5 Reasons To Sell Summit Midstream Partners

Since my latest bearish article on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) published in the summer, the stock has returned -31.8%, including distributions. Notice that in my previous articles, I used to write the negative return in parentheses, but since it confused several readers, I am changing the notation. Today, the rating stays unchanged at Sell, as investors should be concerned with several aspects from SMLP.

Revenue and EBITDA continue to decline on a Y/Y basis for the third quarter, the most recently reported quarter. SMPL’s operational performance, measured by the modified DuPont ROE methodology, is deteriorating. The interest coverage is falling due to declining operating income and rising interest expenses. The leverage measured by the Debt/EBITDA ratio is through the roof. The distribution may not be sustainable.

Revenue and EBITDA

Since SMLP recently reported Q3 numbers, it is essential to dissect some of the most critical aspects, such as revenue and EBITDA. On the revenue side, the story does not look appealing, as revenue declined by 22% for Q3 2019 on a Y/Y basis. Moreover, revenue for the third quarter is at a five-year low level, despite growing natural gas consumption in the U.S.

EBITDA has also fallen for the second consecutive time for Q3. However, EBITDA only declined by 11% on a Y/Y basis from $64 million in Q3 2018 to $57 million in Q3 2019. It appears that SMLP contained costs effectively. However, SMLP must focus on boosting revenue soon.

Due to the efficient cost management, gross margin expanded from 61.3% in Q3 2018 to 70.1%. Nonetheless, the operating income margin remained unchanged at 31.3%. It seems that SMLP is having a hard time cutting down operating expenses.

In brief, the story looks horrible from the revenue and EBITDA perspective. SMLP must expand revenue now.

Operational Performance

SMLP’s operational performance looks horrific at first glance. The DuPont ROE analysis is a tool to measure a company’s operational performance. The ROE itself only measures the efficiency in which the company produces net income per dollar of shareholders’ equity. However, it does not indicate what the drivers for such efficiency are. Hence the usefulness of the DuPont summary. The analysis gives an idea about the company’s tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier.

Applying the DuPont ROE formula straight from the textbook is not possible in all cases. The mechanical approach fails when the company reports one-time events such as discontinued operations, asset sales, and impairments. Therefore, I modified the formula slightly to, what I believe, gives an accurate picture of the ongoing business. Below are the DuPont ROE formula and the modified DuPont ROE formula.

DuPont ROE formula

Modified ROE formula

If you have read my articles recently, you will notice that I changed my methodology. Previously, I used to look at the ROE of one period and compare it to the same period in the previous year. The current method now considers the trailing twelve-month financial data. The income statement and cash flow statement accounts are added, i.e., the interest expense is the amount that the company paid in the previous four quarters. The balance sheet accounts are averages for the past four quarters. The primary advantage of using the previously mentioned methodology is that it removes any seasonality effects. All amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

As of the past two quarters, the return on equity has plummeted, down from 6.3% in Q1 2019 to 4.2% in Q3 2019. It is vital to delve into the drivers to understand if the trend is likely to continue.

The first driver is the tax burden. The metric describes the ratio of EBT from continuing operations that the company keeps as net income from continuing operations after paying for taxes. As the coefficient approaches 1.0, it means that the company is paying a small amount of taxes compared to EBT from continuing operations, which is excellent for investors. Over the past six quarters, the tax burden has remained unchanged at 1.0, which confirms SMLP’s pass-through status.

The second driver is the interest burden. The coefficient illustrates the ratio of EBIT from continuing operations that the company keeps as EBT from continuing operations after funding the net interest expense. In this case, the higher is better, with a maximum of 1.0. Here is the first warning sign for SMLP. Over the past six quarters, the metric has declined from 0.6 in Q2 2018 to 0.4 in Q3 2019. Further discussion on the interest payment comes in the following section.

The third driver is the operating income margin, which tells the percentage of revenue that the company transforms into operating income. The higher the metric, the more efficient the company is in containing costs. The operating income has also declined for SMLP. In Q2 2018, the parameter was 30.3%. In Q3 2019, the coefficient dropped to 25.8%. The company must continue reducing operating expenses.

Another driver is the asset turnover. The efficiency ratio measures how many dollars of revenue the company generates per dollar of asset, and higher is better in this case. In SMLP’s case, there is not much to write home about, as the coefficient has remained unchanged at 0.2 over the past six quarters.

The last driver is the equity multiplier, which is a form of financial leverage. The coefficient takes into consideration current and long-term liabilities. A factor above 3.0 raises questions about debt sustainability. When the factor surpasses 5.0, the company is highly overleveraged. In SMLP’s case, the total financial leverage has increased from 2.3 in Q2 2018 to 2.6 in Q3 2019. The metric is not overly concerned by itself. However, it is concerning once investors take into account that the operating income margin is falling.

In brief, SMLP’s operating performance looks horrific. The deteriorating interest burden and operating income margin, coupled with an increase in financial leverage, are bad news for investors.

Long-Term Debt Sustainability

Since the interest burden is falling, it is essential to delve further into the topic. In brief, the story looks bearish. The interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratios provide hints about the company’s long-term debt sustainability. The former tells if the company can cover the interest expense from operating income. A ratio below 1.5 is dangerous, and a ratio below 1.0 requires immediate attention. The later coefficient describes the company’s leverage level from the long-term debt perspective.

From the ICR perspective, the metric has deteriorated significantly from 2.4 in Q2 2018 to 1.7 in Q3 2019. Not only did the interest expense rose, but the operating income also fell.

From the leverage from the long-term debt perspective, the story looks neutral. The D/E ratio has increased from 0.9 in Q2 2018 to Q3 2019. What is critical to notice is that the long-term debt has increased, and the shareholders’ equity has declined. If the trend continues, the D/E will accelerate upwards since you have a double negative effect.

Last but not least is the debt/trailing twelve-month EBITDA story, which looks as bearish as it gets. The issue is that the metric is above 5.0, and the risk of SMLP breaching debt covenants is substantial. If SMLP wants to survive, it is imperative that the company boosts revenue somehow, which will increase EBITDA, and decrease the Debt/EBITDA ratio.

Heath Deneke, President and CEO, acknowledged in the Q3 2019 earnings call that the company is not where they need to be regarding leverage and overall balance sheet standpoint. Heath also mentioned a rigorous focus on cost control and capital discipline going forward. Along with a similar note, Heath also indicated that management wants to target a 4.0x leverage. However, he did not provide any timeframe.

Distribution Sustainability

The distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and cash flow from operations provide color on the distribution sustainability. The former tells if the company can cover the distributions from net income. The later illustrates if the company can cover capital expenses and distributions from the cash flow from operations.

From the net income perspective, the story looks bearish. For the previous four quarters ending in Q3 2019, the company posted a net loss of $4 million. Meanwhile, it distributed $167 million to unitholders. The distribution is not sustainable whatsoever.

From the cash flow from the operations perspective, the story looks as bearish. Over the past six quarters, the company has not generated enough CFO too cover the capital expenses and distributions. In Q3 2019, the DCR was 0.5, after the company posted CFO for $205 million and capital expenses and distributions for $215 million and $167 million, respectively.

Also, at the current stock price, the company is offering a 32% distribution yield. It is not wise to think that the distribution is sustainable.

Relative Valuation

It is essential to peek at relative valuation. However, bear in mind that not because a company looks relatively overvalued, you should sell it. Perhaps, the relative over- or undervalued status is justified. One metric that helps to assess the relative valuation is the EV/EBITDA. The primary advantages of using the coefficient are that the company's capital structure is irrelevant, it uses market values, and it is not affected by interest expense or taxes. Another metric that investors commonly use is the P/E ratio. However, the most significant drawback is that the coefficient cannot be used when companies post net losses. Another popular metric is the P/B ratio. However, the primary disadvantage is that companies rarely reflect the real value of the assets in the balance sheets.

From a trailing twelve-month perspective, the story looks slightly bearish. SMLP is somewhat overbought compared to its peers, as the EV/EBITDA ratio is 10.0, compared to a median of 9.1. From a forward-looking basis, the story also looks terrible. Due to the substantial decline in EBITDA, the company seems relatively overvalued. The EV/EBITDA ratio is 13.4, compared to its peers’ median of 10.4. In brief, the stock price will likely continue sliding.

Conclusion

Investing in SMLP must be considered highly speculative. The declining revenue and EBITDA should concern investors. Also, the operating performance has deteriorated in the past two quarters. SMLP’s financial leverage is sky-high, and the distribution does not seem sustainable. Investors should strongly consider avoiding a long position in SMLP.

