 7.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DTLA.P), which has a par value of $25.00 per share, in addition to accumulated unpaid dividends of $18.56 per share. Yet it trades at under $21 per share, less than half the amount it would receive in the event of liquidation or sale of the properties. The market apparently ascribes a low probability to preferred dividends ever being paid. However, there is a reasonable probability that they will be paid by 2023, and possibly earlier. In the meantime the accumulated dividends per share increase by $1.91 per year.

Capital Structure

All the common equity in Brookfield DTLA is owned by Brookfield DTLA Holdings LLC (the Institutional Fund), which is a fund Brookfield and affiliates formed to recapitalize and purchase the assets of MGP, a distressed REIT back in 2013. At the time the Institutional Fund was created, outside institutional investors contributed 53% and a Brookfield affiliate contributed 47%. Brookfield’s ownership in the Institutional Fund is now under Brookfield Property Partners (BPY). The Institutional Fund purchased the common equity in MPG and contributed additional capital in exchange for various preferred interests in the newly created Brookfield DTLA. Additionally, the Institutional Fund made a low ball tender offer for MPG’s outstanding preferred stock, which became DTLA.P shares in the new entity. Investors who didn’t accept the tender offer received DTLA.P shares.

All liabilities are senior to the mezzanine equity, and all mezzanine equity is senior to the common equity. Within the mezzanine equity, Series B and Senior Participating Preferred Interests are senior to the Series A and Series A-1. Brookfield DTLA cannot pay dividends on the common equity until all accumulated and unpaid dividends are paid to all mezzanine equity. In the event of a liquidation/sale/dissolution, Brookfield DTLA cannot pay anything to the common equity until it has paid full principal along with accumulated and unpaid dividends to the mezzanine equity.

Security Comment Owner Amount Liabilities Mortgages Secured by individual properties Banks ~$2.15 billion Total Liabilities ~$2.24 billion Mezzanine Series B 9.0% Preferred Return Non-traded Senior to Series A-1 and Series A 100% Institutional Fund ~216.6 million (includes par value of ~$206.2 and accumulated and unpaid dividends of $10.4 million) Senior Participating Preferred Interest Represents a 4.0% participating interest in the residual value of Brookfield DTLA Operating Partnership Senior to Series A and Series A-1 100% institutional Fund ~$22.86 million 7.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DTLA.P) 7.625% Preferred Return Publicly traded Pari passu with Series A-1 ~96.2% owned by third parties, ~3.8% owned by Institutional Fund ~$423.84 million (includes par value of~ $243.26 million and accumulated and unpaid dividends of~ $180.58 million,) Series A-1 7.625% Preferred Return Non-traded Pari Passu with Series A 100% Institutional Fund ~$413.73 million(includes par value of ~ $225.70 million and accumulated and unpaid dividends of ~$188.03 million) Total Mezzanine Equity $1.08 billion

Source: 10-Q, author’s calculations

Brookfield DTLA does have several debt maturities coming up within the next few years. However, its unlikely they will have difficulty refinancing their debts, given the quality of their portfolio.

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Thereafter Total Principal payments on mortgage loans $220,000 $765,000 $710,796 $- $58,500 $400,000 $2,154,296 Interest payments - Fixed-rate debt 9,727 38,697 30,590 18,726 16,803 11,025 125,568 Variable-rate swapped to fixed-rate debt 2,263 8,979 - - - - 11,242 Variable-rate debt 9,423 29,067 8,703 - - - 47,193 Tenant-related commitments 18,767 6,884 1,520 5,104 1,143 2,162 35,580 Construction-related commitments - 16,951 - - - - 16,951 $260,180 $865,578 $751,609 $23,830 $76,446 $413,187 $2,390,830

Source: 10-Q

Portfolio

Brookfield DTLA owns six office buildings and a retail center in prime locations in prime Los Angeles locations. The office properties account for about 30% of Los Angeles central business district (CBD) office space.

Square Feet Property Net Building Rentable % of Net Rentable % Leased Total Annualized Rent) Annualized Rent $/RSF BOA Plaza 1,405,428 18.50% 94.40% $35,270,364 $26.59 Wells Fargo Center-North Tower 1,400,639 18.50% 87.30% 34,209,831 27.98 Gas Company Tower 1,345,163 17.80% 87.60% 30,714,120 26.06 EY Plaza 963,682 12.70% 82.00% 20,523,379 25.97 Figat7th 316,250 4.20% 89.60% 6,064,214 21.4 Wells Fargo Center-South Tower 1,124,960 14.80% 71.20% 21,191,945 26.47 777 Tower 1,024,835 13.50% 75.50% 20,867,855 26.98 7,580,957 100.00% 84.10% $168,841,708 $26.48

Source: 10-Q

Brookfield DTLA has plenty of time to deal with any lease expirations:

Year Total Area in Square Feet Covered by Expiring Leases Percentage of Leased Square Feet Annualized Rent Percentage of Annualized Rent Current Rent per Leased Square Foot Rent per Leased Square Foot at Expiration Remainder of 2019 119,391 1.90% $2,964,136 1.80% $24.83 $25.15 2020 358,631 5.60% 9,908,071 5.90% 27.63 27.86 2021 400,862 6.30% 10,918,740 6.50% 27.24 28.72 2022 381,831 6.00% 10,509,759 6.20% 27.52 29.81 2023 907,952 14.20% 22,294,836 13.20% 24.56 27.39 2024 551,431 8.60% 15,190,882 9.00% 27.55 32.01 2025 744,614 11.70% 20,301,237 12.00% 27.26 32.11 2026 600,300 9.40% 14,240,936 8.40% 23.72 29.02 2027 194,603 3.10% 5,273,199 3.10% 27.1 35.27 2028 20,645 0.30% 598,188 0.40% 28.97 39.45 Thereafter 2,094,929 32.90% 56,641,724 33.50% 27.04 40.16 Total expiring leases 6,375,189 100.00% $168,841,708 100.00% $26.48 $33.18 Currently available 1,205,768 Total rentable square feet 7,580,957

Source: 10-Q

The following map shows the prime locations of Brookfield DTLA properties:

Source: Investor Presentation

The LA office market overall is not in great shape. It has 20% vacancy. However, the location of Brookfield DTLA’s properties isn’t exactly skid row, and it has below market vacancy. Cap rates are well below 5%, and price per square foot is comfortably above $400 , and even higher in some cases. This chart shows recent transaction activity in the areas around Brookfield DTLA’s portfolio.

Source: Investor Presentation

In the 2018 investor presentation, Brookfield DTLA ascribed a $3.62 billion value to their property holdings. This implies ~$480 per square foot, or a 4.0% cap rate based on their 2017 NOI. Taking that property value with the updated balance sheet ~$433 million in cash left over for the common equity after payment of all the preferred. The property value has more likely gone up than down since that presentation, however. Even with the relatively high leverage, will take a significant decline in the property value for the common to get wiped out, and the mezzanine equity to start taking losses. In any case, Brookfield is well incentivized to try to get the most for the properties, leading to a payout for DTLA.P shareholders.

Brookfield’s Incentives

The Institutional Fund generally cannot monetize its common equity in Brookfield DTLA until DTLA.P gets paid. The Institutional Fund also owns a small amount(roughly $16 million redemption value) in DTLA.P securities, and ~$413 million worth of Series A-1 interests which are pari passu with DTLA.P. This part aligns incentives well and increases the probability of DTLA.P receiving its dividends.

On the other hand, Brookfield and its institutional investors do have other ways of getting paid even as accumulated and unpaid dividends buildup for DTLA.P. The Fund also owns Series B preferred , which is senior to DTLA.P, but still pays a higher dividend of 9.0%, along with Senior Participating Preferred Interest representing residual ownership in the REIT’s operating partnership. They are allowed to contribute up to $260 million to this level of mezzanine equity. Therefore the Institutional Fund (and Brookfield management) have been receiving cash flow, and will continue to do so regardless of when DTLA.P gets paid. In the nine months ended September 30, Series B collected $10.2 million in distributions. Additionally, the Institutional Fund received $400,000 in distributions from its ownership of the Senior Participating Preferred Interests. However, the distributions on the Series B and Senior Participating Preffered Interests hardly seem like enough to justify never monetizing the common equity in Brookfield DTLA.

Also note that the Brookfield also collects management fees equal to 2.75% of rent, and 0.75% of capital contributed by the Institutional Fund, along with leasing management fees of 1.0%-4.0%, and construction management fees of 3.0%. However these management fees are relatively small compared to what they could collect if they monetized Brookfield DTLA common equity (especially if they get carried interest on the institutional investors in the fund)

As we look closer at the Institutional Fund, there is more reason to believe DTLA.P will receive its accumulated unpaid dividends. The institutional ownership in the Institutional Fund(as opposed to the part owned by Brookfield) shows up as “capital securities - fund subsidiaries” on BPY’s financial statements. This is shown as a liability, and the reason its a liability reveals an important detail of their agreement with the outside institutional investors:

We had $884 million of capital securities – fund subsidiaries outstanding at September 30, 2019 as compared to $813 million at December 31, 2018. Capital securities – fund subsidiaries includes $820 million (December 31, 2018 - $775 million) of equity interests in Brookfield DTLA Holdings LLC (“DTLA”) held by co-investors in the fund, which have been classified as a liability, rather than as non-controlling interest, as holders of these interests can cause DTLA to redeem their interests in the fund for cash equivalent to the fair value of the interests on October 15, 2023, and on every fifth anniversary thereafter.

The fact that those outside investors in DTLA common can redeem their interests for cash equivalent of fair value in 2023, creates a potential catalyst for DTLA.P shareholders. If Brookfield is going to redeem the Institutional Fund investors in full they can’t do it with just the Institutional Fund’s mezzanine equity. They’ll need Brookfield DTLA monetize its common stock and in order to do that they’ll need to pay DTLA.P shareholders first, most likely after selling the property portfolio.

Also note that this “capital securities - fund subsidiaries” has increased from $491 million at the end of 2014 to $820 million as of September 30, 2019, exceeding any additional capital contributed for other preferred interests in Brookfield DTLA reported in the filings, or any cash that would have accumulated from distributions on mezzanine equity. Therefore it is likely that some of the increase in this line item reflects increased value for Brookfield DTLA Common. Since the Brookfield DTLA Common can’t get paid until the DTLA.P shareholders get paid, the fact that BPY has increased the value of this is a good sign for DTLA.P shareholders It is a Level 3 asset and market at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss under IFRS, meaning changes in fair value through through the income statement. This gives BPY management a lot of discretion in how to value it, but since it is a liability for them, they don’t exactly have incentive to inflate its value.

Its unlikely that Institutional Fund investors will want to be tied up in a non-dividend paying security longer than they have to. Its theoretically possible that Brookfield will find a way to give institutional investors a security senior to DTLA.P that pays a hefty dividend instead of cash for their interests. Or alternatively, they could transfer the common shares to another entity (either third party or affiliated), and use the proceeds to redeem the institutional investor’s Fund interests. One can’t fully rule this out without getting access to documents of the Fund, although that would surely lead to a lawsuit, and is likely more trouble than its worth for Brookfield.

There are two additional facts which make this worst case corporate governance scenario unlikely.

First , in an affidavit, related to some litigation arising out of the original acquisition of the MPG portfolio, G. Mark Brown CIO at Brookfield stated that they intend to pay the DTLA.P dividends by 2023. The plaintiff’s attorney’s also put out a press release discussing this affidavit.

From the affidavit in 2015:

While the timing of projected dividend payments is not certain, in my view, it is highly likely that Brookfield DTLA will begin paying the accrued and unpaid dividends on the preferred stock within the next eight years. It is not unrealistic that theCompany would begin paying accrued dividends prior to year eight, but for purposes of the analysis, I have chosen a conservative estimate of eight years. There are a number of scenarios under which payment of the accrued dividends will begin being made within that time period.For example, since the closing of the merger, the value of the assets held by Brookfield DTLA has increased. Accordingly, Brookfield DTLA should be able to recapitalize the Company and refinance mortgages on the underlying properties as the mortgages come due. Once the portfolio is stabilized and recapitalized, more cash may be available to pay the accrued Brookfield DTLA Preferred Stock dividends. In addition, a recapitalization of the portfolio by Brookfield DTLA could lead to payment of the accrued dividends and/or redemption of the Brookfield DTLA Preferred Stock altogether, requiring payment of $25.00 per share, plus all accrued and unpaid dividends to the preferred stockholders.

Additionally, Bulldog Investors owns DTLA.P via Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) and has two representatives on the board: Andy Dakos and Philip Goldstein.

According to SPE management:

Although the timing is uncertain, we continue to believe Brookfield is making the right moves to increase the value of the company’s properties that should enable it to pay the accrued dividends or retire the preferred stock at a premium to the current market price.

With Bulldog representatives on the board, Brookfield is less likely to make a lowball offer, or pull any other shenanigans on the preferred shareholders. They will stay on the board until DTLA.P is paid in full.

Risk and Reward

The accumulated dividends plus par value are more than twice the current price. Since the 7.625% preferred return is calculated on the $25 par value, the total IRR does decreases slowly as payment is delayed.

Assume DTLA.P doesn’t pay out until end of Q3 in 2024, and you purchase now at $22, slightly above the current price. This scenario results in a 19% IRR over 5 years.

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Cash Flow -$22 0 0 0 0 $53.09 Liquidity Pref 25 25 25 25 25 25 Accumulated Dividend 18.56 $20.47 $22.37 $24.28 $26.19 $28.09 Total Owed 43.56 $45.47 $47.37 $49.28 $51.19 $53.09

On the other hand, if the property value in 2023 isn’t enough to clear all the liabilities and mezzanine equity, and generate an acceptable return on the common stock investment, the Institutional Fund may actually choose to continue another 5 years, collecting small amounts of cash flow on the Series B in the meantime. If it DTLA.P is paid in 2029 (building up $1.91 in accumulated dividends each year), it would still be a 11% IRR. Thats a pretty decent return given that the risk at the current DTLA.P price is more of timing, not actual capital loss. A complete elimination of the common is unlikely since Brookfield and institutional investors own it, and the never ending delay of preferred repayment is unlikely because of the Brookfield affidavit, and the Bulldog influence on the board.

Overall, DTLA.P is a decent risk reward tradeoff for patient investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DTLA.P, BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.