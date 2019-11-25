Apple: Not What It Was, Still A Good Buy

Thesis Summary

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has always been loved by both consumers and investors, and we decided to put Apple to the test using our discounted cash flow analysis.

While the company is objectively not growing like it used to, it is as financially sound as can be and will continue to be highly profitable in the medium and long term.

Our analysis concludes that the company is fairly valued at today's price and offers investors a relatively safe return of at least 7%.

Company Background

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will have a basic idea of what Apple does. The company is most notably known for the production of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells accessories and related services.

In essence, Apple has created a whole brand and ecosystem around its products. However, as a modern-day tech giant, the company in recent years has expanded its operations to a lot of other industries. The company now also offers Apple Pay, Apple TV and it is also very likely that by 2023 we will be seeing an Apple car.

In other words, there is not much Apple can’t, and won’t, eventually do. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) recently announced its intentions to get into the banking business, and I won’t be surprised if and when Apple does too.

Apple is a household name; its products are bought by billions and the brand commands a high premium. In its time, the company was at the forefront of technology and design. But what does it have to offer now?

Apple is no longer a growth company

Data source: Seeking Alpha

A simple yet elucidating graph. Apple’s revenues have stagnated over the period and even decreased in the last year. While it remains a hugely profitable company, we can no longer say it is a double-digit growth company.

Looking at CAGR of revenues paints an even clearer picture:

YoY 3y 5y 10y Revenue CAGR (2.04%) 6.46% 7.31% 19.75%

Data source: Seeking Alpha

Of course, this is to be expected, and Apple is by no means set to stagnate indefinitely in terms of growth, but this is not the '80s anymore. A company like Apple doesn’t have to grow at 20% every year, but it does have to remain profitable.

Lower Profitability

Again, here the trend with Apple seems to be negative. The company has always been able to command high margins due to the value of its brand. In recent years, however, Apple has been faced by competition from Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) and other mobile makers, who have produced their line of high-end smartphones, putting downward pressure on the price and margins Apple can charge.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the trend has changed for both Gross Margin and Net Income Margin. This looks even worse if we look at ROA, which has gone from highs of 25% to a mere 10%.

The truth is, in the same way that it is harder for Apple to grow, it is also harder to produce the same margin of profits. As Apple’s operations have become larger, it requires more R&D and personnel to deal with increasing political and legal costs.

If we look at Apple’s market capitalization, this makes sense. In 2012, the company's market cap stood at around 600 billion. Today, it is around 1200 billion. To this extent, I believe an argument can be made for diseconomies of scale.

Buybacks and investment

It is somewhat strange to see revenues and prices going in a different direction. While revenues have decreased in the last couple of years, Apple stock price has shot up. How is this possible?

Simply put, Apple has launched the highest corporate buyback in history. This is how it kept investors happy over this time.

The company is throwing cash at investors through dividends and buybacks. While there are some tax advantages to distributing profits like this, Apple seems to be neglecting investment in its own business. CAPEX expenditures have remained fairly flat in the last 3 years, and so have cash acquisitions. This lack of investment in growth is also evident if we look at total assets, which have fallen since 2017. Interestingly, while CAPEX and acquisitions have fallen, R&D has been increasing steadily as a percentage of the income statement. However, this doesn’t seem to be delivering much higher growth revenue.

Another issue is that the current rate of buybacks seems unsustainable - something which this fellow SA author already pointed out. The bottom line is that Apple is indebting itself to do this. This makes sense, since the company can indebt itself at 0%. But of course, there is some reason to believe that it won’t be able to do this in the long term. Furthermore, buybacks can distort certain valuation metrics such as the P/E ratio and the ROE. However, if we were to compare the company to its peers using P/S or P/B ratio, Apple does appear somewhat overvalued.

Strong Financial Position

There’s a reason that Apple can indebt itself at 0%, other than the fact that interest rates are negative - and that is its incredibly strong financial position.

Source: Morningstar

Not only does Apple hold a strong cash position, but its Debt/Equity ratio is also around 1 and its interest coverage is close to 20. The bottom line is, things would have to get very bad before the company gets into any real financial trouble. Of course, that is not news to anyone. Apple is a “safe” investment, but at the current share price, is the company correctly valued by the market?

Valuation

Considering the above, let us make the most educated valuation possible for Apple shares. This will be done by estimating free cash flows for the next 4 fiscal years until 2023, using the information available, and making the conservative assumption that these will grow at an annual rate of 2.4% thereafter. Let it be noted that the financial year at apple ends in September, so the latest available financial data is that of FY 2019 complete. The valuation will focus on excess cash flows and not how they are used to give value to the investor, although an extension of buybacks and dividends can be expected.

Assumptions

Gross margin

The latest 10-K report reveals the disaggregated revenues for its five product sections: iPhone; Mac; iPad; Wearables, Home and Accessories; and Services. It also shows and a separate cost of revenues for Products and Services. We assume the first four sections are Products and the last one is Services.

Revenue for the main three product sections - iPhone, Mac, and iPad - stagnant in its growth, continues on a linear trend, with diminishing growth rates for the next four years.

Revenue for the other two sections - Wearables, Home and Accessories and Services - grows at expected CAGR for their respective markets for the next four years, which are an annual rate of 8.8% and 8.2% respectively. These estimated growth rates are extracted from the PR Newswire and Technavio portals (links below). The predictions are for Home tech and digital content markets, which we deem the main drivers for these two sections. This assumption is fairly conservative, as Apple’s growth rates have been above-market in the last few years for these two product lines.

The cost of revenues will remain the same proportion of revenue for products (iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Wearables, Home and Accessories), which is 67.79% of revenue. Cost of revenue for Services is assumed to have more favorable economies of scale, based on the last three years, and is expected to continue the linear trend from these last 3 years. This leads us to expect the narrowing of operating margins we have seen in the last few years to stop and even slightly reverse, as you can see below:

Gross Profit Detail ACT ACT2 ACT3 FCT FCT4 FCT5 FCT6 Revenues 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 iPhone 139.337 164.888 142.381 143.903 145.425 146.947 148.469 Mac 25.569 25.198 25.740 25.826 25.911 25.997 26.082 iPad 18.802 18.380 21.280 22.519 23.758 24.997 26.236 Wearables, Home, and Accessories 12.826 17.381 24.482 26.636 28.980 31.531 34.305 Services 32.700 39.748 46.291 50.087 54.194 58.638 63.446 Total 229.234 265.595 260.174 268.971 278.268 288.109 298.539 Cost of sales EST % Products 64,28% 65,60% 67,79% 67,79% 67,79% 67,79% 67,79% Services 44,99% 39,23% 36,26% 34,53% 33,07% 31,72% 30,47% Total 61,53% 61,66% 62,18% 61,60% 61,03% 60,45% 59,86% Cost of sales EST Products 126.337 148.164 144.996 148.386 151.905 155.564 159.374 Services 14.711 15.592 16.786 17.296 17.921 18.598 19.330 Total 141.048 163.756 161.782 165.682 169.826 174.162 178.705

Source: Author's own work

Operating revenue

The other operating expenses are SG&A and R&D expenses. While the former seems to have hovered around 7% of revenue over the past 9 years (and we can estimate it to continue to do so, the latter has been gradually increasing its portion of revenue up to also around 7%. Since it is difficult to predict R&D expenses, we make the middle-ground assumption that the current level is necessary to sustain the forecasted revenue growths but that it can be contained at that 7% level.

Net income

The other two determinants of Apple’s bottom line are interest income and income tax expense. Interest income will be estimated to be the rate of a 10-year treasury bond (1.76%, according to Bloomberg) over the net financial at the end of the past year. This is conservative, since it is a slightly smaller rate than what Apple has been able to produce in the last few years. Income tax expense is estimated to stay at the same rate as in 2019, just under 16% of EBT.

ACT ACT ACT FCT FCT FCT FCT Income Statement 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenues 229.234 265.595 260.174 268.971 278.268 288.109 298.539 Gross Profit 88.186 101.839 98.392 103.289 108.442 113.947 119.834 Selling, General & Admin Expenses 15.261 16.705 18.245 18.828 19.479 20.168 20.898 R&D Expenses 11.581 14.236 16.217 18.828 19.479 20.168 20.898 Operating Income 61.344 70.898 63.930 65.633 69.484 73.612 78.038 Interest Income 2.878 2.446 1.385 599 610 631 653 Income Tax Expense 15.738 13.372 10.481 10.560 11.176 11.837 12.546 Net Income 48.351 59.531 55.256 55.672 58.919 62.406 66.145

Source: Author's own work

Balance sheet

The whole balance sheet is estimated to grow at the same rate as revenues, keeping the same structure. This leaves some excess cash and equity, which is the free cash flow we use to calculate the present value.

Present value and IRR

With all the assumptions above, we can calculate free cash flows until September 2023, plus perpetuity growing at 2.4% starting in 2024 after that. The results for the company’s value can be seen below, according to the required rate of return:

Present value FCF 2020 2021 2022 2023+ TOTAL Price ($) 5% 50.107 50.508 50.952 1978.217 2.129.784 479 6% 49.634 49.559 49.524 1375.557 1.524.274 343 7% 49.170 48.637 48.148 1036.840 1.182.795 266 8% 48.715 47.741 46.823 820.581 963.860 217 9% 48.268 46.869 45.546 671.050 811.732 183

Source: Author's own work

This shows that at the current price, Apple stock has an expected return of almost (according to these estimates) 7% return with conservative growth expectations, a very established brand with a loyal customer base and an extremely solid financial situation.

While Apple may no longer be a revolutionary growth tech company, it is as solid as they come. The market seems to think it’s more solid than some sovereign nations, which is reflected in its financing ability. Apple is a household name and an iconic brand which, without a doubt, will be producing cash for years to come. To this extent, we think that, in the future, dividends and buybacks are the best way to deliver value to shareholders, and this is what Apple is doing.

Sources for estimates

On inflation: Statista

Home tech growth: PR Newswire

On digital content growth: Technavio

Conclusion

As proven by our forecasts and supporting what most analysts will say, Apple is a good company to own long term, and at the current price, it stills offers a buying opportunity with very little potential downside.

Looking forward, there are two questions investors must answer:

Can Apple maintain its premium prices and brand loyalty? Can the company target the lower end of the market?

We believe the answer is "yes" to both of these. Despite fewer changes and improvements between the newest iPhone, sales have maintained their levels and the latest iPhone 11 sales surpassed expectations. On the other hand, Apple is now launching its SE2 model. While these cheaper versions may carry lower margins, they are still a great way to increase sales and introduce consumers to the Apple ecosystem.

Apple holds a privileged and incredibly powerful position in the world today and tomorrow, and that is something you want to be a part of.

