Derwent London Is A High-Quality REIT Growth Opportunity

The stock is priced at an attractive 10% discount to fair value while at the same time showing strong price action momentum both absolutely and relatively.

Derwent London Plc (OTCPK:DWVYF) is a real estate investment trust, REIT, with a focus on the central London commercial, residential and office development markets.

London’s property market has been battered by Brexit-induced nervousness. Office occupancy has declined in many areas of the UK capital have declined. For Derwent London, however, which owns a high-quality West End office portfolio, it’s vacancy rates which have been falling in fact, and leases are being agreed easily ahead of estimated rental values, ERV. To boot debt is low.

The pessimism baked into the stock compared with its net asset value, NAV, per share is too much in the Global Investor’s view. That view is backed up by its reduced development risk as its properties under construction are increasingly pre-let and completed.

Derwent has been working its development portfolio hard. Letting space across its three sites has been growing nicely and boosting the portfolio’s NAV.

Recent portfolio developments

After completing and fully letting its Brunel Building earlier in the year, at the end of September Derwent was left with 790,000 square foot under construction. Of that 70% was pre-let.

Its main office properties are 80 Charlotte Street which is 92% pre-let and that property is due for completion in the first half of 2020 and Soho Place and the Featherstone Building are both 76% pre-let and are both due for completion in the first half of 2022.

Year to date, Derwent has agreed lettings totalling £33.5 million on 486,600 square foot of space. This figure is on average 7% above December 2018 estimated rental values. At the same time, vacancy rates at the end of September stood at just 0.6% compared with 1.8% at the end of December last year. In a market that is widely seen as being weak, these are impressive figures, a testament to Derwent’s management skill.

That skill has included some portfolio management. Disposals totalling £182 million managed to achieve 6.2% above their December 2018 valuations, again showing solid demand and excellent pricing for Derwent’s offering of office space in London.

Low leverage

Some of the cash received has been invested back into funding developments as well as reducing debt. Because of this, along with a 2% rise in the value of the overall property portfolio, the group’s loan-to-value, LTV, ratio stood at just 16.4% at the end of September. These numbers are based on property values at the September half-year stage. A 16.4% LTV on the portfolio is a very defensive position and protects investors in a situation of falling property valuations if an economic downturn does hit Derwent’s - resilient to date - portfolio.

The gradual letting of developments, ahead of completion, reduces the risk attached to the development portfolio. The flip side to that is a lower potential for current developments to boost rents and net asset value in the near term, as pricing has been locked in until the next round of developments in the next cycle. Given the economic uncertainty with Brexit and a new UK government, this near-term downside protection is no bad thing right now.

The stock’s price action and fair value

The stock has rallied since August, but they still trade at a around a 10% discount to broker forecast NAVs at the 2019 year-end. This discount rises to 13% for the 2020 year-end. 2020 year end may seem far given the macro events coming up in the near term, but there is strong momentum in the stock right now: at time of writing the shares are up 28% year to date and have outperformed the FTSE UK Real Estate Investment Trusts sector by 8% year to date. As well as discount to NAV, price to book, a similar but slightly different metric and based on trailing numbers, stands at 0.9x.

These discounts to fair value are actually narrower than the numbers at some UK REIT peers, but, given the quality of Derwent’s portfolio and the actions its management have taken to reduce the financial risks associated with it developments, the Global Investor thinks that Derwent’s valuation is too pessimistic. In addition, REITs are a good portfolio diversification tool and London commercial real estate is a tier one location, thanks to the UK’s strong rule of law and excellent time-zone location for international businesses.

Risks

So, what are the risks? Well, of course, sentiment could worsen still on a dragged-out Brexit. As mentioned already, the locking in of letting pre-completion means that Derwent will miss out on upside in a market recovery and this would impact NAV growth. In this sense, Derwent is an ideal holding for a “Goldilocks” UK economy. More aggressive REITs would perform better in a hot market but would suffer more on the downside too.

Conclusion

The Global Investor isn’t recommending Derwent as a macro bet on the UK. The thesis is based on strong management, with Derwent achieving “best-in-class” results with an attractive portfolio of developments in strong locations for residential property in London. The recent ability to achieve better than expected rents shows management knows what it is doing. The discount to fair value provides a margin of safety, and with net debt/equity of just 0.2 it has the firepower to snap up attractive opportunities when it sees fit.

UK listed Investment Trusts over time fluctuate around 1x NAV. While the Global Investor targets 1.1x NAV as an exit point, expect gradual growth in Derwent’s NAV and income via dividends to provide returns during the holding period, in addition to the fair value realisation (the difference between the 1.1x NAV on sale and the 0.9x NAV on entry) achieved on exit.

