The Most Recent News About Wirecard AG Is Not Really News - But Problematic Nonetheless

Following the news around Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY) begins to feel like Groundhog Day (and arguably, I might very well be the proverbial groundhog here). Every few weeks there are new critical media reports. And every few weeks the stock price is sent tumbling by said reports.

This time it was the revelation that the 2017 audit of the company's Singapore has not been signed off. Given the circumstances, this should neither be very newsworthy nor dramatic. What made the whole matter problematic in the first place is once again Wirecard's abysmal communication and lack of transparency. So once again, by its own fault, Wirecard allowed comparably small news to emerge into a significant problem. And that comes yet again at the expense of shareholders, first and foremost.

What Has Happened?

Once again, the source of the bad news is the company's Singapore unit. Apparently, the local auditor refused to sign off on the audit for 2017 due to documents being unavailable. The reason those documents were not available is apparently the ongoing investigation conducted by Singapore authorities following the accounting scandal made public earlier this year.

Wirecard itself repeatedly pointed to the company's consolidated audit which has been signed off in full. It notably never claimed that the local audit had been signed off, but neither did it make public the fact that it had not been. In a statement, the company underlined that the restrictions of the Singapore audit had no relevance for the consolidated financial statements.

Always The Same Mistake

All in all, the recent reports are less newsworthy than they may appear at first sight. In fact, they would probably not have had as much of an impact if Wirecard had not once again made the same mistake it has been making so often.

There is a rather compelling explanation for the whole matter. It is not an unusual situation at all under such circumstances. Wirecard should have simply been transparent from the start. If the company had made the facts public itself and explained the reasons right away, there would have been much less cause for suspicion.

Instead, once again management displayed stubborn unwillingness to openly admit mistakes made in the past and waited until it could read about the matter in the papers. Notably, unlike on previous instances, this time it was not the Financial Times that broke the news. Instead, Germany's Handelsblatt was the first media outlet to report on the matter. So this time, Wirecard will not be able to blame it all on a personal vendetta by a disgruntled journalist.

It is a very clear pattern: Wirecard never proactively reports problems. The company always waits until the news is out, and its explanations appear like attempts to cover up. By now, management should have learned that this strategy does not work.

Measureable Financial Impact

The scandals are not only disruptive to Wirecard's image, they also have a measurable negative impact financially. Legal and financial statement costs more than tripled from €9.7 million to €30.1 million during the first nine months YoY. During the same period, consulting and consulting-related expenses grew about 65 percent to €34.1 million. The company explicitly explains this saying "investigations in Asia".

At roughly around 6 percent of EBITDA and around 7.5 percent of EBIT, these additional costs may not be dramatic, but neither are they insignificant. And notably, the cost for the special audit to be conducted by KPMG, which was commissioned after the end of the period, will come on top.

Special Audit Offers The Chance For Improvement

While the special audit will, of course, cost money, it offers a potentially much more valuable chance for significant improvements. KPMG has been commissioned to "clarify fully and independently all accusations" raised by the FT. For that purpose, the auditors will have unrestricted access to all information on every level of the group. Given that there will be massive public scrutiny, I am very confident that KPMG will be acting with utmost care and thoroughness. After all, it has to preserve its own reputation.

So, I believe that if KPMG finds no or only minor irregularities, this would be a very positive signal. I would, however, caution that Wirecard plans to publish the results and not the full report. I believe that a summary would only be able to have a lasting positive effect if KPMG's conclusion amounts to no less than a full and total exoneration. In any other case - including minor but easily explainable irregularities - full transparency would be more advisable. That way, management would also be able to demonstrate that it has finally learned from its mistakes.

Conclusion

All in all, I believe that the recent news from Singapore is not as dramatic as one might think. In fact, it is not even really newsworthy. However, the need for Wirecard to change its approach towards transparency has yet again become evident.

Wirecard needs to improve its internal compliance meaningfully. To be fair, it should be mentioned that the company has taken first steps to grow its compliance department. Nonetheless, I believe that it might be time to also create a dedicated position at the highest management level. Currently, CFO Alexander von Knoop is responsible for compliance as well, and the last month have shown that it might be time to split the responsibilities.

The special audit may be a chance for Wirecard to demonstrate its willingness and ability to learn from its mistakes and improve its compliance and transparency. If the company fails yet again to do so, I believe the stock will remain vulnerable to negative coverage.

It would not surprise me if the stock begins to climb higher again soon. Until the next report. To break this cycle, more than just financial performance will be necessary. Regaining trust will be paramount. For investors who can tolerate increased volatility and the risk of further revelations, however, the recent developments might offer a chance as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.