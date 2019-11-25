Western Digital May Have Trouble Pushing Stock Price Higher

Catalysts such as the need for increased hard drive storage with next generation consoles should eventually push stock prices higher for investors willing to wait out this long-term play.

Western Digital has seen a pullback following the solid six-month run-up, but may have trouble pushing to new highs, at least in the short term.

Relative Valuation and Reduced Catalysts May Make It Hard For WDC To Find Gains

I last wrote on Western Digital Corporation (WDC) back in January, pointing out the undervaluation in the stock and the potential for returns for patient investors. The stock has since delivered well over 50% gains and now rests just below the $50 price range following the declines after the announcement that CEO Steve Milligan is planning to retire. The stock now trades right alongside peers and has very few major catalysts in sight over the next year for the microchip sector (Figure 1). Due to this relative valuation I only see around 12% upside potential over the next few quarters with as much as 8% downside, which is why I am currently recommending to Hold Western Digital stock at these prices.

(Figure 1) Western Digital Boasts A Wide Variety Of Technology Hardware Within Their Portfolio

Valuation And Catalysts Going Forward

Following the recent pullback from 52-week highs there still remains potential in Western Digital's stock. The risk has definitely increased though, as WDC now trades at a slight premium to competitors (Figure 2).

(Figure 2) Western Digital Is Trading Slightly Higher Than Peers When Looking At Price To Earnings Ratio

The stock does still have an average price target of $62, but you could very well see downgrades in the future as the company has struggled with growth of late. WDC did beat well on Q1 EPS and revenue at the end of October only to have the market react with a $10+ decline due to management changes and weaker-than-expected guidance. I believe this has been an overreaction for the most part and that Western Digital could easily overcome this dip and return to around the $52 short term if the negative sentiment can be lifted. The key to this will be focusing on the few upcoming catalysts in the sector and establishing a management shift that will give investors confidence for the future.

One foreseeable catalyst looks to be the release of upcoming consoles and their impact on the cyclical nature of hard drive disk sales. The expected release of next gen consoles in late 2020 could act as a boost to hard drive sales as more advanced, higher resolution games take up more space and will therefore, in theory, need more external storage. This to me is one of the strongest cases for a run-up next year for WDC and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX), but will definitely be a long-term play. Analysts are estimating huge growth in 2021 and 2022 for WDC and it is catalysts like this that will help to fuel that growth going forward.

Risks

One risk that has seemed to always hang around WDC is the company's significant long-term debt value. The debt currently sits around $10.4 billion and is not a huge issue for coming quarters, but should be monitored by long-term investors (Figure 3).

(Figure 3) Debt Maturity From Company's Q1 Earnings Presentation

Another risk that comes up is the safety of the 4% annual dividend, one of the highest in the technology sector. Following earnings the dividend payout ratio has reached the highest percent the company has seen in years at 78%. I do not believe this is currently an issue with over a billion dollars in free cash flow, but may be something to watch in the future along with the debt.

Based upon the risks at hand and following what has already been a significant pullback, I do not see much more room for significant downside, barring any unforeseen macroeconomic headwinds. An approximately 8% potential for downside seems reasonable for the short-midterm timeline as I do not see WDC falling much below the ~$44 floor it held pretty well this spring.

Investor Summary

Western Digital Corp. has seen a strong 6-month turnaround up until recent weeks. Uncertainty has dragged the stock down, leaving room for a small increase if the stock can find its footing. This room for ~12% upside potential and a 4% annual dividend make it worth to me to Hold WDC's stock, but I cannot yet recommend a buy with increased risk on the horizon. Long term (1.5-2.5 years), this stock should produce solid returns with the release of a new generation of consoles and hopefully an end to the trade war uncertainty nearly in sight as well. Until then investors should watch the debt and wait for a slightly better entry point that I do believe will come in time.

Short-Term (6-9 month) Price Point Recommendations:

Sell: $54+

Hold: $44-$54

Buy: $44-

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.