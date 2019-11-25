Diamond Hill: Dissecting An Undercovered Gem

Its AUM has been holding up a lot better than the broad industry.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Asset management has been between a rock and a hard place for the better part of the last decade. The popularity of passive investments has forced asset managers to cut their fees while living with outflows from active to passive strategies. This is probably best captured by the hedge fund model of “2 and 20” (that is 2% management fees and 20% performance fees) which has all but disappeared. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) had up until this last year managed to continue increasing the amounts of assets under management.

Source: Open Domain

Compared to Q3 of last year, assets under management have declined by 2%. More importantly though, the asset mix has changed, pushing the average management fees from 0.62% to 0.59% as assets were shifted towards cheaper options within the firm.

Yet DHIL is currently trading at $145.56 and yields 6.18%. The stock is down 16% over the last 12 months, yet offers great value and is starting to show signs of positive momentum. My M.A.D. Assessment gives DHIL a Dividend Strength score of 61 and a Stock Strength score of 90.

I believe that dividend investors should consider initiating a position in Diamond Hill at current prices. As a consequence of this article, I will be initiating a position in DHIL.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The stock is a small-cap company which has a market cap of about half a billion dollars.

In this article, I will analyze the company’s dividend profile as well as potential for capital appreciation from current levels.

Dividend Strength

I consider dividend strength to be split between dividend safety and dividend potential. Both are required for me to get excited about a stock. Management needs to have shown commitment to paying a dividend which the company can afford. The combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential needs to be attractive as well.

Dividend Safety

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has an earnings payout ratio of 60%. This makes DHIL's payout ratio better than 33% of dividend stocks.

DHIL pays 47% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 26% of dividend stocks.

DHIL pays 48% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 48% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $4.0000 $5.0000 $6.0000 $7.0000 $8.0000 Net Income $11.44 $12.92 $15.03 $15.55 $13.35 Payout Ratio 35% 39% 40% 46% 60% Cash From Operations $15.68 $7.12 $15.17 $8.47 $17.16 Payout Ratio 26% 71% 40% 83% 47% Free Cash Flow $15.07 $6.93 $14.98 $8.11 $16.96 Payout Ratio 27% 73% 41% 87% 48%

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see the annual dividend has been growing at a steady pace of $1 per year for the past 5 years. During that time, free cash flow and net income per share have only grown about $2. As a consequence, payout ratios have been edging higher.

It might not be sustainable for management to continue growing the dividend at the rate of $1 per year going forward, as AUM has been flat since 2017.

Nonetheless, the dividend is very well covered. As an investment management company, you can imagine that the business isn’t very capital-intensive. As such it spends close to nothing on CAPEX, which leaves plenty of Free cash flow to cover the dividend.

DHIL’s dividend seems very safe. What is odd is how management still considers it to be a special dividend, despite having shown dedication since 2013 of increasing the annual dividend of $1 per share.

From the latest earnings release:

While this is the twelfth consecutive year that the company has paid a special dividend, there can be no assurance that the Company will pay a dividend in the future. The board of directors and management continually review various factors to determine whether the Company has capital in excess of that required for the business and the appropriate use of any excess capital.

That being said, as long as the company is able to generate at least $14 per share of annual free cash flow, I see close to no reason to not continue paying at least $9 in dividends.

One credible use of excess funds could be for the company to aggressively invest into marketing its funds to the general public. In particular its fixed income funds, which have been the company’s primary marketing focus over the last year as investors moved out of equities and into fixed income.

But even if the company doubled its current marketing spend, marketing would only cost $3 per share.

Other than that, there are no clear uses of cash which would make the dividend unsustainable.

The big risk is the firm losing so much AUM that it has to cut its dividend. Yet the firm once again announced a dividend increase this year, increasing the dividend from $8 to $9, showing that the trouble experienced at the top line isn’t yet enough to worry management.

I believe DHIL’s dividend to be safe. AUM is the name of the game here though, and management should aggressively pursue marketing its fixed income funds to make up for continued tough environment for their equity funds which I expect to continue throughout upcoming quarters.

Dividend Potential

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 6.18% which is better than 88% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 12.5% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 22%.

The company started paying a dividend in 2008, and after 5 years of inconsistent dividends, it cut the dividend to $3 in 2014. Since then it has been increasing the dividend by $1 per year.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The consequence of increasing the dividend by a fixed amount each year has the consequence of carrying decreasing growth rates over time. Nonetheless, even if DHIL reduced the growth in its annual dividend to $0.50 per year in upcoming years, I would still consider that phenomenal for a stock yielding over 6%.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 2% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 2% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, DHIL’s dividend likely won’t be able to continue growing at the rate of $1 per year. The key for DHIL now will be to stabilize AUM and find strategies to grow.

I believe asset managers will make a comeback in the next decade. Low cost index funds come with some nasty consequences. As a bigger part of the market becomes passive, the process of price discovery no longer works correctly. This will cause the markets to become increasingly inefficient, thus increasing the opportunities to generate alpha.

This is especially true in the fixed income space, where limited liquidity already creates opportunities for asset managers to shine.

Dividend Summary

DHIL has a dividend strength score of 61 / 100. As long as management can keep AUM and fees from deteriorating much more, DHIL’s dividend should be safe. Given that the ex-div date is on the 29th of November, investors initiating a position now will get the benefit of having a whole year to consider whether the dividend is likely to be maintained.

The dividend potential is fantastic, management has been dedicated to growing the dividend, and while the current level of growth might not be sustainable, does that even matter when you get a 6% yield? I say it doesn’t.

From an income perspective, DHIL looks like a great stock to own.

Stock Strength

But what about capital appreciation? DHIL has traded lower during the better part of the last 12 months. While it’s picked up some momentum, what are its prospects for capital appreciation from here? I will look at four fundamental factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality to determine what I call stock strength: the likelihood of a stock to do better than the broad market in upcoming years.

Value

DHIL has a P/E of 10.90x

P/S of 3.67x

P/CFO of 8.48x

Dividend yield of 6.18%

Buyback yield of 3.42%

Shareholder yield of 9.6%.

According to these values, DHIL is more undervalued than 90% of stocks, which is very encouraging. According to every single metric DHIL looks cheap.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see, DHIL is currently trading below its 5-year historical average PE. This implies that investors are expecting further declines in DHIL’s earnings. And while this is likely, I doubt that the company’s earnings will drop an extra 25% from these levels, bar any negative surprises in total AUM.

Even if earnings did drop by 25%, the price would still only be at the average P/E.

Furthermore, DHIL has a shareholder yield just shy of 10%. Stocks with such high shareholder yields have historically outperformed the market. The reduction of the share count should give more leeway for the dividend, while the hefty dividend gives investors a tangible return year in year out. I believe DHIL to be undervalued. Given the risk profile I believe it should be yielding closer to 5-5.5% rather than 6%, which could imply upside of as much as 25% from current levels.

Value Score: 90/100

Momentum

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. trades at $145.56 and is up 14.45% these last 3 months, 0.17% these last 6 months, yet is still down -16.34% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 51% of stocks, which could imply a potential turnaround. The stock has been range-bound since publishing last year’s 10-k earlier this year. The stock has been locked between $130 and $150. It recently bounced off $150, so there is significant resistance there.

Source: mad-dividends.com

But an interesting technical set-up might be taking place as the stock price has had its first significant break above both the 20-day SMA and 50-day SMA in over a year. But then again the price will likely come back down a little after the ex div date. Nonetheless, the 20-day SMA, which has been resistance for the better part of the year, might now act as support.

Momentum score: 51/100

Financial Strength

DHIL has a gearing ratio of 0.3, which is better than 90% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by -9% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 104.9% of liabilities. This makes DHIL more financially sound than 99% of U.S. listed stocks. DHIL has close to no gearing, and generates enough cash flow to wipe out its liabilities in less than a year. This is remarkable, and makes it a financial strength powerhouse.

Financial Strength Score: 99/100

Earnings Quality

DHIL has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -1.5%, which is better than 26% of companies. It depreciates 171.1% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 67% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 47% of stocks. This makes DHIL’s earnings quality better than 49% of stocks. The nature of the business means that DHIL has only a slightly negative TATA, and its asset turnover isn’t the highest we’ve seen. Yet nonetheless, the company’s earnings quality remains in line with the median US stock.

Earnings Quality Score: 49/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 90/100 which is very encouraging. Great value, momentum which might be boiling up, and excellent financial strength.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 51 and a stock strength of 90, Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. is a great pick for dividend investors. By buying now, you get a 6% return within a week or so, and then have all year to monitor the firm’s evolution of AUM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DHIL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.