Forescout Technologies: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold

While quite a few names in the software group (IGV) has seen healthy correction since Q3, Forescout Technologies (FSCT) was one of the names to get hit the hardest. The company's guidance cut in October was nearly 10% below analyst expectations, and this flagged the second quarter in a row of material deceleration. The stock responded by gapping down over 30% on the news, but fortunately for investors, it has managed to claw its way back to fill the majority of this gap. While many investors are likely encouraged by the strong bounce following talks of a potential sale, I don't believe we've seen any material improvement to justify this 50% rally. Based on this, I see this bounce as an opportunity for traders to take some profits given that the stock is just shy of strong resistance near the $38.00 level.

Forescout Technologies is a newer name in the US market, having seen its IPO debut in 2017. The company provides network security hardware to companies for situational awareness of their extended enterprise. The stock enjoyed a 100% plus rally off of its December 2017 low, helped by exceptional revenue growth rates of 27-35% and significant narrowing of net losses per share. Unfortunately, the stock's performance hit a massive speed bump in Q1 2019 after the company saw its first quarter of material deceleration. Revenue growth slowed by 800 basis points, from 35% in Q4 2018 to 27% in Q1 2019, and growth rates have only gotten worse since. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics.

If we take a look at annual earnings per share (EPS) below, we can see that Forescout Technologies is likely to have much narrower net losses on a per share basis as we head into FY-2021. The company expects to see net losses of (-) $0.81 in FY-2019, (-) $0.43 in FY-2020, and is expected to reach profitability in FY-2021 potentially. FY-2021 estimates currently sit at (-) $0.03, but these could swing positive if Forescout can begin to execute over the next couple of quarters. While this trend towards narrow net losses and potential profitability is encouraging, it's challenging to value a company on an earnings basis when there are no earnings yet. Based on this, the best way to properly evaluate the company is based on its sales growth.

Unfortunately, for Forescout Technologies, sales growth has been an issue with material deceleration over the past three quarters. While the company has managed to grow recurring revenues from 46% of total revenue to 48% over the past year, it has also seen revenue growth rates fall off a cliff in the same period. Forescout Technologies previously had growth rates in line with most small-cap names in the software group at 25-35%, but a slide to low-double digit revenue growth rates seems to be the new norm. As we can see from the below table, revenue growth was only up 7% year over year in Q3 2019 and is expected to grow by an average of 11.5% year over year in the next two quarters. While this growth rate might be impressive for a company in the retail space (XRT), it's anemic for a company in the software sector.

Revenue estimates for Q4 2019 are sitting at $94.6 million, while Q1 2020 revenue estimates are pegged at $84.2 million. Unless the company can beat significantly on these estimates, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to take another slight leg down in Q4 2019 to 9.5%. While much of this deceleration was priced into the stock after it fell off a cliff following its guidance cut in October, I would argue that the margin of safety is now gone following a 50% rally since. Given that the company will see a sequential deceleration in the two-quarter average even if it meets estimates, investors are going to want to see a minimum of $94.0 million in revenues for Q4 2019. If Forescout Technologies misses on this figure, I would not be surprised to see the stock head back below the $30.00 level.

Some investors may argue that the two-quarter average revenue growth rate (white line) is trying to trough out, and it's blue skies ahead, as the worst is over. While I would argue that this is certainly possible, the problem is that the stock has rallied 50% on hopes of this, as well as talks of a potential sale. If the company were genuinely optimistic about seeing a resurgence in growth rates, we would likely see insider buying and no interest whatsoever in a potential sale. Instead, we are seeing persistent insider selling as the stock returns to its highs, with over 80,000 shares sold in the past month alone. If we look back to the month of September, we had another 50,000 shares sold by insiders, all at $36.00 per share or lower. Based on this, it's hard to argue that the company sees value at the current share price.

Based on the above growth metrics, it's tough to be very bullish on Forescout Technologies. While there was undoubtedly an opportunity for nimble traders to pick up a deal below $25.00 per share in October after the guidance cut, there's much less value or margin at safety at current prices after a 50% rally in 30 trading days. Given that insiders don't seem to see a ton of value either, selling seems like the logical move after what's been a V-shaped bounce fostered by no real material improvements.

As we can see from the daily chart below, this 50% rally in Forescout Technologies has done nothing to improve the chart, as it's merely a rally up towards the stock's intermediate downtrend line. As long as the company remains below $38.00 on a weekly closing basis, I would consider any rallies higher to be noise. Contrary to popular belief, sharp rallies are possible on broken stocks, but they are generally selling opportunities for traders to use to exit their positions.

If we take a look at the long-term chart, we can see strong support for the stock at $25.00, with strong resistance at $37.80. Given that the stock is now only 7% below strong resistance but over 40% off of its lows, the reward-to-risk is quite poor above the $35.00 level. If I were long the stock, I see this as an opportune time to book some profits as it begins to hit overbought levels currently.

To summarize, Forescout Technologies has seen a tremendous bounce off of its gap down in October, but nothing has materially changed in the company's growth metrics. Revenue growth rates are trying to stabilize, but at substantially lower levels, insiders are selling, and the stock has now gone from oversold at $25.00 to overbought at $35.00. I believe the prudent move here is to sell into this rally rather than get caught up in the hype of talks about a potential sale. For those interested in exposure to the software sector, there are several better options out there than a company with low-double digit revenue growth and insider selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.