iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Is Richly Valued

Most stocks in IHI’s portfolio appear to be trading at a valuation higher than their historical average right now.

ETF Overview

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) owns a portfolio of large-cap medical devices stocks. The ETF is a nice defensive choice as demands for healthcare devices are less impacted in an economic recession. Stocks in IHI’s portfolio should benefit from an ageing population in the world. In addition, the advancement of technology and the implementation of AI should bring significant growth in the industry. Despite a long runway of growth ahead, most stocks in IHI’s portfolio are currently overvalued. Therefore, investors may want to wait on the sidelines until a better entry point.

Fund Analysis

The fund should benefit from an ageing population

Stocks in IHI’s portfolio should benefit from an ageing population in the world. According to a report by the United Nation, the number of people aged 60 years or older will double by 2050 from the current level today (see chart below). This presents tremendous opportunities for stocks in IHI’s portfolio to grow their businesses.

Stocks in IHI’s portfolio are moaty stocks

Medical devices industry is a good defensive choice, especially during an economic downturn, because demand for medical devices is less impacted in an economic recession. Therefore, IHI’s portfolio of stocks is a nice investment choice, especially during periods of economic uncertainties. In addition, stocks in IHI’s portfolio are stocks with competitive positions over their smaller peers. As can be seen from the chart below, all of the top 10 holdings in IHI’s portfolio receive either narrow or wide moat status, according to Morningstar’s research. These top 10 stocks represent 71% of IHI’s portfolio.

as of 11/20/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Medtronic (MDT) Wide 13.06% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Narrow 13.06% Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Narrow 10.76% Danaher Corp. (DHR) Narrow 7.60% Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Narrow 4.88% Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Wide 4.82% Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Narrow 4.39% Stryker Corp. (SYK) Wide 4.14% Baxter International (BAX) Narrow 4.11% Becton, Dickinson (BDX) Narrow 4.11% Total: 70.93%

Advancement in technology will bring explosive growth

The advancement of technology will continue to bring transformation to the entire medical devices industry in the next few decades. Stocks in IHI’s portfolio will benefit from the popularity of Internet of Things. In fact, Markets and Markets anticipates that the healthcare IoT market will be worth $158.07 billion by 2022 (a growth rate of 30.8% annually). Besides growth in healthcare IoT market, artificial intelligence is also poised to lead to significant growth in the healthcare industry. Medical equipment with AI capabilities can be used to detect many diseases quickly. Therefore, we see a long runway of growth for stocks in IHI’s portfolio.

IHI is trading at a premium valuation already

While we like the growth outlook of stocks in IHI’s portfolio, its portfolio of stocks is expensive. As can be seen from the table below, the average P/E ratio of IHI’s stocks is 26.72x. This is significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index. Its price to cash flow ratio of 13.70x is also considerably higher than the S&P 500 Index. Even though it has higher valuation, IHI’s average sales growth rate of 6.61% is lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 7.06%.

IHI S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 26.72 18.61x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 13.70x 9.62 Dividend Yield (%) 0.73% 1.96% Sales Growth (%) 6.61% 7.06%

Let us now take a look at the top 10 holdings of IHI’s portfolio. As can be seen from the table, 9 out of 10 stocks in its top 10 holdings have higher forward P/E ratios than their own 5-year average forward P/E ratios. The weighted-average forward P/E ratio of IHI’s top 10 holdings is 24.70x. This is higher than their 5-year weighted-average P/E ratio of 21.51x. Therefore, we think IHI is currently overvalued.

as of 11/20/2019 Forward P/E 5-Year Average P/E % of ETF Medtronic 20.04 17.31 13.06% Abbott Laboratories 23.09 20.21 13.06% Thermo Fisher Scientific 22.62 18.4 10.76% Danaher Corp. 25.19 21.38 7.60% Edwards Lifesciences Corp. 38.61 31.63 4.88% Intuitive Surgical 40.98 35.84 4.82% Boston Scientific Corp. 23.81 20.73 4.39% Stryker Corp. 22.57 20.5 4.14% Baxter International 21.65 22.89 4.11% Becton, Dickinson 19.65 18.98 4.11% Weighted Average: 24.70 21.51

Risks and Challenges

Currency risks

Since many stocks in IHI’s portfolio have sizable businesses internationally, these stocks’ revenues and profits can also be impacted by foreign exchange rates.

Medical devices industry can be highly competitive

Companies in IHI’s portfolio may face competition from new entrants. Many consumer electronics companies are trying to enter this space because gross margins of medical devices are generally much higher than gross margins of consumer electronics.

Investor Takeaway

Although we see a long runway of growth for stocks in IHI’s portfolio, thanks to technology advancements and an ageing population in the world, we recognize that most stocks in IHI’s portfolio are currently overvalued. Therefore, we believe investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.