2 Additions To My Retirement Portfolio

VICI is a newer name to the REIT industry but this specialty REIT has a lot of room for growth in the years ahead.

The past few weeks have allowed me to not only complete my research on a few stocks I have been diving into, but the market also allowed me an opportunity to buy one of my favorite US companies, that being Starbucks (SBUX), and added one other specialty REIT to my retirement portfolio. Starbucks is not only a company I visit frequently, but its strategy has played out about as well if not better than one could have hoped since Howard Schultz decided to hang up his CEO cleats.

I launched the Millennial Retirement portfolio this year due to request from many of my millennial followers. If you have not had the opportunity, here is the introduction article “Introducing The Millennial Retirement Portfolio.” In addition to providing monthly updates, I also will write if I have made a few recent additions to the portfolio, which is the case the past few weeks.

Millennials to this point have received a bad rap for their spending habits, but the fact of the matter is, the millennial generation has been faced with mounting school loans due to rising college admissions and rising housing costs due to skyrocketing rental rates. After all, the first wave of millennials hit the job market in the middle of the Great Recession.

The main focus here is to invest in high-quality companies paying reliable dividends. My target dividend yield for the portfolio is in the 2-3% range, which will consist of both slow-dividend growth stocks with higher yields, mixed with fast-growing dividend stocks with lower yields. Combined together, I will let the power of compounding dividends do the rest.

Let’s take a look at the two additions I made to the portfolio in the past few weeks.

Millennial Retirement Portfolio Addition #1: VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties is a specialty REIT that has a focus on gaming and hospitality. The company went public at the end of 2017 as a result of the spin-off of Caesars Entertainment (CZR). The company specializes in “specialty” net lease properties, primarily being casinos.

As of Q3-19, the company owns 32 properties within 18 markets. At the conclusion of Q3-19, the company acquired JACK Cincinnati for $558.3 million, which it has already leased to a subsidiary of Hard Rock International with an initial annual rent of $42.75 million, implying a cap rate of roughly 8%. The company is also expected to close on the previously announced acquisition of the Century Portfolio by the end of the year, which is expected to be roughly $278 million.

Source: VICI Investor Presentation

Being that the company utilizes the “net-lease” model, management tends to have a tenant lined up offering a sale-leaseback solution, which helps the company maintain a strong occupancy rate all while generating quality cash flows.

Being that the company is fairly new, its average remaining lease term of 14 years provides a certain level of assurance for not only management, but also investors. VICI offers an initial lease term of 15 years followed by four 5 year-renewal options. Assuming the tenants remain profitable, the renewals can almost be counted on, resulting in a true lease term closer to 35 years. In addition, the annual escalator on most leases is around 2%.

Another area that has been strong for the company has been its superior rent coverages. The company sports a rent coverage of 3.6x, meaning tenants have much more leeway than they do with many other net-lease REITs. In addition, unlike mall landlords or other retail REITs, VICI is not worried about capex spending after dealing with a tenant bankruptcy or termination to get the space ready for a new tenant, meaning its landlord responsibilities are much less.

Finally, one point that may seem very odd when it comes to the gaming sector is the fact that the industry is incredibly resilient when it comes to economic turmoil. Believe it or not, the gaming sector has been 50% less volatile than the S&P 500 (SPY) during slower economic cycles.

Source: VICI Investor Presentation

This makes sense the more I think about it because two other areas that perform well during economic turmoil are also alcohol and cigarettes.

The stock currently trades at $24.56 per share with a dividend yield of 4.8%. At current levels, the stock trades at a P/FFO multiple of 15.1x, but a forward P/FFO of only 10x based on F.A.S.T. Graphs 2020 FFO estimate of $2.32. In addition, the company recently hiked its dividend 3.5% and with continued growth should result in accelerated dividend hikes going forward.

Millennial Retirement Portfolio Addition #2: Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks is a name near and dear to many of our hearts both in the investing community and the coffee drinkers' community. The company has done a superb job of not only providing high-quality products, but it has also created its stores as a meeting place, which also drives business.

When long-time CEO Howard Schultz, who strategically turned a small coffee chain in Seattle into a global leader, decided to retire in mid-2018, many investors, including myself at the time, had concerns. SBUX investors had seen how this played out in years prior when Mr. Schultz stepped away from Starbucks only to return years later to save the company. Since Mr. Schultz left the company completely in June 2018, the stock has risen roughly 70% under CEO Kevin Johnson’s leadership.

In July 2019, the stock was 28 cents from touching $100, but the stock price of $99.72 was an all-time high. What changed in the last half of 2018 for a stock that was largely stuck in a rut for the past three years? Kevin Johnson was largely behind the technology charge in SBUX, which made him the perfect fit to take the company to the next level. The company during this time expanded its mobile offerings and expanded aggressively in China.

The company recently reported Q4-’19 earnings that topped analysts’ expectations. The US business delivered same-store sales growth of 6%, while China grew same-store sales by 5% and total transactions by 13%. For much of 2018, SBUX saw same-store sales at 2% or lower, so the return to strong growth is a credit to Kevin Johnson and his team.

Starbucks has long had a strong loyalty base, one that it has seen grow to 17.6 million active members in the US. This is key for the company due to the fact that these loyalty members tend to spend more than non-loyalty members. China now has 4,000+ stores in the country and that combined with its delivery partnership with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has been a major plus.

There is a lot to like about Starbucks, but for a while the valuation investors had on the company was a little rich for me to jump in; however, over the course of the past 4 months SBUX has seen its stock price fall roughly 17%. The company expects 2020 adjusted EPS to be $3.00 to $3.05, meaning if we use the midpoint of the range, the stock is trading at a forward P/E of 27x, down from 33x earnings where it was trading a few months back. Over the past five years, the stock has traded at an average P/E of 28.5x.

Besides the stock trading at a slight discount, the company is also a great play for DGI players as it recently hiked its dividend by 14%, which is the 10th consecutive year of double-digit growth. The China expansion will continue to take place in 2020, but much of the focus will be on how the US and China trade deal goes down.

Investor Takeaway

VICI and SBUX are two names I have had my eye on for some time and finally saw the right opportunity to add them to the retirement portfolio. Both names will be able to offer strong capital appreciation as well as consistently strong growth from dividends. I will provide an update on the entire portfolio in early December.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX, VICI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.