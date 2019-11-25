After A 20% Gain, Parker-Hannifin Is No Longer Attractive

As the stock has rallied over 20% we find it is no longer an attractive time to enter a new position.

The company has a broad portfolio of industrial products that are necessary for a variety of industries.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is one of the least-talked-about dividend kings I know of. The company was founded in 1917 and has quietly raised its dividend for 62 years in a row. In an investment in this conglomerate 25 years ago would have led to a 1183% return - not too shabby. The company has continued to grow its presence in a variety of industries, which has quietly made it a consortium of sorts. The company touches lives in a variety of ways and yet is not a familiar name to most consumers. In the long term, the company has a strategy that should position it to continue being the dominant player in each of the industries it operates in. This should produce positive returns for investors, hopefully for the next 25 years as well. However, after the recent run up in shares, new investors would probably be better off waiting for another sell off.

Performance

Parker-Hannifin recently reported earnings that were evident of a slowdown at its core.

The company saw a decline in revenue which was impacted by a decrease in orders and currency translations as well as a divestiture. The company highlighted the following decreases in each division.

Orders decreased 2% for total Parker

Orders decreased 6% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses

Orders decreased 10% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses

Orders increased 22% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis

While this normally would signal trouble in the business, much of this is due to a general weakening in the global macro-economic environment. However, the company is still integrating acquisitions as well as taking on new ones to help it continue the record performance it is recognizing in earnings.

Now here comes the not so positive part: The company issued guidance for Fiscal 2020 last quarter that showed a potential slow down. Management had expected -3% to 0% sales growth - not positive at all but not horrible. Guidance for earnings per share in the range of $11.38 to $12.18, or $11.50 to $12.30 on an adjusted basis meant little growth for this year.

Now management gave updated guidance again which came in quite a bit lower. The company has revised guidance for earnings per share to the range of $8.53 to $9.33, or $10.10 to $10.90 on an adjusted basis. Additionally, management highlighted that it no expects organic sales to decline in the range of 7.5% to 4.5%. Not quite the kind of results we would expect to see with shares trading near highs.

These acquisitions are part of management's 5 year plan for 10% EPS CAGR.

The company is doing this through acquisition and synergies and not just doing it for the sake of growth.

As we can see the company has been steadily increasing its operating margins through these opportunistic acquisitions and plans to continue to do so by increasing this to 19% in 2023. This alongside with the growth in revenue could drive earnings meaningfully higher and the stock price along with it.

The details of the first acquisition announced in April of Lord Corporation is found below.

The deal may seem a bit expensive, but given the currently low interest rate environment deals are going for a premium. The important note is that after synergies, Parker-Hannifin is paying less than 10x 2019 EBITDA for the diversified operation. What I like further is that the company will help increase Parker-Hannifin total sales by about 10% in the first year. Furthermore, the company operates at a high margin, helping boost overall company margins.

The company also has been growing sales at a faster clip than Parker-Hannifin has been by itself.

The company was able to see a 25% increase in cash flow despite the slow down in orders.

This is nice to see as cash flow helps support the growing dividend, increased debt burden, further share buybacks, and general operations. As the company continues to increase its cash flow it should become more valuable.

This and the presumed synergies should be very beneficial to total company operating margins. It also should be easy to accelerate sales for the new division as it operates in many of the same industries Parker already does.

The company has products that are necessary across a variety of industries.

Without these products, many of the manufacturers would be lost as there is no replacement for Lord's highly specialized products.

The combined portfolio of products gives Parker-Hannifin a better offering of solutions to products and enhances customer relationships.

The combined company would have an estimated $15.5 billion in sales FY2019 and with an improved margin profile, even more earnings. With the synergies, the company would have an additional $369 million in EBITDA, this should add about $2 in earnings per share in year one which has not been accounted for in guidance.

More recently, the company announced the acquisition of Exotic Metals Forming Company which primarily manufacturers sheet metal and other products of the sort for the Aerospace industry. It seems that Parker-Hannifin is dedicated to growing its exposure to an industry with attractive long term prospects which I like.

This transaction also improves the overall margin profile for PH.

However, the lower net sales means this probably won't improve the overall profile of operating margins for Parker.

This plus side is that the company is growing sales at a rate almost 5x above Parker-Hannifin by itself.

Part of this of course is the law of large numbers, but it benefits from operating in an industry with record demand.

This company also provides products that are necessary for airplane operation and has most of its revenue under long term contracts.

This provides a stable source of revenue that should whether any downturn and provide a safe stream of earnings for Parker. It is important to note that the company manufacturers products for Boeing's (BA) 737max. This could impact sales as the company has grounded these planes for quite some time and may need to halt manufacturing due to a natural buildup of inventory.

The added EBITDA from this deal should further help add to earnings about another $1 per share. This too is unaccounted for in guidance. While these acquisitions come at a cost, it is important to note that Parker-Hannifin generates strong cash flows that help support these moves. It recently saw its credit rating downgraded due to the moves, but I believe it should quickly be able to de-lever and regain the status it once had. The recent move by S&P leaves Parker-Hannifin with an A- credit rating, still quite safe and attractive by any measure.

Valuation

Taking a look at historical valuations is one way in which I identify opportunity. If the company trades below its own historical valuation levels and fundamentals are stable or growing, then it usually signals opportunity.

In this case we can see Parker-Hannifin shares currently trade above their average P/S, P/B, forward P/E and PEG ratio. They do trade below their average P/E and P/CF. This means the shares probably are overvalued or at the very least fairly valued at this time. Usually a company with strong free cash flow generation, a safe payout ratio, and a long history of raising its dividend sees a premium price for its stock. This is why when we last reviewed the shares we thought they were a good buy.

Looking at the historical yield, we can see if we can get an above average dividend yield.

In the last 24 years, shares have typically yielded 1.69%, anything above this is considered above average and typically presents an opportunity for investors. We would expect the dividend to revert to the mean and provide upside potential. With shares currently yielding 1.79%, investors can lock in a dividend that is above average but not by much. A better deal would be a yield closer to 2%.

Taking a look at the dividend history. We can see that Parker is a reliable dividend payer and picking up an above average dividend from the company would be an opportunity. The company has raised its dividend for 62 years and has done so without significantly increasing the payout ratio.

The company doesn't do token raises either. The 5 year average growth rate is 10.56%. This combined with the low payout ratio leaves plenty of room for continued raises as an attractive rate.

Conclusion

Parker-Hannifin has seen its shares rally off of its lows by over 20%. The company continues to perform but a recent slowdown begs the question on why shares are near highs. It has two pending acquisitions that could boost earning but 25% in the future which would be one reason. Once this starts to show in the earnings reports it should result in a higher stock price. In the meantime, the company offers a close to average dividend yield versus its own history. While it is not the highest dividend yield, it is certainly attractive none the less. Investors with a long term time horizon should take into account the progress the company has made over the last two decades and recognize that the performance should continue. It is not without risk as a global economic slowdown would impact sales due to its exposure to equipment and industrial manufacturing, but it seems the company has recognized this and is taking risk off the table by diversification. For new investors, waiting for a pullback would make more sense. For long-term shareholders, continuing to hold on while the company works through a slowdown makes the most sense.

