Ford Presents A Safe 6.6% Return With A High Margin Of Safety

The company has been dealing with its lack of profitability in China as well as concerns over negotiations with the UAW.

Selling cash covered puts has always been my favorite strategy, but the idea to get paid to wait to buy a stock at a lower basis seems unheard of for many. How many times have you second guessed yourself before investing? Always wondering if you should wait since the stock might go lower, but then also have doubts that it may rise. I have a list of stocks I want to buy at lower price points, but in this market, where valuations keep rising, I found selling puts to be the ultimate win-win scenario.

Ford (F) presents a similar scenario. There is no question about the company experiencing significant issues. I'll address a summary of the concerns before I dive in to the strategy.

Issues facing Ford

The company was negotiating an agreement with the UAW. The concern was any failed talks could create a labor strike similar to the one GM experienced. However, just a few days ago, the company finally ratified a deal with the UAW. This clears up any large risks of production issues, which would occur because of a strike.

The company has also had difficulty in international markets. China which is a massive market has largely been unprofitable for the company. In the last quarter alone, revenues declined 27%. While this is concerning, the company has been focusing on improving operations there and returning to profitability. In the last quarter, China still accounted for a loss of $300M in EBIT, but that is still $100M less than the prior period. Also, the company has been focused on pushing their sales network while focusing on models that are more likely to be purchased by the average Chinese consumer such as the Focus and Edge lines. American brands only account for 9.5% of the market share for light vehicles in China. Automotive News reports that a large chunk of this decline could be due to Chinese regulators having stricter requirements regarding fuel efficiency. Due to this, the company is pushing for a focus on electric vehicles. Just recently it announced, the first ever Mustang SUV, which will be all electric. Ford has also created a long-term vision by investing $11 billion over the next few years. The goal is by 2022 to have the majority of its models be either electric or have some form of hybrid option available. I believe the company will be well positioned to gain market share in the China market while pleasing regulators.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock has significantly underperformed the S&P index over the last two years. The stock is down 27%, while the index is up nearly 19%.

The company is still producing solid free cash flow, but has guided down full year EBIT by $500M, which is significant, but regardless on the low-end Ford is still expected to earn $6.5B.

While management is certainly trying to turn the tides here, investors have been cautious. The valuation makes the stock seem cheap, but there is always concern that guidance could further be reduced. This makes Ford a fantastic play for selling a cash covered put.

Why Ford is a prefect stock for this strategy?

Remember that when selling puts, investors must always do so knowing there is a chance you will hold the underlying company. Selling puts allows investors to find your comfort level and collect some change while doing so.

I created a scenario chart showing current forecasts plus a stressed scenario as well.

Projected EPS 2020 $1.04 $1.31 $1.56 P/E (Assuming $6.54 cost) 6.29 4.99 4.19 Stressed Scenario EPS (30% Decline) $0.73 $0.92 $1.09 Stressed P/E 8.98 7.13 5.99

The initial projections on EPS for 2020 are from 18 analysts that cover Ford. The low range is the lowest estimate, mid range is the average, and the high range is the highest estimate. If we base the average cost of shares of $6.54 (Strike Minus Premium), even at the low range, you'd be looking at a forward P/E of 6.29. I’ll delve into more detail on this in a bit.

However, I believe there is definitely some chance that earnings could further decline. The company is currently spending $11 billion on hopes that they could push into the electric car market. Let's say this does not end up becoming a success. We also have an ongoing trade war which could be problematic. Autonews reported that Ford would be highly vulnerable if tariffs were implemented. China is planning to introduce a 25% tariff on imports in December, which would further hurt the company from turning a profit there.

With these risks occurring, I put in our stressed scenario a 30% decline in earnings for 2020. This would assume that many of Ford's strategies would go wrong and also account for outside factors such as the trade war. Even at the low end of the range, we are looking at a 9x multiple on our worst case stressed estimate. Remember that investors have already been beating up on Ford primarily as there is belief that earnings could slide further. The market may certainly be discounting Ford, but the chances of such a large decline would be minimal. The company is currently projecting to end the year at a low of $1.20 in EPS. At the .73 EPS in the scenario, this would be 40% drop in 2020 earnings over 2019. A hard situation to see happening.

I like Ford as a company for multiple reasons. One is that there is no denying the brand value that is associated with the company. Yes, the company has been struggling when it comes to sales lately, but most of this as I mentioned above was simply not adapting to a changing market. I believe management is fully aware of where the company needs to position itself, which is why it is moving heavily into the electrical vehicle market. Another reason is that even with guidance cuts, the company is still expected to produce a solid EBIT of $6.5 billion. So the underlying fundamentals of the company are still sound even if earnings decline a bit more.

The Options Strategy

Though I favor investors sell shorter term puts in order to avoid exposure, I believe investors can achieve a solid return with a nice margin of safety by selling a longer term one.

Currently, the January 2021 $7 strike puts are trading for .46. This means that investors will earn a 6.6% return for a 14 month hold. While this may seem low for some, this is actually a great return for the margin of safety that is included in this.

In order for options to be exercised, the stock would need to decline by 20% from its current price before it hits the $7 strike. Just something to keep in mind is that the stock has not went below $7.65 in the past five years. Now previous performance is clearly not an indication of the future, but there clearly is a much lower chance of it going below that threshold.

I recommend investors that are looking to purchase Ford at a lower cost basis consider this option. Remember, there is always a chance that your option might be exercised if it hits that strike, so do not consider this strategy if you have no intention to hold the underlying security.

Two situations will happen between now and the call date. The stock stays above the strike and investors pocket a 6.6% return without having to hold the stock or it falls below the strike. If the stock does fall below the strike, investors will own shares of Ford at $6.54 (Strike - Premium).

Conclusion

Ford’s stock has been underperforming the overall market due to a variety of issues such as losses in China as well as the company’s inability to provide an appealing set of products for consumers such as hybrid or electric vehicles. However, losses in China are being reduced and the company has set aside a massive $11 billion investment to push heavily into creating newer EV products such as the new Mustang SUV, which should see significant traction amongst consumers.

Though the stock has decline significantly, the company is producing billions in EBIT primarily due to its presence in the North American markets. I am sure there are many interested investors that would love to take a stake in Ford at a basis of $6.54 if that were to happen. Based on my stressed case scenario of a 30% decline on the current low end of earnings, investors would still be acquiring the stock at a 9x multiple if the options are exercised. This is a great way of getting paid to wait, a philosophy which I am big believer in. I highly recommend investors consider this strategy, which presents a good return with a nice margin of safety on a fundamentally sound company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.