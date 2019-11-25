Gold & Silver Update: December May Be A Bottom

Many regular readers on Seeking Alpha know me as one of the few gold bugs on the site recommending a high gold/silver exposure in your portfolio the last year. I personally owned a heavy weighting in the precious metals during 2019 into August-September. While I sold off a large portion of my gold/silver several months ago, another run higher could be fast approaching, after the latest necessary breather in bullish action.

Viewed from a bullish perspective, the sell-off since August has been rather mild and seems to be an exercise in timing out super bullish sentiment. Seeking Alpha author Chuck Kowalski wrote a technical driven piece last week on the potential for a bottom in gold during December around $1425 an ounce. While the exact gold bottom could be a little higher or lower than his target price, I share the view a final December dip remains a distinct possibility before another strong push higher in 2020.

Based on my personal trading and tracking of gold/silver prices over the decades, the absolute best time to own gold and silver seasonally is mid-December to late February. During the past 5 years, gold and particularly silver have had some great upside runs over this 10-12 week span. You can review a long-term 20-year seasonal gold chart below from Equity Clock. In a nutshell, the “average” gain in gold priced in U.S. Dollar has been +6.5% over 3 months starting in December. Additionally, gold has actually “outperformed” the S&P 500 by about +6% over the same period. I have marked the beginning and end points with red circles.

Source: EquityClock.com

Silver has performed even better measured from December to the end of February. Gains of closer to +10% have been the norm the last 20 years. In fact, if you had owned silver during this 3-month span only, each year the past two decades, an investor would have achieved about the same return as holding silver the entire year, all 20 years! Please review the seasonal silver charts below.

Source: EquityClock.com

I am posting 5-year charts for gold and silver prices below. You can view for yourself plenty of important bottoms in the month of December.

ETFs and Miners to Consider

My plan right now is to vastly increase my gold/silver exposure sometime in the second half of December, depending on how the economy and general stock market zig-zag in coming weeks. My favorites to purchase today are the major monetary metal ETFs of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) plus the large profitable, dividend paying, long-life reserve miners of Newmont Mining (NEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), and Pan American Silver (PAAS). Incredibly, the top miners are currently trading at P/Es around 20x and dividend yields closer to 1.5%, approaching equivalent S&P 500 readings. Historically, major gold/silver miners have traded at 50% to 100% premium valuations to the typical Wall Street business.

I have drawn 2-year charts below for each of the blue-chip precious metals investment ideas for your portfolio.

Final Thoughts

Now is a terrific time to contemplate and research the gold and silver markets, in preparation for one last down move in price for the sector the next 2-3 weeks. Investors wanting to increase their gold/silver holdings both as a hedge and a speculation will likely get a nice opening to do so soon. My message is to buy precious metals on weakness from here.

Given the U.S. Federal Reserve bank has already dropped official interest rates three times in 2019 and purchased $286 billion in new balance sheet assets (Quantitative Easing) in late 2019, it is quite remarkable gold/silver quotes have not risen more. Without doubt, the strength in U.S. stocks during September to October is directly attributed to the straight up action in banking liquidity and related confidence in future money printing levels.

Source: CNN

If the stock market swoons, the impeachment of President Trump gets ugly, and/or the U.S. economy slides into recession by early 2020, gold and silver could morph into the leading asset class for performance into January. I have stated for several years running on Seeking Alpha, gold will trade closer to $2000 an ounce soon. That forecast has not changed. Depending on how crazy future money printing becomes to offset record debt financing requirements by Uncle Sam, American businesses, and U.S. consumers alike, refusing to own gold/silver hedges may prove catastrophic for your standard of living. The monthly U.S. fiscal deficit for October rose WELL above projections yet again, as we slip into a completely unsustainable government spending path under Trump's "king of debt" leadership. Food for thought. Good luck in your research and trading endeavors.

