SurveyMonkey: Great Long-Term Investment, But Current Valuation A Little High

Valuation is the one sticky point as 2020 revenue multiple of ~6.5x already prices in a strong year and the company would need to continue their beat-and-raise pattern to see.

Management’s ~21% revenue growth guidance for the year is strong and I think could be sustainable into 2020 given investments in sales force and their Enterprise segment.

SurveyMonkey (SVMK) reported a strong Q3 report as their Enterprise segment continues to show signs of strength and growth potential. While the stock has been pretty flat since reporting earnings, investors are starting to value the company on potential 2020 and 2021 revenue figures. Revenue growth continues to remain healthy at 20%+ and although operating margins are still near breakeven, free cash flow margin has been 15%+.

The company has been around the industry for quite some time and is generally considered one of the leading survey software companies, competing against Medallia (MDLA), Qualtrics and Zoho.

In addition to reporting strong Q3 results, management slightly raised guidance for the full year, although this was all from the Q3 beat. The Q4 revenue guidance was a little below expectations, though part of Q4 revenue was pulled into Q3. Full year guidance still implies ~21% revenue growth for the year and the company continues to invest into their sales force to maintain this growth level over time.

Valuation has become one of the more challenging parts for the company. While revenue growth remains healthy, it is tough to see the company’s 2020 revenue multiple expand much higher than the current ~6.5x. There are a lot of software companies in the market who grow revenue at similar rates with breakeven margins whose valuations are around the same level. Even though I like the company over the long-term and think they have a great path for continued growth, valuation remains a sticky point.

Management continues to talk about key growth drivers for the company with the biggest being their ability to sell survey solutions directly to enterprises. In addition, management is looking to drive growth through international expansion. Both of these growth areas could continue to be longer-term growth drivers for the company, leading to sustained revenue growth above that 20% level.

The stock is still down ~5% from their all-time highs, but at ~$17 a share, I think valuation fully prices in a strong 2020 and 2021 financial performance. I think the company will continue to grow revenue near 20% and as they further penetrate the enterprise and international opportunities, I think investors will continue to own the name over the long-term.

This could be a great name to keep on the radar if the stock remains flat over the next several weeks. Valuation is becoming slightly more difficult to justify at ~6.5x 2020 revenue, though this name is surely one to own for the long-term.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew 22% to $79 million and was ahead of expectations for ~$78 million and was a little bit above management’s previous guidance of $77-78 million. However, part of the revenue beat during the quarter could be attributed the some revenue being pulled forward from Q4. Without this benefit, Q3 revenue would have likely been more in line with consensus expectations.

The company’s enterprise segment continues to demonstrate very strong growth and although much of this growth can be attributed to the company’s recent acquisition of Usabilla, I believe this segment will continue to show strength over the next several quarters. Larger enterprises are looking for newer ways to utilize SVMK’s solutions and as the company dedicates more resources for growth, this segment is poised to succeed.

Enterprise sales increased 129% during the quarter and represented ~23% of total company revenue, improving from ~12% in the year ago period. In addition, enterprise sales customers ended the quarter at 5,346, up 66% from 3,226. Even though part of this growth is coming from the Usabillaacquisition, enterprise growth remains healthy.

SVMK has also been able to drive revenue growth via increasing their average customer spend. Over time, companies look to expand their ARPU, as this demonstrates customers are willing to spend more money for their services. During the quarter, ARPU was $448, which improved from both $418 in the year ago period as well as from $442 at the end of last quarter.

One of the bigger focus points for investors recently has been margins. Yes, the revenue growth is very healthy and impressive, but over time investors would like to see operating and adjusted EBITDA margins start to expand. Operating margins have fluctuated between 0-3% for the past several quarters, even with gross margin expanding slightly during the same time period. The Usabillaacquisition and increased S&M expenses have caused operating margins to be pretty flat. Once the acquisition is fully lapped and there is less of a need for heightened expenses, I think operating margins have room to expand.

Operating margin during the quarter was 3% and was slightly above expectations, though was down from 10% in the year ago period, reflecting increased investments in the business.

Q4 guidance calls for revenue of $83-84 million, representing ~22-24% growth compared to the year ago period. While this was slightly below expectations for ~$84 million, some revenue was pushed into Q3. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to remain low, with management guiding to -3% to -1%.

For the full year, management slightly raised their revenue guidance to $306-307 million, up from $302-306 million. This represents ~21% growth for the year, which remains impressive. Operating margins are expected to be roughly breakeven, though free cash flow is now expected to be $48-51 million, or ~16-17% FCF margin.

Valuation

SVMK’s valuation has been challenging over the past few quarters has the company continues to post strong revenue growth, though there are not many pure-play competitors to base a relative valuation from. The longer-term outlook appears to be bullish as enterprises are underpenetrated when it comes to SVMK’s solutions. Management’s ~21% revenue growth guidance for 2019 is a strong base to continue growing from in 2020 and beyond. However, the 20%+ revenue growth and breakeven margins should add up to a more reasonable valuation.

SVMK has invested heavily into their sales force and upon completing the Usabilla acquisition, they have a more dedicated traction with enterprise customers. I think this segment will continue to drive growth for the next several quarters and years. SVMK’s growth has a long-term potential to remain near 20% as they further penetrate the market and as the company continues to gain scale, we should see operating margins and profitability start to improve as well. Gross margins remain healthy around 80% and free cash flow margin of 15%+ is a good start to the business model.

The company has a current market cap of $2.30 billion, cash of ~$115 million and debt of ~$215 million, which results in a current enterprise value of ~$2.40 billion. Given 2019 is almost over, we can start to build out a 2020 and 2021 revenue forecast. The company has done a great job re-investing into their salesforce and growing their enterprise segment, which could lead to sustained 20% revenue growth.

Assuming the company comes in at the midpoint of 2019 guidance and grows 20% in 2020, this could result in revenue of ~$370 million, implying a 2020 revenue multiple of ~6.5x. Assuming 2021 revenue only decelerates 1-2%, we could see 2021 revenue of ~$440 million, leaving us with a 2021 revenue multiple of ~5.5x.

Even though the company has a lot of growth potential and ability to further penetrate their enterprise clients, typical software companies growing at 20%+ with breakeven margins only trade at ~5-6x forward revenue. While I do like the company over the long-term, it seems like valuation is a little stretched to put new money to work.

Since going public, their forward revenue multiple has expanded from around 5x to nearly 8x, which is very good progress for such a short period of time. I believe over the next several quarters, the company will further expand into its enterprise customer base as well as expand internationally. Over time, we should start to see operating margins expand as revenue growth naturally decelerates. However, valuation is already pricing in a strong 2020 and beyond.

Some risks to this name include the company being a recent IPO, which typically corresponds with more volatile trading. It can take a while for investors to better understand how the stock trades and what forward revenue multiple is right for the company.

