December 2019 Stock Watch List

I have cash readily on hand to take advantage of weakness in any of my target companies.

It hit me for the first time on my drive home yesterday—Christmas is just around the corner. To the tune of Do You Hear What I Hear, the ice was broken on the first holiday tune of the season. That provides some solace, at least, as we near the end of the cold November chill.

As an investor, the festive spirit has me thinking about what I would like to add to my portfolio over the coming month. There are currently three companies topping my list of potential buys.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)

CNI specializes in the transportation business, particularly through rail. Its rail network spans ~20,000 route-miles and touches three coasts, giving it plenty of access points from which to conduct commerce internationally.

While there are upsides to shipping goods by rail including reduced greenhouse emissions (compared with trucking) and greater volume capacity across large distances, my personal favourite aspect of the railway industry is the incredibly high barriers to entry. Warren Buffett refers to this as one component of what constitutes a moat; the harder it is for others to compete, the better. It would be a gargantuan task for a start-up to enter the industry, certainly within Canada and the U.S.

Earlier this week, a strike was announced for ~3,200 of CNI’s employees (train conductors and railyard coordinators in Canada). The union’s position is that the strike is based around negotiations for safer, better working conditions. CNI’s position is that the strike actually relates to financial concerns. JJ Ruest, CEO of CNI, had this to say:

“[W]hile the current average salary of a Canadian conductor is $114,000 plus benefits, including a defined benefits pension plan, the union is seeking wage and benefit improvements beyond those negotiated this year. ... Safety is a core value at CN. Although the union has claimed that the strike was about safety, those statements do not reflect our discussions."

Source: CN.ca - Labour Negotiations Update

The company’s share price has been trending downward this week, quite possibly on unrest caused by this issue. I had purchased shares on two occasions in early October when the price fell and would welcome the opportunity to continue buying at similar prices:

Data by YCharts

The bottom line in this story, for me, is that strikes will come and go, but the company itself remains an integral player in the healthy functioning of the Canadian and other economies. In taking a longer term view, this isn’t the sort of disruption I expect will be a story in five or ten years, so I would rather size it up opportunistically.

CNI’s dividend is clocking in at ~1.8%, which shouldn’t necessarily turn any heads. However, the company has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 1995, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 16%. Given the low dividend yield, that suggests the price has also been rising at an impressive clip. With a target dividend payout ratio of 35% and 2018 payout ratio of 31%, there is certainly still plenty of room for growth.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

DIS is easily one of the most recognizable entertainment companies in the world. It is best known for its namesake brand and resorts, though its full roster of media offerings include other blockbusters including Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar; these are some of the most iconic brands and are recognizable to virtually everyone, including toddlers.

In April of this year, the company unveiled plans for its recently released streaming service, Disney+. This sent shares skyrocketing beyond 10% on the initial announcement. I initiated a position of my own in the stock in May, realizing that while I was late to the party, it was still worth locking in some shares. I was hoping to average down over time. Since then, the stock has risen further, most remarkably the day after the launch of Disney+ when the tally of 10M first-day subscribers was announced.

Having stated the above, hysteria in a stock price isn’t something that interests me. What really stood out to me was CEO Bob Iger’s plans for original content on the new streaming service:

“Within a year of launch, the amount of original content on Disney+ will increase to more than 45 series, specials and movies and will expand to more than 60 original projects per year by year-five.”

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Ambitious plans such as these might be difficult to buy into from a lesser company. From DIS, I am willing to wager my investment dollars that they’ll back it up with action. This is the sort of commitment—truly an all-in—that will be required to stand out in the streaming landscape which is only going to get increasingly crowded over time.

From the consumer perspective, I did subscribe to Disney+ and have to say I am impressed with what is already offered. The new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, fully met my expectations (that’s a good thing—I had high hopes) and has me feeling optimistic about the quality that consumers can expect from DIS. I’m also planning a full Star Wars marathon in advance of Episode IX (no promises on Episode VIII, mind you).

The company currently has a low dividend yield of ~1.2% dividend. This is far lower than I would typically reach for a dividend growth company, but DIS is in a truly transformative phase right now and the story for this one isn’t solely about the income potential in the near term. Subject to available funds, I may pull the trigger around current prices as I am most interested at the moment in bulking up my stake.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

MSFT is a highly diversified technology company. Some of the company’s best known products include its Windows operating systems (virtually synonymous with the personal computing revolution), Office 365 suite of software products, and Xbox gaming console.

Beyond the examples above, what I love about MSFT is its exposure to cloud computing and the secular growth story it represents. MSFT landed a huge win last month when it picked up the Pentagon’s JEDI cloud computing contract. This deal, worth as much $10B, positions MSFT as a major player in the field. With that contract comes the credibility that other companies will look for as they develop their own cloud strategies and look for a trusted vendor.

In terms of hardware, the company announced a number of advancements on pre-existing products as well as new models altogether. The Surface Neo was my favourite from the lineup as it features a dual-screen and fits somewhere between the tablet and laptop categories.

If MSFT’s growth runway for its products wasn’t enough, another factor I love about the company is its commitment to its dividend. Despite the low dividend yield of 1.36% at the time of writing, the most recent increase of ~11% signals strength and is one of the factors differentiating MSFT from other tech giants. I would find the company particularly attractive when sporting a 1.5% dividend yield; on the current annual payment of $2.04, this would require shares to pull back to around $136, representing a decline of around 9%.

Conclusion

All three companies listed have relatively low dividend yields, yet strong potential for continued growth. With a long investing horizon ahead, I am hoping to lock in solid prices to allow the power of compounding to work its magic.

Whether I get my wish and am able to purchase these companies are bargain prices through December remains to be seen. CNI is truly the only one experiencing short-term turbulence, though Mr. Market is fickle and I will keep my eye out for another blip as was produced last year during the holiday season.

Thank you for reading and be sure to let me know what’s on your own wish list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am actively considering a MSFT position. I hold CNI on the TSX in CAD.