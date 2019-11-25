IYT: Hedging Against A U.S.-China No-Deal With Transports ETF

In the event of failure to secure an agreement leading to renewed escalation of the trade war, IYT most likely will bear the brunt of the resulting correction.

Being highly correlated to manufacturing and trade-related economic indicators, the transports serve as a barometer of progress on trade talks.

One month into "substantial progress" made between U.S. and China trade talks and numerous headlines of an imminent Phase One trade deal, an actual agreement has been looking more elusive with U.S. and China unable to agree on rollback of tariffs. To complicate matters further, the deterioration of Hong Kong protests led to expedited vote and passage of Hong Kong Democracy Bill by both chambers of Congress. Per SCMP, China quickly reacted with vows to retaliate if it is signed into law:

In a statement after the bill was passed by the U.S. Senate, the Chinese foreign ministry said Foreign Vice-Minister Ma Zhaoxu had summoned William Klein, the U.S. embassy’s minister counselor for political affairs. “China will take strong opposing measures, and the U.S. has to bear all the consequences,” the statement said.

While major equity indices continued drifting higher with S&P 500 (SPY) breaking through 3100 handle, the Dow Jones Transportation Index (IYT) has notably diverged and sold -3% off the recent highs.

Transports vs. U.S. & China Manufacturing Indices

An explanation of the divergence is the fact that the transports are one of the most economically sensitive sectors. Indeed, looking at the past 10 years, the IYT's year-over-year performance follows almost in tandem with the year-over-year change in the U.S. ISM Manufacturing index:

Evidently, an acceleration/deceleration of the manufacturing activity in the U.S. tends to lead to higher/lower prices in IYT. Similarly, IYT's performance also exhibits high correlation with China's Caixin Manufacturing ISM index:

Hence, with both U.S. and China's respective manufacturing indices sliding into a downturn since the trade war began, it is no surprise IYT remains capped under its 2018 peak even as major equity indices surged to record highs. While the Chinese index has turned positive since bottoming early 2019, its U.S. counterpart only recently plunged to contractionary territory under 50. Whether manufacturing growth picks up again in the world's 2 largest economies will largely hinge on whether the trade war can finally come to a halt.

Transports vs. Trade-Related Indicators

Meanwhile, the Freight Transportation Services Index, which is based on the amount of freight carried by the for-hire transportation industry, is a barometer on trade volume and likewise moves closely with IYT. As illustrated below, slowdowns in freight shipments have coincided with selloffs in IYT since the onset of the bull market.

After reaching an all-time high in August, the Freight Transportation Services Index fell 2.5% in September. According to the AJOT:

The Freight TSI September decrease of 2.5% was broad based, driven by significant declines in water, rail carloads, trucking, pipeline and air freight, while rail intermodal increased modestly. The TSI decline took place against a background of decline in other indicators.

Although it was just one data point, further deterioration looks probable considering the fact that the Baltic Dry Index, another related but higher frequency indicator, has recently plummeted after spiking to multi-year highs. It will certainly be worthwhile to monitor the two indicators for clues of the next major direction of IYT.

Should trade talks break down from here, President Trump would most certainly raise tariffs on December 15th as scheduled, "a move that would hit virtually all imports from China and have more pronounced effects on households than in previous rounds" per Business Insider. In that scenario, transports would most definitely bear the brunt of a stock market correction resulting from an economic slowdown.

Trade Idea: March IYT 175 Puts

Without questions, failure to reach a trade deal agreement would immediately follow with a sizable correction in stock markets across the world. We recommend March 20 IYT 175 puts as a portfolio hedge, which costs $3.4 per contract as of 11/22 close. The rationale is that IYT would most likely plunge below year-to-date lows of 175 and retest the bottom of its 2-year consolidation of 155. The target profit would be $16.6 per contract, about 5x the original cost. The scenario looks plausible given the U.S. Manufacturing ISM is actually inferring a price decline of about -25%, which has been averted thus far but may yet materialize should economic optimism crumbles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.