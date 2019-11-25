Regions Financial: If You Have To Own A Regional

It's not necessarily my first choice in US banks but it's not a bad second line option.

The company also has room to squeeze out costs in support of earnings and a $1.37bn repurchase programme (8% of market cap).

Regions offers a nice combination of cyclical exposure to C&I lending for the bullishly-minded as well as lower near-term earnings downside to lower rates because of its great deposit franchise.

But many investors will be attracted to the inexpensive valuations, good yields and respectable levels of profitability on offer in this space.

Regional banks aren't my preference at this point in the cycle. I prefer the diversification offered by majors like JPM and WFC.

Now might not be the best time to be loading up on regional banks. They are notoriously cyclical and suffered a sharp sell-off late last year on economic slowdown fears. Prices have since recovered but the US mid-cap banks index has still underperformed the large-cap index by ~10% year to date and the slowdown risk hasn't diminished if the shape of the yield curve is anything to go by.

With that caveat in mind, Regions Financial (RF) looks an attractive choice relative to other mid-cap regional names for investors who like the inexpensive valuations, good yields and respectable levels of profitability these companies currently offer. Regions currently trades on 1.5x P/TNAV for a 15% ROTE and offers a 3.6% dividend yield that grows to close to 12% if the current repurchase programme is factored in.

Regions' deposit franchise is its key competitive advantage

What sets Regions apart from other mid-cap regionals is its deposit franchise. The bank operates across 15 states but it has a concentrated footprint, meaning that it is top 5 in 70% of the large metropolitan areas in which it operates. As importantly, ~70% of its deposits are in markets where there is no money centre bank presence. This gives it an unusual degree of deposit pricing power.

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

Allied to this, Regions has a high share of non-interest bearing deposits in its funding mix, 33% of total funding as of 3Q19, the highest ratio of peers.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

And these non-interest bearing deposits have been a lot "stickier" than those of peers. This means Regions has experienced less shifting by customers into interest-bearing accounts as rates have risen. 3Q19/3Q19 Regions' balances of interest bearings deposits have increased by only 3%, among the lowest of peers.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

Finally, because it has pricing power and doesn't compete head-on with larger banks in a lot of its markets, Regions' deposits are cheap. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was only 77bps in 3Q, the lowest of peers.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

All of this means Regions has been able to manage its net interest margin more successfully than other banks as rates have gyrated this year. In fact, it seems to be getting the best of both worlds: as rates rose it had a lower than average upward deposit beta, while as rates have fallen since the summer, it has had a higher than average downward beta.

Consequently, its interest margin has fallen less than others. Margin in 3Q was 3.44% - a decline of only 3ppts compared with the 1Q level of 3.53%. By comparison, the average decline of peers over the period was 6ppts.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

Management has guided that interest margin will decline in 4Q to below 3.4% but that it will recover in 1Q20 to above 3.4% as the benefit of some astute hedging kicks in. The company has bought interest rate swaps to hedge the floating rate exposure it has from both its deposits and its Libor-pegged corporate loan book. Large volumes of these swaps are forward swaps, only taking effect from 1Q next year. As they kick in they should put a floor under Regions' interest margin at close to current levels.

Source: 3Q19 earnings presentation

Indeed, it seems not inconceivable that with only limited margin erosion and some modest loan growth in 2020 (management is guiding to low- to mid-single-digit) Regions could hold net interest income flat YoY, which would be a very strong outcome given the rate pressures all banks are now under.

This doesn't mean that Regions has posted the best top-line growth lately: 9m19 revenues were up only 2% YoY, mainly because Regions has been very selective in growing its loan book (probably a good thing in the current climate).

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

But it does mean the headwinds into next year are a lot lower than they might be for other regionals. This is evidenced by the fact that consensus EPS estimates for 2020 have been among the most resilient of the group this year, declining by only 4% YTD against declines of up to 9% for many peers.

Source: author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha consensus data

This picture of relative earnings resilience is aided by Regions also keeping a tight rein on costs, which were down 5% YoY in 9m19. Consequently, although revenue growth has been lower than peers, Regions is showing the best operational leverage of the group at +6% for 9m19. Ultimately, this is what counts when it comes for sustaining and growing ROTE.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

Loan book composition isn't necessarily a red flag

Given where we are in the cycle, my preference is for banks that have either lots of business diversification or that are geared to the consumer sector. I'm less keen on commercial & industrial lending given its cyclical characteristics.

On the face of it this presents a problem for a positive investment pitch on Regions since it is heavily geared to C&I lending, which makes up half the loan book. Commercial real estate makes up a further 15%. This is the highest C&I gearing of peers after KeyCorp (KEY).

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

It is no surprise, therefore, that Regions' historical loan loss experience has also been higher than peers'. The average 10-year loan loss charge is 108bps compared typically to 80-90bps for the peer group. The peak charge in 2009 was 404bps. Clearly, this is a long way north of current company guidance for 40-65bps mid-term.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Ks

However, there are a number of mitigating factors that make me think that loan book composition and risk profile are not necessarily the red flags they would otherwise be.

First, Regions hasn't grown much recently. Annual loan growth since 2016 is only 1% and the loan book is essentially flat YoY for 9m19. Partly this reflects retrenchment in certain lending segments but it does mean Regions' loan portfolio is more seasoned than peers'.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

Second, the company has repositioned in some of the more obvious high-risk segments. A good example is the energy book, where there has been progressive de-prioritisation of riskier oilfield services and a re-prioritisation of safer mid- and upstream companies.

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

The same is true of commercial real estate lending, where investor loans have been cut from over 20% of the book in 2009 to only 8% last year.

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

Conclusions - Regions is a solid pick in the regional space

As I said at the outset, regional banks wouldn't be my preference at this point in the cycle. I prefer the diversification offered by majors like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), even if they screen as more expensive on headline multiples.

However, many investors probably are attracted to the inexpensive valuations, good yields and respectable levels of profitability on offer in the regional space, especially if they think some of the gloom over the US economic outlook is overdone.

Regions offers a nice combination of cyclical exposure to C&I lending for the bullishly-minded as well as lower near-term earnings downside to lower rates. There is also the potential for the company to continue squeezing out costs to support earnings (cost:income is at 57% compared to management's 2021 target of <55%) and there is a $1.37bn repurchase programme that is equivalent to 8% of Regions' market cap.

It's not necessarily my first choice in US banks but it's not a bad second line option.

Source: author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha consensus data

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.