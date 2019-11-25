Repsol's Excellent Opportunity To Buy In To COP's Alaska Development

A deal would be a win-win for both companies by reducing overall development costs and the associated risks of operating in Alaska.

An obvious buyer would be Repsol, which like COP has recently made several major discoveries that need large scale infrastructure development.

During last Tuesday's Analyst & Investors Meeting, ConocoPhillips (COP) announced plans to farm out 25% of a package of operated assets in Alaska. On Thursday, Alaska’s Energy Desk reported that the package includes old, new and unbuilt projects representing most of Conoco’s Alaska holdings. The assets included in the sale are the Kuparuk River unit (including Nuna), the newer Alpine unit to the west (including the Narwhal discovery) and the undeveloped Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.

As shown in the graphic below, the notable asset exception is COP's 36% share of Prudhoe Bay - the nation’s largest oil field. The package of assets being sold is - generally - all assets west of Prudhoe Bay - shown by the black dividing line (added by the author):

Source: ConocoPhillips' AIM Presentation

The proposed sales stem from Conoco's plan to invest $11 billion on its core assets in Alaska over the next decade - including $5 billion on the Willow project, and the desire to reduce overall cap-ex and risks. Some have questioned COP's decision to sell-out a package of Alaska assets that have such attractive development potential given the very low-cost production (~$25-30/bbl) and production that is ~95% oil that achieves Brent pricing. EVP and COO Matt Fox said:

So we have a prudent policy in place of not investing in large-scale projects 100% equity. We're not the only ones in the industry that do that, almost no one chooses to do that 100%. So it's consistent with our past practice ...

Source: AIM Transcript

Extended Reach Drilling Rig

To maximize resource recovery in Alaska while minimizing its development footprint, COP has designed, fabricated, and taken delivery of an extended reach drilling ("ERD") rig:

Source: AIM Presentation

The ERD rig is the largest mobile land rig in North America. It has the latest in drilling technologies, including managed pressure drilling and the latest in rig automation. It incorporates a reflexive drilling system that can automate repetitive tasks and improve performance significantly. These technologies will enable the company to drill longer and more complex wells to access additional resources. This rig is capable of drilling more than 7 miles away from the pad. Compared to existing rigs, it has 3 times the subsurface coverage - covering an area greater than 150 square miles.

Enter Repsol

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) is a global energy company based in Spain that has made several large discoveries in Alaska over the past few years. These include the Qugruk 8 (Q-8) and Qugruk 301 (Q-301) horizontal wells, which initially tested at yield rates as high as 2,160 bo/d and 4,600 bo/d, respectively. These discoveries are shown on the map below:

Source: Oil & Gas Journal

Repsol operates these discoveries with a 70% interest - partnering with Armstrong Oil & Gas (22.5%), and GMT Exploration Co. (7.5%).

Note that GMT stand for "Greater Moose's Tooth", which dovetails nicely with COP's "GMT1" and "GMT2" discoveries (see prior graphic).

In March of 2017 Repsol, along with Armstrong Oil & Gas, announced the Horseshoe Discovery, which they said was the largest U.S. onshore oil discovery in 30 years with an estimated recovery of 1.2 billion bbls of light-sweet oil. The Horseshoe wells extend by 20 miles a play already uncovered in previous campaigns in an area known as Pikka. Preliminary development concepts for Pikka expect first production in 2021 with a potential rate approaching 120,000 bo/d.

Source: Oil & Gas Journal

Note that the Pikka area (in the red circle above) is just east of COP's Alpine acreage and their Narwhal discovery.

Summary & Conclusion

COP's decision to farm-out 25% of their non-Prudhoe Bay assets in Alaska is an excellent opportunity for Repsol to reduce risks and share infrastructure investment with arguably the leading oil and gas developer in Alaska: Conoco Phillips. COP has a long and distinguished track record in Alaska and is a leader in Alaska in both seismic and drilling technology. In addition, COP's 29.1% ownership stake in the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System means Repsol's success in Alaska will mean more transportation revenue for Conoco Phillips. It's a win-win situation.

And note that Conoco Phillips and Repsol are already partners in a 20-year natural gas contract in Indonesia. Point being the two companies already know each other from rubbing elbows not only in Alaska, but in Indonesia as well.

Keep your eye on Repsol. If it inks a solid contract with ConocoPhillips in Alaska, the company could have a bright future in terms of production growth, earnings growth, and stock price appreciation. That's because it would not only share infrastructure costs with Conoco Phillips (and possibly Armstrong Oil & Gas or even a larger partner as well), but such an agreement would also likely accelerate getting its big new discoveries to market while minimizing overall project risk.

Bottom line: Repsol - possibly along with another partner - acquiring a 25% in COP's Alaska package would be a win-win for both companies.

Repsol's ADR looks to have bottomed in August, with substantial potential to the upside:

Source: Repsol

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.