The software group (IGV) has undoubtedly been one of the best places to be since 2016, and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) has been the vehicle to play it with by a wide margin. The stock is up an astounding 1040% since the February 2016 market lows and has made yet another new all-time high on a new upgrade this week from RBC Capital. While buy and forget has been the best strategy for this name over the past few years, I believe it's time to think about taking some profits. Between a potential deceleration in sales growth and an expensive valuation, the reward-to-risk is less attractive than at any point in the past three years. Therefore, I see the $260.00 level on Paycom Software as a prudent spot to ring the register on a portion of one's position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the software sector has been quite bifurcated the past few months, Paycom Software's robust growth rates have allowed it to retain a seat as one of the leaders. The company's 25% correction into its October lows is now a distant memory, and the stock has since sprinted to new all-time highs. This is an excellent sign from a technical standpoint, but the stock's valuation may be about to throw a wrench in the bulls' buy and hold plans. Before digging into the valuation, though, let's take a look at the company's growth metrics:

(Source: YCharts, Author's chart)

Taking a look at the above chart I've built of annual earnings per share (EPS), we can see that Paycom Software is expecting to put up EPS of $3.42 for FY-2019. This translates to nearly 30% growth in EPS from FY-2018 levels, with $2.67 in EPS reported last year. This is encouraging, as the best growth stocks consistently deliver annual EPS growth of 20% or higher each year. If we look forward to earnings estimates for FY-2020 and FY-2021, current forecasts are for $4.29 in 2020 and $5.28 in 2021. This shows that the company is likely to continue with its robust annual EPS growth, and there's no sign of this slowing up anytime soon. Therefore, from an earnings standpoint, there's no reason to expect this growth story to be derailed anytime soon.

Unfortunately, if we examine revenue growth, we do have a minor red flag present. While Paycom Software has consistently put up revenue growth rates of 30% in the past several quarters, these growth rates may finally be a thing of the past. Current revenue estimates are showing a potential for deceleration as we head into the next few quarters, and deceleration is a growth stock's worst enemy.

(Source: YCharts, Author's chart)

Revenue estimates for Q4 are sitting at $190.8 million, with Q1 2020 estimates at $248.6 million. If Paycom Software can only meet these estimates, this would translate to 27% and 24% quarterly revenue growth, respectively. It would translate to a 400-basis point deceleration for Q4 2019 on a sequential basis and a further 300 basis point deceleration for Q1 2020. While this isn't what I'd consider being a significant deceleration, it is enough to instigate a sell-off if these figures are only met and not beat.

(Source: YCharts, Author's table)

In the past two years, Paycom Software has seen minor sequential decelerations in its revenue growth rate, but these have been one-off events. These minor blips have done nothing to affect the two-quarter average revenue growth rate (white line), and this has been a reason to treat these blips as noise. Based on the current forward estimates, however, this will be the first material downtick in the two-quarter moving average, from 31% currently to 25.5% for Q1 2020. A 550-basis point deceleration from the current revenue growth rate is material. Therefore, Paycom Software will need to trounce its current estimates to evade this deceleration.

(Source: YCharts, Author's chart)

Based on the above growth metrics, things are a little muddled. Earnings growth rates are suggesting full speed ahead for the bulls, but quarterly revenue growth may be acting as a governor to the company's growth engine. For this reason, risk has increased slightly for the bulls here. If this deceleration was lurking on the horizon but Paycom Software was trading at a P/E ratio of 50 or less, I would discount this completely. At a valuation synonymous with most growth stocks, I would argue that some of the deceleration fears were discounted into the shares. However, this isn't the case currently, and instead, Paycom Software is priced for near perfection.

As we can see from its valuation below, the company is currently sitting at a level of 92.0x its trailing earnings multiple. The July top in the stock ran into trouble at this valuation, and this was the first area where we saw some minor distribution in the stock. The last time the stock traded a P/E ratio of 90 or higher, it ended up selling off 25% in less than three months. Based on Paycom Software's valuation returning to this area that's caused it to stumble in the past, I wouldn't be surprised if selling pressure did show up if the stock headed higher from here. The other possibility, of course, is that the stock goes sideways from here and grows into this elevated valuation currently. However, neither scenarios favor significant upside short-term from current levels above $260.00.

(Source: YCharts, Author's chart)

If we move over to the technical picture, the trend remains up, and this is argument enough to hold on to at least the core of one's position. The stock continues to find strong support at its 200-day moving average (white line) and has a clear trend of higher lows and higher highs over the past few years. Until it begins to see distribution near its 200-day moving average, there are no real red flags from a technical standpoint.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to the bigger picture and the monthly chart, we can also see that the 20-month moving average continues to trend higher and has been the floor for the stock since its uptrend began in Q2 2016. The first sign of a change in character for the stock would be a monthly close below this crucial moving average, and this would coincide with the $190.00 level on the stock. Therefore, based on the current daily and monthly trend, I see no reason to sell off one's position aggressively. Having said that, after a 1000% return since the 2016 lows, Paycom Software is beginning to get crowded with it being a favorite among both retail and funds. Fund ownership in Paycom has increased, from 250 funds holding the stock in Q1 2017 to 860 as of the end of Q3 2019, and this suggests that it's a much less-known growth story than it once was. Between potential deceleration in sales growth, the stock getting crowded, and a valuation that's becoming rich, I believe this is a wise spot to take at least 1/3rd of one's position off the table.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, Paycom Software continues to have a strong foothold in the software space, but short term it seems to be getting ahead of itself. I see the $260.00 level as an excellent spot for investors to book some partial profits. My strategies are most interested in catching the easy part or the meat of a move, and at a 1000% plus return in four years, I believe we've seen the meat of the move for Paycom. Higher prices are a possibility, but I feel that the stock is finally beginning to get crowded, and this typically can be a headwind for a stock over the medium term (3-6 months).