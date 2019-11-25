Wm Morrison: A Value For Money Supermarket

The principal activity of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCPK:MRWSF) (OTCPK:MRWSY) is the operation of retail supermarket stores and associated activities.

In 2015, then Wm Morrison chief executive Dalton Philips resigned after reporting declining like-for-like sales over the Christmas period. The turmoil was compounded when the dividend was chopped to 5p from 13.7p the year before. Investors hated Wm Morrison with a passion. In late 2016, disclosed short positions against the shares peaked at more than 19%.

Fast forward to today and the effort of an aggressive turnaround plan pursued by Philips’s successor David Potts is starting to bear fruit. Mr. Potts, a former Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) executive, cut costs and closed underperforming stores. Shorts still stand at 5.7%, so the strategy still has some naysayers.

The group is recovering strongly, though. Growing again, the fruit bearing has been in the form of successive special dividends having been paid out. Not only an attractive dividend case now, Morrisons has a deepening partnership with Amazon (AMZN); the Global Investor thinks the shares warrant a second look, given the turnaround and stock price underperformance vis-à-vis peers. Year to date, Morrison’s shares have lagged the FTSE UK Food & Drug Retailers sector by 20%. The rotation from leaders to laggards strategy that institutional fund managers often deploy after the year-end portfolio window dressing is out of way alone suggests a stock market bounce in the near year.

The UK retail market

The retailer sources and processes a lot of the fresh produce it sells through its nearly 500 supermarkets and online delivery service. Morrisons also has a large wholesale operation that serves companies from e-commerce – including Amazon, to convenience stores, to petrol station operators. Revenues were £17.7bn in the year to February 2019, and management says its wholesale operations are on track to reach a £1bn revenue target in the current financial year.

The UK has faced a very difficult retail environment over the last few years, with the larger supermarkets – including Morrisons – continuing to give up market share to discounters such as Aldi and Lidl and online retailers like Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF). Morrisons has managed to hold up reasonably well relative to the other big supermarkets, losing just 1% share since the beginning of 2017, to leave it with a 10% market share.

First-half results

The group performed above expectations in its first half and reported adjusted pre-tax profits up 5.3% at £198m. The same period last year was a difficult comparison year due to the balmy summer, the men’s soccer World Cup and a royal wedding, all providing support to that period’s numbers, so while 5.3% growth may not sound that impressive by itself, it was actually very strong based on the underlying macro environment. First-half free cash flow strengthened by £15m to £244m. This allowed the board to propose a special dividend of 2p, the fourth one in the past two years.

Balance Sheet Situation

Why be paying out additional dividends when the retail environment is so difficult? Is it a smart financial strategy? Actually, it’s justified: Morrisons’ balance sheet looks fine. Its net debt/equity is just 0.3x. New lease accounting rules have not impacted the group much as its property portfolio is 86% freehold. This has protected it from having to report new liabilities under IFRS 16.

Reporting leases as a balance sheet liability has led to a £1.4 billion increase in net debt to £2.4 billion. This compares with an increase of more than £10 billion at Tesco and £5.8 billion for J Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF).

The recent turnaround that CEO David Potts has implemented has also been driven by squeezing cash out of working capital. Cash flows improved by $1 billion by lengthening payment terms with suppliers: trade creditors rose from £1.4 billion to £2.4 billion between February 2015 and February 2019. Obviously, while this improves the efficiency of the balance sheet it’s an improvement that can only go so far.

Amazon Upside

Morrison’s partnership with Amazon began in 2016. It has been providing wholesale for Amazon’s Prime, Fresh and Pantry online groceries. This partnership was recently expanded and now together they will offer same-day grocery deliveries in at least five new cities. Previously they offered this service in just four cities. While wholesale is just a small part of Morrison’s overall operation, its management is very bullish on the new partnership and sees it as a “capital light growth opportunity.” This increased closeness between the two groups has made longstanding speculation of an Amazon takeover rifer.

Morrison’s growing relationship with Amazon may only be speculation, but a deal rationale makes sense and there’s no smoke without fire, as the saying goes. Even without this potential transaction, which would likely give shareholders at least 20% upside from today’s share price in a takeover offer, the Global Investor finds it is Morrison’s management’s focus on fundamentals that drives its appeal. Recent operational outperformance gives the Global Investor confidence about the group’s attraction as a dividend payer, and the continued growth of the wholesale business is opening additional routes to growth. The stock’s Price to Book ratio at 1.0x is too low given the new capital-light growth opportunity with Amazon.

Risks

The UK supermarket industry is a very competitive market and Morrison’s margins are on the thin side: return on equity 5.3%. However, this seems to be all priced in already.

Conclusion

This is a long-term buy and hold. A trailing dividend yield of 3.3% but a forward yield of 6.8% is very reasonable given the stable nature of the business. The stock is not expensive, has under-performed peers this year but its growing relationship with Amazon is an as-of-yet unrecognised competitive advantage and also a potential runway for a takeover by Amazon gives the stock a form of convexity rarely seen in equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRWSF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.