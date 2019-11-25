Skyworks: China Risk Caps Upside

Lots to like from Skyworks' Q4 as the company looks to put the Huawei fallout behind it.

Skyworks (SWKS) posted a surprisingly strong Q4 despite its continued reliance on mobile - the company continues to derive ~60-70% of its revenue from mobile and the remaining from non-mobile end markets. Despite losing a large chunk of revenue as a result of the Huawei ban, the company looks to be on track for a recovery. Although shares trade at a relative undervaluation to peers, I think the discount is largely justified as China revenue remains a major risk. Assuming an ~13x fwd multiple, in line with its historical average, I believe shares offer limited upside at this point.

Q4 Puts and Takes

Coming closely on the heels of the US govt adding Skyworks’ major client, Huawei, to its entity list, the company reported its Q4 financial results, which saw an ~18% YoY top-line reduction to $827.4 million.

Source: Q4 Press Release

The headline numbers were largely expected, however, as Q4 revenue of $827M and non-GAAP EPS of $1.52 was largely in line with guidance.

Notably, however, after adjusting for Huawei, the company reported strong sequential revenue growth of 20%. Here's management on the Q4 call:

When excluding the revenue from Huawei in both the June and September quarters, our revenue increased 20% sequentially. This represents one of the strongest sequential growth rates for Skyworks."

The company’s quarterly gross margin deteriorated in Q4 on account of $12.8 million of non-recurring charges due to losses on the disposal of assets. For FY2019, non-recurring charges came in at $83.2 million, consisting primarily of an inventory-related charge due to lower expected demand following Huawei's addition to the Entity List.

Source: Form 10-K

Despite the Huawei-related headwinds, cash generation was a major positive - the company posted strong operating cash flow ($417 million vs. $207.6 million) in Q4, primarily due to inventory management, which, in turn, boosted free cash flow ($333 million).

Source: Q4 Press Release

The company’s strategy to in-source filters and the impact from Huawei restrictions helped to reduce days of inventory by 4 days QoQ and by 44 days YoY. It is expected to further come down in the next quarter with longer term guidance in the 120-145 range.

Yeah, so I feel comfortable with where we are from an inventory level. Actually the days on inventory came down four days to 135 days, and is expected to continue to come down in the December quarter, but looking forward, inventory is going to split the rate between 120 days to 140, to 145 days and again, that is higher than a couple years ago, mainly driven by our filter manufacturing."

Skyworks has continued with its strategy to return capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and buy-backs. In Q4 2018, the company increased its dividend by 6 cents, from 32 cents in Q3 2018 to 38 cents in Q4 2018. It has maintained the same trajectory and again increased the dividend by 6 cents to 44 cents in Q4 2019. The company also repurchased $146.3 million worth of common stock, down 38% from $235 million in Q4 2018.

Source: Form 10-K

Guidance Update

Guidance for the upcoming quarter was positive - though the company is cautious on account of Huawei risks, it is expecting Q1 revenue to come in at $870-890 million, with QoQ growth of 6.4% (at guidance midpoint). The sequential growth number includes major tailwinds on account of the upcoming 5G launch and seasonal headwinds in the broad markets segment.

The company also expects to see margins recover as uncertainties around Huawei settle in the coming months, but is expecting a 30 bps QoQ decline in gross margins in the next quarter. To address the margin headwinds, the company will implement a cost-saving plan to reduce earnings dilution and is expecting a 250 bps QoQ reduction in opex.

Though Huawei's demand remains weak going into next year, the company expects to capitalize on 5G momentum continuing to build into the next year. It has already announced design wins at Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Broad Markets Segment Progressing Well

Another interesting takeaway from the Q4 call was the additional color on the broad markets segment - contribution reduced by 400 bps QoQ from 37% to 33% of revenue for the quarter. Some of Huawei's revenue was accounted for in this segment, which resulted in the drag. Revenue, excluding Huawei, improved on both a quarterly and yearly basis due to Wi-Fi 6 adoption, the 5G opportunity (beyond mobile), and excellent traction in audio. The revenue rate is encouraging at "well above" $1.1B/annum with good progress shown by design wins at Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Ford (NYSE:F), Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF), Rockwell (NYSE:ROK), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). The company is also focused on reducing customer acquisition costs in the segment.

The segment is guided to return to 10%+ growth rates with the ramping up of opportunities at Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), and other 5G wins. The company also expects to reap benefits as Wi-Fi 6 enters its adoption phase next year, along with the expansion of its IoT design win pipeline among some large clients. The segment progress will be a key metric to monitor in upcoming quarters as the company seeks to expand its addressable market across emerging technologies such as IoT, mobile, automotive, etc.

Source: Investor Presentation

China Substitution Remains a Key Risk

There is no doubt that the Huawei ban has hurt the company’s topline badly - Huawei accounted for 15% of the company’s revenue until recently and is down to just 1% in Q4 2019.

Source: Form 10-K

Huawei has already started to substitute Skyworks’ technology with in-house developed components as well as a shift toward more localized sourcing from vendors in China, Taiwan and Japan. I think it's worth noting that a similar scenario had played out in the modem business sometime back, where we saw a domino effect in vendors switching component suppliers one after the other. The probability of less geopolitically significant Chinese clients like Vivo and Xiaomi switching to other vendors is, however, significant despite the high cost of substitution given the Chinese government's increased focus on technology independence. It may take some time for Huawei's impact to taper off, but management’s guidance on broad markets continuing to out-grow mobile seems reasonable, though maintaining historical growth rates (17% revenue CAGR; 27% EPS CAGR) will be challenging.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation

Though some of its industry peers (e.g., Qorvo, Broadcom) trade at very lofty earnings multiples, I have assigned a more conservative ~13x on forward earnings per share of $7.80, a slight premium to historical averages, placing fair value at ~$ 101 (~5% upside). I see room for expansion given the company’s solid operating model, increasing portion of non-mobile revenues, exposure to 5G secular growth trends, and growing capital returns, but I am hesitant to apply a premium multiple given the China-related headwinds.

P/E EV/EBITDA Qorvo 49.4 14.5 Broadcom 43.9 16.5 Qualcomm 24.1 10.8 Average 39.1 13.9 Skyworks 19.7 11.6

Source: Author Estimates, Company Filings, GuruFocus

Conclusion

Overall, Skyworks' Q4 2019 performance showed that the company is on its way to recovery, posting encouraging numbers, particularly on the top line post-Huawei ban. Some non-recurring inventory-related charges diluted the quarterly margins, but once the impact tapers off in the coming quarters, we should see a margin recovery follow suit. However, there is substitution risk associated with the mobile business, though the company’s broad markets segment continues to do well and should offset mobile-related weakness over the long run. Though shares trade at a discounted multiple relative to peers, I am hesitant to assign a more aggressive earnings multiple pending clarity on China-related risks (Skyworks derives ~$720 million revenue from China).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.